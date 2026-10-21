Travel Agencies Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Travel Agencies Market Size & Share Analysis The global travel agencies market size was valued at USD 420.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 445.20 billion in 2026 to USD 709.58 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the travel agencies market with a share of 29.5% in 2025. The travel agencies market refers to businesses that provide travel planning and booking services, including transportation tickets, accommodation, holiday packages, guided tours, and other travel-related arrangements for individuals and groups. They are tracked under SAC Code 998552 (tour operator services) and SIC Code 4724 (travel agencies). The travel agencies market demand is driven by an interest in domestic and international travel, the preference for customized holiday packages, and the need for convenient travel planning. Travel agencies are expanding online booking services, offering personalized itineraries, and partnering with airlines and hotels to provide integrated travel solutions. Travel Agencies Market Key Takeaways 2025 Market Size: USD 420.00 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 445.20 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 709.58 Billion Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 6.00% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 29.5% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 7.4% Segment Insights By Operating Channel

Leading Segment: Online Market Share in 2025: 48% By Travel Purpose

Fastest-growing Segment: Special-Interest Travel CAGR (2026-2034): 7.2% By Service Type

Leading Segment: Air Travel Market Share in 2025: 27% By Customer Type

Fastest-growing Segment: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises CAGR (2026-2034): 6.5% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, Travel Agencies Market Trends Expansion of Dynamic Travel Packages Through Real-Time Inventory Integration The travel agencies market analysis shows a shift toward travel packages that combine flights, accommodation, transfers, and activities through live booking systems. These platforms allow agents to adjust itineraries based on current availability, supplier rates, and traveler preferences. This approach supports more flexible package design than fixed, pre-arranged tour products. Integration of Digital Travel Credentials for Simplified Trip Coordination Travel agencies are exploring digital travel credentials and secure document tools that organize identity details, booking records, and required travel documents in one place. These tools can help travelers access essential information across different stages of a trip while assisting agencies with document checks and itinerary coordination. Impact of Supply Chain Disruption on Travel Agencies Market Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the travel agencies market share due to its indirect exposure to disruptions in airline operations, hotel availability, and transportation services. An elastic recovery is likely, as travel bookings can rebound relatively quickly once transportation schedules stabilize and booking systems return to normal operations. Supply chain constraints could reduce the projected growth rate from 6.00% to 4.50%, a decline of 1.50 percentage points. As supply conditions normalize, the travel agencies market growth is expected to gradually return to 6.00%. Travel Agencies Market Investment and Funding Analysis The travel agencies market forecasts investment in digital travel advisory platforms, omnichannel booking services, and technology that helps travel agents plan and manage customer itineraries. Key Investment and Funding Activities in Travel Agencies Marke t, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details Fora USD 60 Million In July 2026, Fora raised USD 60 million in Series D funding to expand its travel advisor platform and develop its artificial intelligence assistant, which helps agents with research, itinerary planning, and administrative tasks. WeRoad USD 58 Million In May 2026, WeRoad closed a Series C funding round raising USD 58 million to support its expansion into the United States and grow its group travel business. The company plans to expand its travel itineraries and community-based travel experiences.

Travel Agencies Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Demand for Local Expertise in Remote Destinations and Expansion of Religious and Pilgrimage Travel Services Drives Market

Travelers are showing interest in exploring less-visited destinations that offer unique cultural experiences, natural attractions, and local traditions. Travel agencies with knowledge of regional transport, accommodation, local guides, and destination-specific requirements can help travelers plan these trips more confidently. This demand for reliable local expertise is creating opportunities for agencies to offer specialized itineraries and personalized travel services.

Religious tourism continues to create demand for organized trips to pilgrimage sites, sacred destinations, and major religious events. Travel agencies support these journeys by arranging transportation, accommodation, group bookings, and guided visits, helping travelers manage logistical challenges.

Market Restraints

Online Booking Competition and Supplier Price Dependence Restrains Market Expansion

Online travel platforms allow consumers to compare prices, check availability, and book flights or hotels without direct assistance from travel agencies. This convenience can reduce reliance on traditional agents and place pressure on service fees and commission income.

Travel agencies depend on airlines, hotels, and tour operators for prices, availability, and booking terms. Sudden fare changes, limited room availability, or reduced supplier commissions can weaken profit margins and make it difficult for agencies to offer competitive packages.

Market Opportunities

Travel Planning for Medical Device Training and Family Heritage Research Tours Create Opportunities for Market Players

Medical device training travel provides a specialized opportunity for travel agencies that coordinate trips for healthcare professionals attending equipment demonstrations, certification programs, and clinical workshops. Agencies can arrange travel, accommodation, visa support, and schedules around hospital or training-center requirements.

Family heritage research tours offer another niche opportunity for travel agencies. These trips can combine archival visits, genealogy research, local historians, and access to ancestral towns or cultural records. Agencies can partner with genealogy researchers and regional guides to arrange customized itineraries for travelers who want to trace family histories across countries.

Travel Agencies Market Segmentation Analysis By Operating Channel

Online led the operating channel segment, accounting for a share of 48% in 2025, supported by the convenience of digital booking platforms and the ability to compare travel options and prices. The use of online tools for trip planning and reservations continues to support this channel.

The offline segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Continued demand for personalized travel consulting, face-to-face assistance, and support with complex travel arrangements is expected to sustain the use of offline travel agencies.

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By Travel Purpose

Leisure travel held the largest market share of 48% in 2025 due to the demand for vacations, sightseeing, and personal travel experiences. Rising interest in domestic and international holidays supports the segment's strong contribution to travel agency revenue.

Special-interest travel is expected to record the fastest growth at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for tailored experiences, including adventure, cultural, culinary, and wellness trips.

By Service Type

Air travel accounted for the largest market share of 27% in 2025, supported by the role of air transportation in domestic and international trips. Travel agencies continue to assist customers with flight bookings, itinerary planning, and related travel arrangements.

Cruise travel will expand to 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period, driven by an interest in all-inclusive holidays and cruise experiences across different destinations.

By Customer Type

In 2025, individual travelers accounted for a dominant share of 36% in 2025, reflecting demand for flexible travel arrangements and personalized booking options. Travel agencies support these customers with itinerary planning, reservations, and access to different travel services.

The small and medium-sized enterprises segment is anticipated to achieve a growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period, fueled by the demand for cost-effective business travel distributions and assistance with bookings and itineraries.

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Travel Agencies Market Regional Outlook North America Travel Agencies Market

North American travel agencies market accounted for a dominant share of 29.5% in 2025.

United States Travel Agencies Market

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) reported in its 2026 fact sheet that travel advisors handle about 60% of tour packages and 70% of cruise bookings. This role reinforces the value of leisure travel agencies that organize vacation itineraries, coordinate bookings, and provide tailored travel services.

Canada Travel Agencies Market

Digital platforms have reshaped how Canadian travelers compare prices, arrange accommodation, and book trips. Online travel agencies such as Expedia and Booking bring flights, hotels, and other travel services together in one place. Such a broad range of booking options strengthens the role of online channels in Canada's travel agency sector.

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Asia Pacific Travel Agencies Market

The Asia Pacific travel agencies market will expand to 7.4% CAGR, showcasing the fastest-growing regional growth.

Japan Travel Agencies Market

Japan is advancing digital tourism services to make trip planning more personalized and convenient. The Japan Tourism Agency promotes tourism digital transformation, including AI-based recommendations, integrated booking systems, and the use of traveler data to improve trip planning. These initiatives support travel agencies as they adopt smarter digital tools to create customized itineraries and coordinate travel services.

India Travel Agencies Market

The Ministry of Tourism held a business-to-business roadshow in Pune with the Karnataka Tourism Society, where 34 tourism stakeholders presented heritage, wildlife, wellness, and adventure experiences to travel agents and tour operators. Trade partnerships help agencies build new holiday packages and expand their domestic travel offerings.

China Travel Agencies Market

China approved its 15th Five Year Plan for tourism, which emphasizes balancing tourism development with environmental protection and cultural preservation. Such policies encourage travel agencies to develop eco-friendly itineraries and cultural tours that support local communities and protect destination heritage.

Europe Travel Agencies Market

Europe's travel agencies market is expected to experience a growth rate of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Germany Travel Agencies Market

Germany benefits from the rise of pet-friendly holidays, as travelers increasingly seek services that accommodate their pets. Global travel technology company Amadeus's Travel Trends report identifies the pawprint economy as a key development, with pet-inclusive travel services and technology shaping trip planning. This shift encourages German travel agencies to offer pet-friendly accommodation, transport options, and customized holiday packages for travelers with animals.

UK Travel Agencies Market

UK government's forthcoming Visitor Economy Growth Strategy focuses on sustainable tourism and a wider distribution of visitors across the country. This approach encourages travel agencies to promote lesser-known destinations, off-peak trips, and regional tour packages to help ease pressure on heavily visited locations.

Latin America Travel Agencies Market

The Latin America travel agencies market market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period. Mexico's Ministry of Tourism launched a wellness tourism catalog that features health-focused experiences and destinations across the country. This initiative gives travel agencies a foundation to curate alcohol-free retreats, spa holidays, and wellness-focused itineraries for travelers seeking alternatives to traditional resort vacations.

In Brazil, the Visit Brasil platform promotes gastronomic experiences and typical local flavors as part of the country's tourism offering. This creates scope for travel agencies to include local markets, specialty food stores, and supermarket visits in food-focused itineraries.

Middle East & Africa Travel Agencies Market

The Middle East & Africa travel agencies market is projected to achieve a growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period. Tourism Abu Dhabi features destination management companies such as Capital Experience, which offers access to more than 500 contracted three- to five-star hotels across the UAE. These services support travel agencies as they create tailored luxury packages for visitors seeking high-end accommodation and exclusive experiences.

Connect Away in South Africa helps international remote workers arrange accommodation, coworking spaces, visa support, and weekend tours across South Africa. Similarly, First Group offers digital-nomad-friendly stays with reliable Wi-Fi and access to local attractions. Company-led services give travel agencies a model for tailored packages that combine work facilities with leisure experiences.

Competitive Landscape

The travel agencies market competitive landscape is competitive, with established online travel agencies, tour operators, and travel service providers. Key players such as Booking Holdings, Expedia, Trip, TUI, and Flight Centre Travel are estimated to account for 30–40% of the global travel agencies market share.

Established players compete mainly through pricing, travel package variety, booking convenience, customer service, and distribution networks. Emerging regional players focus on customized travel packages, local destination expertise, affordable booking services, and solutions tailored to specific traveler preferences.

Booking Holdings Expedia Group Trip Group TUI Group Flight Centre Travel Group American Express Global Business Travel BCD Group JTB Corporation REWE Group Internova Travel Group eDreams ODIGEO Despegar MakeMyTrip Seera Group Helloworld Travel Easy Trip Planners Traveloka

List of Key and Emerging Players in Travel Agencies MarketKey Industry Developments

October 2026: Emerging Travel Group and Agoda entered a strategic partnership to expand accommodation inventory and booking distribution across their travel platforms.

September 2026: Travefy partnered with Nexion Travel Group to provide travel advisors.

June 2026: Travelport launched TripServices, a cloud-based application programming interface platform that helps travel agencies and travel technology providers access and manage flight, hotel, and other travel content.

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 420.00 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 445.20 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 709.58 Billion CAGR 6.00% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2025-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Booking Holdings, Expedia Group, Trip Group, TUI Group, Flight Centre Travel Group Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Operating Channel, By Travel Purpose, By Service Type, By Customer Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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