Haryana DGP Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs In Panchkula

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 21 (IANS) On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP), Ajay Singhal, paid tributes at the state-level ceremony held in Panchkula.

He paid homage to 154 police personnel from across the country who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Senior police officers and other police personnel also paid their respects to the martyrs, remembering their courage, valour and dedication to duty.

Addressing the gathering, the DGP said Police Commemoration Day is an occasion to express gratitude to the brave police personnel who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country's internal security, maintain law and order, and protect citizens. Their supreme sacrifice will continue to inspire the nation.

Expressing his respect for the families of the martyrs, he said it is the responsibility of the police department to ensure that the families of martyrs receive support, respect and a sense of security under all circumstances and continue to feel an integral part of the police family.

The DGP said that on October 21, 1959, ten personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were martyred in an attack by Chinese troops while patrolling the India-Tibet border in Ladakh. In memory of these brave personnel, Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21.

The DGP said since the formation of Haryana, 88 police personnel of the state have laid down their lives while performing their duties.

Paying tribute to these brave sons of Haryana Police, he said that their valour and devotion to duty remain the greatest strength of the police force.

He emphasised that the responsibility of police personnel is not limited to controlling crime but also includes ensuring a safe environment for every citizen.

The DGP expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, stating that with the guidance and support of the government, significant steps are being taken towards modernisation of the police, infrastructure development, fresh recruitment and the welfare of police personnel.

The provision of an additional Rs 658 crore for police infrastructure and modernisation, approval of 204 new posts for the Haryana Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to tackle cybercrime, formation of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), and fresh recruitment in the police force are important initiatives aimed at further strengthening the state's security apparatus.

He said the department plans to recruit approximately 15,000 personnel by March 2027 to fill vacancies in the police force, followed by around 13,000 recruitments between 2028 and 2030. In addition, the launch of the state's first Tourist Police Post at Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula has strengthened the security and convenience for devotees.