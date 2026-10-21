Lebanon-Israel Military Talks Open in Florida, Continue Wednesday
(MENAFN) Day one of US-brokered technical military talks between Lebanon and Israel wrapped up Tuesday in Florida, with negotiators due back at the table Wednesday, diplomatic sources told a Turkish state news agency.
“The first day of technical military meetings between Lebanon and Israel in Florida has ended, with talks to resume Wednesday,” sources told the news agency, without providing details.
The session got under way Tuesday at US Central Command headquarters in Tampa and ran for roughly six hours.
The agenda centers on reviewing how a “framework agreement” is being carried out and on identifying “pilot areas” in southern Lebanon from which the Israeli army is slated to pull back, according to the news agency’s correspondent.
Washington convened the meetings as part of its push to monitor implementation of the deal, even as Israeli strikes on parts of southern Lebanon continue.
“The first day of technical military meetings between Lebanon and Israel in Florida has ended, with talks to resume Wednesday,” sources told the news agency, without providing details.
The session got under way Tuesday at US Central Command headquarters in Tampa and ran for roughly six hours.
The agenda centers on reviewing how a “framework agreement” is being carried out and on identifying “pilot areas” in southern Lebanon from which the Israeli army is slated to pull back, according to the news agency’s correspondent.
Washington convened the meetings as part of its push to monitor implementation of the deal, even as Israeli strikes on parts of southern Lebanon continue.
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