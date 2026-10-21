This Is How Saif Ali Khan Reacted After Learning That You Cannot Earn From Instagram

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Ever since making his debut on Instagram on October 11th this year, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been extremely active on the platform. However, as the 'Hum Tum' actor appeared on 'The Great Kapil Sharma Show', with wife Kareena Kapoor, he learned that you cannot earn from Instagram, and his reaction is extremely relatable.

During the episode, Archana Puran Singh told Saif, "You can't earn on Instagram, but you can earn a lot on YouTube."

Surprised by the latest finding, the 'Omkara' actor asked, "I can't earn on Instagram?" "Why am I doing this?," he went on to add.

Kareena interjected, saying, "You stressed me out."

"You can't earn on Instagram? You told me I can," Saif asked Bebo.

Kareena assured her husband. "We'll figure it out," Bebo shared.

Both Saif and Kareena shared several such fun moments during the entertaining episode.

Saif made a hilarious revelation that he has been attending the Parent-teacher meeting in the same school since the age of 20.

The 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor pointed out that he has had 4 children of different ages, all studying in the same school.

Saif even joked that he attended his first PTA in that school when he was only 20 years old and now, he continues to go to the same school even at the age of 55. He added that even the teachers of the school have now changed.

Archana Puran Singh asked Saif and Kareena, "Who goes to school in a parent-teacher meeting?"

Showing his usual sense of humour, Saif shared, "First of all, I have four children in that school, at different ages. When I was 20 years old, I went for my first PTA meeting. Then I was 30 years old. I am still standing in the same school at 55. And now, even the teachers there have changed."