Biliary Stents Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

The global biliary stents market size was valued at USD 497.68 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 525.55 million in 2026 to USD 812.69 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the biliary stents market with a share of 38.4% in 2025.

Biliary stents are medical devices used to maintain or restore bile flow through narrowed or obstructed bile ducts. Their HSN classification generally falls under medical or surgical instruments and appliances, while the specific code depends on the stent's material, design, and intended use. They are generally classified under HSN Code 90189099 (Other instruments and appliances used in medical or surgical sciences) and SIC Code 3841 (Surgical and Medical Instruments and Apparatus),

2025 Market Size: USD 497.68 Million 2026 Market Size: USD 525.55 Million 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 812.69 Million Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 5.6%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 38.4% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 7.4%

By Type Leading Segment: Firm Metal Market Share in 2025: 46.8% By Application Fastest-growing Segment: Pancreatic Cancer CAGR (2026–2034): 6.8% By End User Fastest-growing Segment: Ambulatory Surgical Centers CAGR (2026–2034): 6.6%

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Fully Covered Metal Stents Improve Biliary Drainage and Removability

Biliary stents market analysis reflects how advancements in fully covered metal stent designs are supporting biliary drainage while limiting tissue ingrowth through the stent mesh. These devices can facilitate removal or exchange when clinically appropriate, offering flexibility in managing selected biliary obstructions and strictures.

Antimicrobial Stent Coatings Target Biofilm Formation and Occlusion

Research into antimicrobial surface coatings is encouraging the development of biliary stents designed to limit microbial attachment and biofilm formation. Such coatings may help address factors associated with stent blockage, although their effectiveness depends on the coating material, clinical conditions, and supporting evidence.

Biliary Obstruction Burden and Endoscopic Treatment Capacity Drive Market

Biliary obstruction caused by gallstones, bile duct strictures, pancreatic disorders, and other hepatobiliary conditions supports demand for biliary stents. These devices help restore bile flow and relieve complications such as jaundice and bile accumulation when drainage is impaired.

The wider availability of endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and specialized gastroenterology services supports the use of biliary stents in minimally invasive treatment. ERCP enables clinicians to access obstructed bile ducts and place stents to restore drainage without requiring open surgery in many cases.

Device-Related Complications and Reimbursement Constraints Restrain Market Expansion

Biliary stents can migrate from their intended position or become occluded during treatment, potentially requiring additional endoscopic procedures or device replacement. Complications such as tissue irritation, stent blockage, and bacterial biofilm formation can increase follow-up requirements and treatment costs.

Differences in reimbursement policies and hospital procurement budgets can affect the adoption of biliary stents across healthcare systems. Advanced stent options may involve higher acquisition costs, while inconsistent reimbursement for procedures and associated follow-up care can create financial pressure for healthcare providers.

The management of bile duct injuries and strictures following hepatobiliary surgery creates opportunities for manufacturers to supply specialized biliary stents for postoperative care. These devices can help maintain duct patency during healing and support the treatment of selected complications following procedures such as cholecystectomy and liver transplantation.

Specialized biliary stents designed for pediatric patients present opportunities to address the distinct anatomical and clinical requirements of children with biliary strictures and congenital biliary disorders. Smaller device dimensions and age-appropriate treatment considerations can create demand for tailored product options in pediatric gastroenterology and hepatobiliary care.

Metal stents dominated the type category with a share of 46.8% in 2025, owing to their high radial strength, durability, and ability to maintain biliary drainage in patients with obstructive conditions.

The polymer stents segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, driven by their flexibility, ease of placement and removal, and suitability for temporary biliary drainage procedures.

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Pancreatic cancer held a market share of 34.8% in 2025, supported by the use of biliary stents to relieve bile duct obstruction and manage jaundice associated with pancreatic malignancies.

The biliopancreatic leakages segment is anticipated to record a growth rate of 5.7% during the forecast period, fueled by the need to facilitate bile flow, reduce pressure across leakage sites, and support healing following biliary or pancreatic procedures.

The hospitals segment is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, owing to the availability of specialised gastroenterology teams, advanced endoscopic facilities, and comprehensive care for complex biliary conditions.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to achieve a growth rate of 6.6% during the forecast period, driven by demand for minimally invasive procedures, shorter recovery periods, and more cost-efficient outpatient care.

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The North America biliary stents market accounted for the dominant regional share of 38.4% in 2025.

The U.S. biliary stents market is supported by continued medical-device innovation, including the FDA's July 2026 clearance of the ARCHIMEDES Biodegradable Stent. The authorization of new stent technologies may expand treatment options for biliary conditions and create opportunities for manufacturers developing advanced implantable devices.

Canada's medical-device regulatory framework requires applicable biliary stents to meet Health Canada's licensing and safety requirements before market entry. Continued emphasis on device safety, clinical evidence, and post-market monitoring will influence product approvals and the availability of advanced biliary stenting technologies.

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Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing biliary stents market, with a projected 7.4% CAGR.

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare is developing its Third Basic Plan for Medical Devices, with policy discussions continuing in 2026. The initiative focuses on medical-device research, development, and dissemination, potentially supporting future innovation and adoption of advanced biliary stents.

China's healthcare plan for 2026–2030 prioritizes stronger hospital capabilities, wider access to medical services, and the development and adoption of innovative medical devices. These priorities may support biliary stent demand through improvements in specialized treatment capacity and access to interventional gastrointestinal procedures.

India's expansion of specialized hospital services and medical infrastructure may support wider access to endoscopic procedures for biliary obstruction. Greater availability of advanced gastrointestinal care could create opportunities for biliary stent manufacturers, although a specific future national target for biliary stent adoption was not identified.

The Europe biliary stents market accounted for a significant regional share of 28.1% in 2025.

The U.K.'s National Cancer Plan, published in February 2026, aims for 75% of people diagnosed with cancer from 2035 to be cancer-free or living well five years after diagnosis. Its focus on earlier diagnosis and faster treatment may support demand for interventional procedures, including biliary stenting where clinically appropriate for patients with cancer-related obstructions.

Germany's hospital modernization program provides up to EUR 50 billion through 2035 through the Hospital Transformation Fund. The investment is intended to modernize hospital structures and improve care delivery, potentially supporting the infrastructure needed for specialized endoscopic procedures and biliary stent placement.

The biliary stents market is competitive, with participation from medical device manufacturers, endoscopy specialists, and gastrointestinal intervention technology providers. Key players such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, ENDO-FLEX GmbH, Olympus Corporation, and B. Braun SE are estimated to account for 25–35% of the global biliary stents market share

Established players primarily compete on product reliability, stent design, clinical performance, and endoscopic device integration. Specialized and regional players in the biliary stents market ecosystem compete through flexible stent designs, improved delivery systems, application-specific products, and cost-effective medical devices for managing biliary obstructions.

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) Cook Group Incorporated (U.S.) ENDO-FLEX GmbH (Germany) Olympus Corporation (Japan) B. Braun SE (Germany) CONMED Corporation (U.S.) M.I. Tech Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) Medtronic plc (Ireland) Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.) Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

April 2026: Cook Medical strengthened its endoscopy portfolio by launching advanced biliary stent systems designed to improve placement accuracy, drainage efficiency, and long-term clinical outcomes in gastrointestinal procedures. February 2026: Olympus Corporation expanded its therapeutic endoscopy offerings with upgraded biliary stents and ERCP accessories, enhancing minimally invasive treatment options for biliary tract disorders. September 2025: Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) strengthened its gastrointestinal intervention portfolio by expanding advanced biliary drainage and stenting solutions for the management of malignant and benign biliary strictures. May 2025: Taewoong Medical expanded its self-expanding metal stent portfolio by introducing innovative biliary stents featuring enhanced flexibility, radial force, and deployment precision for endoscopic procedures.