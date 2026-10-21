Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Voice Samples Of Threats To Be Verified Through Police 'Voice Banks'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) The audio clip containing a threat to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will now be examined, as the investigators plan to match the voice sample against the 'voice banks' maintained by the Punjab and Delhi Police, officials said.

These databases contain voice recordings of members allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan Police have separate voice banks containing audio samples of the Bishnoi gang members. Similar verification was earlier carried out on audio clips linked to threats received by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rohit Shetty, Baba Siddique and others.

This time, investigators will examine the audio clip of Anil Pandit, which surfaced after the alleged attack threat against Tiger Shroff.

According to senior Mumbai Police sources, identifying the person behind an audio clip is a major challenge, as threats often arrive under different names and in different voices.

Delhi Police reportedly has a voice bank with over 200 voice samples connected to the Bishnoi gang, while Punjab and Rajasthan Police maintain similar databases.

Mumbai Police is also continuing to study the gang's methods and activities, as the Bishnoi gang has increasingly come into focus in Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, over the past two to three years.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell will produce the arrested accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case before the Esplanade Court at 3 p.m.

According to sources, the accused in the firing incident had arrived in Mumbai about a month ago and allegedly conducted a recce of the homes of several prominent Bollywood celebrities.

The accused would ask auto-rickshaw drivers, whom they hired to travel around Mumbai, to take them to the residences of Bollywood stars. They allegedly claimed that they wanted to photograph the celebrities' homes.

Meanwhile, the accused allegedly discarded both weapons at an unidentified location while fleeing Mumbai after the attack. The Mumbai Police are now attempting to trace and recover the firearms.

According to police sources, the attackers used two pistols during the incident, one foreign-made and the other domestically manufactured. However, they reportedly had limited information about which of the two weapons was foreign-made.

Investigators are continuing their efforts to locate the discarded firearms as part of the probe into the firing incident.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case to establish the roles of the accused and determine the full extent of the conspiracy.