Point-Of-Sale Terminals Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034

The global point-of-sale terminals market size was valued at USD 120.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 132.12 billion in 2026 to USD 273.08 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Asia Pacific dominated the point-of-sale terminals market with a share of 38.45% in 2025.

The point-of-sale terminals market can be classified under HSN code 84705000 (cash registers), covering electronic point-of-sale terminals used to process retail transactions, and SIC code 3578 (calculating and accounting machines, except electronic computers), which includes the manufacturing of transaction-processing and electronic checkout equipment used in retail stores, restaurants, and other commercial establishments.

2025 Market Size: USD 120.66 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 132.12 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 273.08 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 9.5%

Largest Regional Market (2025): Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025): 38.45% Fastest-Growing Region: North America North America CAGR (2026–2034): 11.28%

By Type Leading Segment: Fixed Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Share in 2025: 61.7% By Offering Fastest-Growing Segment: Cloud CAGR: 12.41% (2026–2034) By End-User Leading Segment: Retail Market Share in 2025: 39.55%

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Android-Based POS Systems Are Replacing Proprietary Payment Hardware

The point-of-sale terminals market analysis shows that the need for flexible software integration and lower deployment costs is encouraging businesses to adopt Android-based POS systems instead of proprietary hardware platforms. For example, payment providers such as PAX Technology offer Android-based terminals that support payment acceptance alongside business applications such as inventory management and customer loyalty programs. This development improves application flexibility, simplifies software updates, and enables retailers to manage payments and business operations through a single device.

Biometric Payment Terminals Are Integrating Identity Verification Into Checkout

The demand for secure and convenient payment authentication is encouraging terminal manufacturers to integrate biometric technologies such as fingerprint and facial recognition into checkout systems. For example, biometric payment cards and compatible terminals can verify a customer's fingerprint during a transaction, reducing reliance on PIN entry for supported payment methods. This development can strengthen identity verification, streamline checkout, and support additional payment security options across retail and hospitality environments.

Small Business Digitalization And Restaurant Automation Drive Growth In The POS Terminal Market

Small business digitalization increases demand for integrated POS solutions as retailers need efficient systems to manage payments, sales records, and inventory. Limited administrative resources encourage small businesses to adopt terminals that combine transaction processing with basic business management functions. This demand creates opportunities for POS providers to offer affordable systems with sales reporting, receipt generation, and inventory tracking features. For instance, small clothing stores use POS terminals to process card payments and update stock records during checkout.

Restaurant automation increases demand for modern POS terminals as foodservice operators seek faster order processing and more accurate transaction management need to coordinate dine-in orders, takeaway purchases, and digital payments encourages restaurants to adopt connected checkout systems demand supports suppliers that provide terminals integrated with kitchen displays, billing software, and restaurant management platforms instance, quick-service restaurants use POS terminals to record customer orders, process payments, and transmit order details to kitchen staff.

High Initial Costs And Cybersecurity Risks Restrain POS Terminal Market Expansion

High initial costs of advanced point-of-sale terminals, including hardware, software licenses, installation, and system integration, create financial barriers for small retailers and independent businesses. Additional expenses for upgrades and employee training increase the total cost of adoption and make advanced systems less affordable for businesses with limited budgets. These costs can delay terminal upgrades and restrict adoption among smaller merchants.

Cybersecurity threats, including payment fraud, unauthorized access, and data breaches, expose merchants and payment providers to financial losses and reputational damage. Strong security measures, encryption, and compliance requirements increase implementation costs and create additional technical demands for businesses. These risks can weaken merchant confidence, delay the adoption of connected terminals, and limit the expansion of digital payment infrastructure.

Public Transit Fare Collection And Self-Service Integrations Offer Growth Opportunities In The POS Terminal Market

Payment technology providers, transit authorities, and ticketing system integrators can deploy POS terminals for contactless fare payments across buses, trains, and other public transportation services. Revenue opportunities include terminal supply contracts, payment processing fees, and long-term maintenance agreements with transit operators. Companies such as Verifone and Ingenico provide payment terminal technologies that can support transit fare collection systems.

POS terminal manufacturers, vending machine operators, and self-service technology providers can integrate payment terminals into automated retail systems for quick, unattended transactions. Revenue avenues include hardware sales, software integration services, and recurring support contracts with retailers and vending operators. Companies such as Nayax and PAX Technology offer payment solutions for unattended retail and self-service environments.

The fixed point-of-sale terminals segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period, supported by established checkout infrastructure, reliable transaction processing, and integration with billing and inventory systems.

The mobile/portable point-of-sale terminals segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.86% during the forecast period, driven by demand for flexible checkout solutions, contactless payments, and payment acceptance across mobile and on-the-go business environments.

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The hardware segment accounted for a share of 54.25% in 2025, supported by the essential role of physical payment terminals and related devices in processing transactions, scanning products, and generating receipts across retail and service environments.

The cloud segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.41% during the forecast period, driven by demand for remote access, centralized payment management, scalable infrastructure, and easier integration with digital business systems.

The retail segment accounted for a share of 39.55% in 2025, supported by the widespread use of point-of-sale terminals for billing, inventory updates, payment acceptance, and checkout management across physical stores.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.24% during the forecast period, driven by demand for streamlined patient payments, efficient billing workflows, and secure transaction processing across hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities.

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The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest regional share of 38.45%.

China's retail payment ecosystem continues to rely on mobile wallets, QR-code payments, and integrated merchant payment systems. In 2026, the continued expansion of digital yuan trials and payment interoperability initiatives supported the need for POS terminals that can accommodate multiple payment methods and connect with merchant inventory and transaction management systems.

India continues to expand merchant digital payments through the unified payments interface (UPI) and related acceptance infrastructure. In 2026, the national payments corporation of india continued supporting UPI-based merchant transactions, reinforcing demand for POS terminals that integrate QR payments, cards, and digital wallets across retail outlets, restaurants, and service businesses.

Japan continues to advance cashless payments across retail, tourism, and food service businesses. In 2026, merchant adoption of contactless cards and smartphone-based payments supported demand for POS terminals with near-field communication, integrated receipts, and compatibility with multiple payment networks.

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The North America region is projected to register a CAGR of 11.28% during the forecast period, showcasing the second-fastest regional growth rate.

The U.S. continues to modernize its retail payment infrastructure through advances in card payments, digital wallets, and instant payment services. In july 2026, the federal reserve released updated payment study data, supporting ongoing analysis of noncash payment trends and merchant transaction activity. These developments reinforce the need for terminals that support secure, efficient, and flexible payment acceptance.

Canada is strengthening oversight of payment service providers through the bank of canada's registration and supervision framework. In june 2026, the bank published criteria for registering payment service providers, including businesses involved in point-of-sale payment functions. This framework supports regulatory clarity for payment providers and merchants using electronic transaction systems.

The Europe region held a share of 21.4% and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.76% during the forecast period.

The U.K. is advancing payment infrastructure modernization to support secure and convenient retail transactions. In june 2026, the retail payments infrastructure board launched a consultation on next-generation payment infrastructure, including account-to-account payments at physical points of sale. This initiative creates opportunities for terminals that support alternative payment methods alongside conventional card transactions.

Germany benefits from established retail infrastructure and continued adoption of electronic payments across stores and service businesses. In 2026, the european central bank incorporated its retail payments strategy into a broader payments strategy published on march 31, emphasizing pan-european payment solutions, instant payments, and resilience. These priorities support demand for interoperable terminals that accommodate multiple payment methods.

The point-of-sale terminals market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with competition comprising payment technology providers, electronic hardware manufacturers, financial technology companies, and specialized POS solution developers. The leading players in the Market include Ingenico S.A., Verifone Systems, Inc., and NCR Corporation, which collectively are estimated to account for approximately 30–40% of the global point-of-sale terminals market share.

Established players compete primarily on hardware reliability, transaction security, payment method compatibility, software integration, global distribution networks, and after-sales support. Emerging and specialized players in the point-of-sale terminals market ecosystem compete through mobile and cloud-based POS systems, contactless payment capabilities, compact hardware designs, flexible pricing models, and integrated solutions tailored to small businesses, restaurants, retail outlets, and other underserved merchant segments.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Equinox Payments, LLC (U.S.) Ingenico S.A. (France) iVeri Payment Technologies (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa) Micros Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Miura Systems Ltd. (UK) NCR Corporation (U.S.) Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Verifone Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Block, Inc. (U.S.) Others

May 2026 – PAX Technology Expands Connected POS Hardware Ecosystem for Restaurants

PAX Technology showcased new connected payment hardware solutions, including POS terminals, secure payment devices, self-ordering kiosks, and kitchen workflow systems. The company highlighted integrated hardware solutions designed to improve restaurant payment experiences and operational efficiency. April 2026 – Toast Launches Toast Go® 3 Handheld Point-of-Sale Terminal Globally

Toast launched its Toast Go® 3 handheld POS terminal across the UK, Ireland, Canada, and Australia. The next-generation device is designed for hospitality businesses, enabling mobile ordering, payment processing, customer engagement, and improved frontline operations through a compact handheld form factor. April 2026 – Toshiba Tec and Partners Launch Newland NPT N750P/N750 Payment Terminals in Japan

Toshiba Tec, TD Payment Corporation, and DG Financial Technology announced the launch of Newland NPT N750P and N750 payment terminals. The devices support multiple payment methods, Android-based operation, enhanced security compliance, and both countertop and mobile checkout applications for retail and restaurant environments. February 2026 – Nexi Introduces SmartStation All-in-One Commerce Solution

Nexi Group launched Nexi SmartStation, a modular all-in-one commerce and payment solution integrating point-of-sale functions, store management software, and payment acceptance within a single device. The solution targets retailers seeking simplified checkout infrastructure and software-integrated commerce capabilities.