Economic Community Of Central African States (ECCAS) Validates Regional Data Governance Framework To Advance Digital Integration In Central Africa

The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) Regional Data Governance Framework was validated at a workshop held on 19–20 October 2026 in Brazzaville. Organized by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in collaboration with ECCAS, the workshop marked a step towards stronger data governance and digital integration in Central Africa.

The workshop brought together 30 representatives from ECCAS Member States and technical and development partners to review and validate the Framework, which aims to strengthen data governance, enable secure cross-border data flows and advance regional digital integration.

The validation follows regional assessments, technical discussions and stakeholder consultations, including the Regional Stakeholder Engagement Workshop held in Douala, Cameroon, from 31 August to 4 September 2026. In Brazzaville, Member States reviewed the proposed Framework, agreed on common priorities and strengthened cooperation on data governance.

The Framework addresses fragmented national data governance systems, limited interoperability, differing regulatory approaches and barriers to secure cross-border data sharing. It seeks to harmonize regional approaches to support digital sovereignty, innovation, economic development and integration.

The Framework is structured around six strategic pillars: the legal and regulatory framework; institutional governance; common infrastructure and interoperability standards; cross-border data flows; financing, cooperation and capacity building; and the economic value of data and youth digital entrepreneurship. The Framework outlines practical regional initiatives-secure information exchange between public institutions, digital public services and digitized certificates of origin-to facilitate trade and economic integration among ECCAS Member States.

Mr. Mr. Guichard Tsangou, Director of Posts, Telecommunications and Digital Economy at ECCAS, stressed the importance of regional cooperation and progress since the Douala consultations. "The Douala workshop provided the momentum and the methodology; the Brazzaville workshop must deliver consensus and technical finalization," said Mr. Tsangou. He said the Framework would help Member States move from fragmented national approaches to common rules, secure data exchanges and a more integrated regional digital market.

Representing ECA, Dr. Mactar Seck called for concrete action to deliver measurable benefits for the people of Central Africa. "The validation of this Regional Framework does not mark the end of a process, but the beginning of a new phase. It commits us to translating our shared vision into operational institutions, secure data exchanges, strategic investments and concrete opportunities for the people of Central Africa," said Dr. Seck. He stressed that implementation would require clear institutional responsibilities, strong national ownership, sustainable financing, and monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

Ms. Christelle Onana, Head of Digitalisation at AUDA-NEPAD, stressed that the Framework should align with the African Union Data Policy Framework and reflect Member States' institutional, regulatory and operational realities. "This meeting is an opportunity for collective responsibility. It calls on each delegation to view the document not simply as a collection of technical provisions, but as a strategic regional agreement designed to strengthen trust, digital sovereignty, innovation and integration in Central Africa," said Ms. Onana.

Mr. Olaf Handloegten, representing German development cooperation (GIZ), called for stronger data protection, harmonized governance policies and trusted cross-border data flows. "For GIZ and Germany, the validation of the ECCAS Regional Data Governance Framework is an important milestone in supporting ECCAS to protect citizens' privacy while promoting data harmonization and the free flow of data within the subregion," said Mr. Handloegten. He reaffirmed GIZ's commitment to helping ECCAS and its Member States develop an inclusive, secure and sustainable data economy.

A three-phase roadmap sets out implementation over 36 months: establishing institutional and regulatory foundations in the first six months; operationalizing regional mechanisms from months six to twenty-four; and consolidating achievements from months twenty-four to thirty-six.

Participants reviewed the Framework and roadmap, focusing on institutional coordination, regulatory harmonization, interoperability, secure cross-border data exchange, capacity building and data-driven innovation.

The validation of the ECCAS Regional Data Governance Framework marks a significant step towards a secure, trusted and interoperable regional data ecosystem. Implementation will strengthen cooperation, facilitate cross-border data flows, encourage digital entrepreneurship and create opportunities for inclusive and sustainable economic development in Central Africa.

In closing, as a representative of Equatorial Guinea, which currently chairs the rotating ECCAS presidency, Mr Celedonio NGUEMA ANGONO, Director General of Telecommunications, reiterated the importance of advancing data governance at the regional level and of drawing on each country's unique experience in implementing this new regional data governance framework.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).