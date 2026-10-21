Two Arrested In Rs 22.50 Lakh Cyber-Fraud Case In Delhi Four Mobile Phones Seized

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Cyber Police Station of Delhi's North-East district has arrested two men for their involvement in a cyber-fraud case involving a reported loss of Rs 22.50 lakh. Four mobile phones were seized from the accused, police said on Wednesday.

The case was registered under FIR No. 0011/2026, dated April 29, under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), at the Cyber Police Station in the North-East district, following a complaint by Amit Kumar.

According to the complaint, the victim was induced to invest money through an online platform called 'E-Seller Store' by individuals operating through a Facebook profile under the name 'Naha Sharma'. On the pretext of online investments and promised financial returns, the complainant transferred money on multiple occasions, suffering a reported loss of Rs 22.50 lakh.

During the investigation, police analysed the transaction trail and found that a bank account in the name of Raj Kumar had received Rs 1 lakh of the suspected proceeds of the cyber-fraud.

Acting on technical Intelligence and investigative leads, the police traced and arrested Raj Kumar, 34, a resident of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on October 17. One mobile phone was seized from his possession.

During interrogation, Raj Kumar disclosed that he had opened the bank account at the request of his brother-in-law, Vipin Kumar, in exchange for Rs 15,000. He further revealed that he had handed over the ATM card, bank kit, related documents and registered mobile connection associated with the account to Vipin.

Based on the information obtained during the investigation and subsequent technical analysis, the police team traced and arrested Vipin Kumar, 29, also a resident of Mathura, from Tappal in Uttar Pradesh on October 18. Three mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, Vipin disclosed that he had obtained the bank account from Raj Kumar and subsequently handed over the account-related banking instruments to another person. He also admitted to procuring and supplying other bank accounts in exchange for money and commission.

Police said both accused had no previous criminal involvement on record.

A total of four mobile phones were seized during the operation. Further investigation is underway to establish the wider network involved in the alleged fraud, identify other suspects and trace the remaining proceeds of the crime.