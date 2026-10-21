Chinese Communities Participate In West African Food Festival (WAFFEST) 2026

On October 18, the“China Day” event was held as part of the West African Food Festival in The Gambia. The Chinese Residents Association in The Gambia, together with the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in The Gambia, and the Chinese Medical Team in The Gambia actively participated, showcasing Chinese cuisine and traditional culture to the general public. The event was attended by Hon. Abdoulie Jobe, Minister of Tourism and Culture of The Gambia, and Mr. Zhao Shangsen, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in The Gambia.

A Chinese cooking competition was organized for the occasion. Chinese chef served as judge, introduced and shared Chinese dishes, and provided hands-on guidance to local contestants in preparing Chinese cuisine. The Chinese Medical Team also presented and shared traditional Chinese medicinal cuisine, promoting the concept of“food and medicine sharing the same origin” in traditional Chinese medicine. Chinese lion dances attracted large crowds and created a lively and festive atmosphere.

Through culinary showcases, interactive activities, and traditional cultural performances, the event highlighted the charm of Chinese food culture. It also provided a platform for local people to experience Chinese culture and for the Chinese communities in The Gambia to engage more closely with local societies, further strengthening people-to-people exchanges and friendship between China and The Gambia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Gambia.