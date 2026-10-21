Tech Firms Move To Block 8 Emudhra Certificates Over Phishing Risk

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Major browser vendors and other technology companies have issued emergency protections against eight compromised intermediate digital certificates issued by India-based certificate authority eMudhra Limited. The certificates were flagged after researchers concluded that their private keys were generated using a flawed process that could be“trivial to exploit,” creating a pathway for attackers to impersonate legitimate websites.

Mozilla engineer Dennis Jackson said Mozilla detected the issue after receiving notice on Saturday and independently recovered the relevant private keys, concluding that the key-generation process was both“flawed” and“trivial to exploit.” According to Mozilla, an attacker who intercepts a user's connection could potentially present fraudulent certificates to appear as a trusted site, enabling them to read or alter information being transmitted.

Eight eMudhra intermediate certificates were blocked after flaws in their key generation were identified. Mozilla states it recovered the private keys after first notice and moved quickly to block the certificates in Firefox using OneCRL. Chrome, Apple platforms, and Microsoft platforms received blocks across different timelines starting Saturday, with later propagation in other ecosystems. Mozilla warns the risk may extend beyond browsers because some clients do not enforce Certificate Transparency. There is reportedly no evidence of misuse in common major browsers, and certificate transparency logs show no entries for the affected intermediates since April 2025.

Key takeawaysWhat was compromised and why certificates matter

The incident centers on eight intermediate certificates issued by eMudhra Limited. Intermediate certificates sit in the trust chain that browsers and other systems use to decide whether a connection's encryption certificate is valid. When that trust chain can be manipulated, attackers may be able to masquerade as legitimate domains and compromise encrypted sessions.

Mozilla's incident assessment, as described by Dennis Jackson, indicates the private keys behind these intermediates were not sufficiently secured and that the key-generation process itself was flawed. In Mozilla's view, the practical impact is straightforward: if an attacker can intercept a user's connection, the attacker may present fraudulent certificates to impersonate a real website and potentially expose or tamper with the data exchanged.

How the response moved across major ecosystems

Mozilla says it received the initial report on Saturday and responded the same day by blocking the affected certificates in Firefox using OneCRL. The protections were completed for Firefox using custom settings, with updates released for both desktop and Android builds. Mozilla's approach matters for users because it targets the trust decision point directly-preventing clients from accepting the compromised intermediates even if the user's normal certificate validation would otherwise succeed.

Cloudflare said it learned about the issue on Monday and rolled out mitigations across multiple products on Tuesday. In a blog post, Cloudflare reported updates for Cloudflare One and WARP Clients and for Cloudflare Tunnel, alongside additional mitigations across its services. The company's involvement highlights how certificate trust issues aren't confined to browsers; security-sensitive networking components and client software also depend on valid trust chains.

Jackson also reported that the certificates were blocked in Chrome beginning Saturday. He further stated that Apple devices started blocking them on Monday and Microsoft platforms began blocking them on Tuesday. While each platform has its own trust-store update mechanics and distribution schedules, the key takeaway for users is that different ecosystems can reach full protection on different timelines-meaning systems that lag behind may remain exposed for longer.

What's known about exploitation and certificate transparency logs

Mozilla said there is no evidence that Firefox, Chrome, Edge, and Safari have been attacked using this specific technique. Jackson pointed to certificate transparency logs, noting that there were no entries for the affected intermediate certificates since April 2025. That absence reduces the likelihood that attackers have successfully produced certificates from these intermediates in a way that would be visible to those logging systems.

However, Mozilla cautioned that many clients outside the browser ecosystem do not enforce Certificate Transparency. Jackson said it remains unknown whether attackers exploited the flawed key generation to target those non-browser clients. This distinction is important for organizational IT teams: even if major browsers are protected quickly, internal systems, specialized applications, and embedded devices may validate TLS certificates differently and may not apply the same transparency checks or trust-store updates automatically.

Jackson's commentary also underscores why emergency blocks alone may not fully neutralize the risk. While many companies“already released updates or are in the process of releasing updates,” some applications and systems may not receive blocks automatically, depending on how their trust stores are managed.

Why this incident resonates with past certificate authority breaches

The emergency action around eMudhra echoes a landmark case from 2011 involving DigiNotar. In that breach, attackers compromised the Dutch certificate authority and issued hundreds of fraudulent SSL certificates, including certificates that enabled impersonation of well-known services such as Google. The scale and impact of the DigiNotar incident demonstrated how certificate trust failures can translate into real-world espionage and account compromise.

According to the historical account referenced in the article, rogue certificates in DigiNotar's case were used to spy on a large number of Iranian Gmail accounts. While the eMudhra episode appears to differ in mechanism and is currently described as having no evidence of browser exploitation, the broader lesson remains: once certificate trust is disturbed-especially through flawed key generation-attackers can potentially leverage the same trust-chain weakness to support man-in-the-middle style impersonation.

What to watch next for defenders and users

For most users, the practical next step is to keep browsers and client software updated so they receive the trust-store mitigations in time. For security teams, the more urgent watch is whether non-browser systems (custom apps, embedded clients, or environments that skip Certificate Transparency) also incorporate emergency trust updates-because Mozilla's warning suggests that lack of transparency enforcement could leave additional attack surface beyond mainstream browsers.

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