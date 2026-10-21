Travel Agencies Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034
|Company
|Value (USD)
|Details
|Fora
|USD 60 Million
|In July 2026, Fora raised USD 60 million in Series D funding to expand its travel advisor platform and develop its artificial intelligence assistant, which helps agents with research, itinerary planning, and administrative tasks.
|WeRoad
|USD 58 Million
|In May 2026, WeRoad closed a Series C funding round raising USD 58 million to support its expansion into the United States and grow its group travel business. The company plans to expand its travel itineraries and community-based travel experiences.
Demand for Local Expertise in Remote Destinations and Expansion of Religious and Pilgrimage Travel Services Drives Market
Travelers are showing interest in exploring less-visited destinations that offer unique cultural experiences, natural attractions, and local traditions. Travel agencies with knowledge of regional transport, accommodation, local guides, and destination-specific requirements can help travelers plan these trips more confidently. This demand for reliable local expertise is creating opportunities for agencies to offer specialized itineraries and personalized travel services.
Religious tourism continues to create demand for organized trips to pilgrimage sites, sacred destinations, and major religious events. Travel agencies support these journeys by arranging transportation, accommodation, group bookings, and guided visits, helping travelers manage logistical challenges.Market Restraints
Online Booking Competition and Supplier Price Dependence Restrains Market Expansion
Online travel platforms allow consumers to compare prices, check availability, and book flights or hotels without direct assistance from travel agencies. This convenience can reduce reliance on traditional agents and place pressure on service fees and commission income.
Travel agencies depend on airlines, hotels, and tour operators for prices, availability, and booking terms. Sudden fare changes, limited room availability, or reduced supplier commissions can weaken profit margins and make it difficult for agencies to offer competitive packages.Market Opportunities
Travel Planning for Medical Device Training and Family Heritage Research Tours Create Opportunities for Market Players
Medical device training travel provides a specialized opportunity for travel agencies that coordinate trips for healthcare professionals attending equipment demonstrations, certification programs, and clinical workshops. Agencies can arrange travel, accommodation, visa support, and schedules around hospital or training-center requirements.
Family heritage research tours offer another niche opportunity for travel agencies. These trips can combine archival visits, genealogy research, local historians, and access to ancestral towns or cultural records. Agencies can partner with genealogy researchers and regional guides to arrange customized itineraries for travelers who want to trace family histories across countries.Travel Agencies Market Segmentation Analysis By Operating Channel
Online led the operating channel segment, accounting for a share of 48% in 2025, supported by the convenience of digital booking platforms and the ability to compare travel options and prices. The use of online tools for trip planning and reservations continues to support this channel.
The offline segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Continued demand for personalized travel consulting, face-to-face assistance, and support with complex travel arrangements is expected to sustain the use of offline travel agencies.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Travel Purpose
Leisure travel held the largest market share of 48% in 2025 due to the demand for vacations, sightseeing, and personal travel experiences. Rising interest in domestic and international holidays supports the segment's strong contribution to travel agency revenue.
Special-interest travel is expected to record the fastest growth at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for tailored experiences, including adventure, cultural, culinary, and wellness trips.By Service Type
Air travel accounted for the largest market share of 27% in 2025, supported by the role of air transportation in domestic and international trips. Travel agencies continue to assist customers with flight bookings, itinerary planning, and related travel arrangements.
Cruise travel will expand to 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period, driven by an interest in all-inclusive holidays and cruise experiences across different destinations.By Customer Type
In 2025, individual travelers accounted for a dominant share of 36% in 2025, reflecting demand for flexible travel arrangements and personalized booking options. Travel agencies support these customers with itinerary planning, reservations, and access to different travel services.
The small and medium-sized enterprises segment is anticipated to achieve a growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period, fueled by the demand for cost-effective business travel distributions and assistance with bookings and itineraries.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Travel Agencies Market Regional Outlook North America Travel Agencies Market
North American travel agencies market accounted for a dominant share of 29.5% in 2025.United States Travel Agencies Market
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) reported in its 2026 fact sheet that travel advisors handle about 60% of tour packages and 70% of cruise bookings. This role reinforces the value of leisure travel agencies that organize vacation itineraries, coordinate bookings, and provide tailored travel services.Canada Travel Agencies Market
Digital platforms have reshaped how Canadian travelers compare prices, arrange accommodation, and book trips. Online travel agencies such as Expedia and Booking bring flights, hotels, and other travel services together in one place. Such a broad range of booking options strengthens the role of online channels in Canada's travel agency sector.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Travel Agencies Market
The Asia Pacific travel agencies market will expand to 7.4% CAGR, showcasing the fastest-growing regional growth.Japan Travel Agencies Market
Japan is advancing digital tourism services to make trip planning more personalized and convenient. The Japan Tourism Agency promotes tourism digital transformation, including AI-based recommendations, integrated booking systems, and the use of traveler data to improve trip planning. These initiatives support travel agencies as they adopt smarter digital tools to create customized itineraries and coordinate travel services.India Travel Agencies Market
The Ministry of Tourism held a business-to-business roadshow in Pune with the Karnataka Tourism Society, where 34 tourism stakeholders presented heritage, wildlife, wellness, and adventure experiences to travel agents and tour operators. Trade partnerships help agencies build new holiday packages and expand their domestic travel offerings.China Travel Agencies Market
China approved its 15th Five Year Plan for tourism, which emphasizes balancing tourism development with environmental protection and cultural preservation. Such policies encourage travel agencies to develop eco-friendly itineraries and cultural tours that support local communities and protect destination heritage.Europe Travel Agencies Market
Europe's travel agencies market is expected to experience a growth rate of 5.2% during the forecast period.Germany Travel Agencies Market
Germany benefits from the rise of pet-friendly holidays, as travelers increasingly seek services that accommodate their pets. Global travel technology company Amadeus's Travel Trends report identifies the pawprint economy as a key development, with pet-inclusive travel services and technology shaping trip planning. This shift encourages German travel agencies to offer pet-friendly accommodation, transport options, and customized holiday packages for travelers with animals.UK Travel Agencies Market
UK government's forthcoming Visitor Economy Growth Strategy focuses on sustainable tourism and a wider distribution of visitors across the country. This approach encourages travel agencies to promote lesser-known destinations, off-peak trips, and regional tour packages to help ease pressure on heavily visited locations.Latin America Travel Agencies Market
The Latin America travel agencies market market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period. Mexico's Ministry of Tourism launched a wellness tourism catalog that features health-focused experiences and destinations across the country. This initiative gives travel agencies a foundation to curate alcohol-free retreats, spa holidays, and wellness-focused itineraries for travelers seeking alternatives to traditional resort vacations.
In Brazil, the Visit Brasil platform promotes gastronomic experiences and typical local flavors as part of the country's tourism offering. This creates scope for travel agencies to include local markets, specialty food stores, and supermarket visits in food-focused itineraries.Middle East & Africa Travel Agencies Market
The Middle East & Africa travel agencies market is projected to achieve a growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period. Tourism Abu Dhabi features destination management companies such as Capital Experience, which offers access to more than 500 contracted three- to five-star hotels across the UAE. These services support travel agencies as they create tailored luxury packages for visitors seeking high-end accommodation and exclusive experiences.
Connect Away in South Africa helps international remote workers arrange accommodation, coworking spaces, visa support, and weekend tours across South Africa. Similarly, First Group offers digital-nomad-friendly stays with reliable Wi-Fi and access to local attractions. Company-led services give travel agencies a model for tailored packages that combine work facilities with leisure experiences.Competitive Landscape
The travel agencies market competitive landscape is competitive, with established online travel agencies, tour operators, and travel service providers. Key players such as Booking Holdings, Expedia, Trip, TUI, and Flight Centre Travel are estimated to account for 30–40% of the global travel agencies market share.
Established players compete mainly through pricing, travel package variety, booking convenience, customer service, and distribution networks. Emerging regional players focus on customized travel packages, local destination expertise, affordable booking services, and solutions tailored to specific traveler preferences.List of Key and Emerging Players in Travel Agencies Market
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Booking Holdings
Expedia Group
Trip Group
TUI Group
Flight Centre Travel Group
American Express Global Business Travel
BCD Group
JTB Corporation
REWE Group
Internova Travel Group
eDreams ODIGEO
Despegar
MakeMyTrip
Seera Group
Helloworld Travel
Easy Trip Planners
Traveloka
October 2026: Emerging Travel Group and Agoda entered a strategic partnership to expand accommodation inventory and booking distribution across their travel platforms.
September 2026: Travefy partnered with Nexion Travel Group to provide travel advisors.
June 2026: Travelport launched TripServices, a cloud-based application programming interface platform that helps travel agencies and travel technology providers access and manage flight, hotel, and other travel content.Report Scope
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 420.00 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 445.20 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 709.58 Billion
|CAGR
|6.00% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Study Period
|2025-2034
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|Booking Holdings, Expedia Group, Trip Group, TUI Group, Flight Centre Travel Group
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Operating Channel, By Travel Purpose, By Service Type, By Customer Type
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
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