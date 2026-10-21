Spotify Purges 75M Spam Tracks, Blocks 50M AI Slop From Feeds
(MENAFN) Spotify has blocked more than 50 million tracks it classifies as AI slop or spam from listener recommendations this year, the company announced Tuesday, intensifying a push to protect subscribers and prioritize human artists.
The figure was released in a statement marking one year since the platform introduced stricter defenses against AI-driven spam and impersonation. Over the same span, Spotify said it permanently deleted more than 75 million spam tracks for serious or repeated violations of its rules.
The two numbers measure different actions. Tracks kept out of recommendations were not necessarily removed from the catalog, while the 75 million were erased entirely.
“AI-generated slop and spam don’t belong in your recommendations, and we’ve made changes to keep them out and protect the listening experience,” the company said.
The move followed a rebuild of the recommendation engine over the past six months, prompted by a clear trend: listeners regularly skipped, ignored or flagged certain tracks as unwanted.
To identify questionable content, Spotify relies on listener feedback, upload behavior, track metadata and third-party AI detection tools. The company acknowledged that AI detection technology has limitations.
It also highlighted transparency features introduced during the past year. These include AI Credits, which disclose when artificial intelligence was used to produce a track, and badges identifying AI-generated artist personas.
More than 300,000 artists now hold verification badges. Thousands of AI-generated artist identities have been labeled and are excluded from recommendations by default.
The crackdown also targets spammers’ revenue. Spotify said tracks judged highly likely to be AI-generated were 10 times more likely to fall short of the platform’s annual threshold of 1,000 streams required for royalty payments, which reduces the payoff for large-scale efforts to exploit the payout system.
The company said it will continue to refine its detection systems as generative AI evolves and spammers change their tactics.
The figure was released in a statement marking one year since the platform introduced stricter defenses against AI-driven spam and impersonation. Over the same span, Spotify said it permanently deleted more than 75 million spam tracks for serious or repeated violations of its rules.
The two numbers measure different actions. Tracks kept out of recommendations were not necessarily removed from the catalog, while the 75 million were erased entirely.
“AI-generated slop and spam don’t belong in your recommendations, and we’ve made changes to keep them out and protect the listening experience,” the company said.
The move followed a rebuild of the recommendation engine over the past six months, prompted by a clear trend: listeners regularly skipped, ignored or flagged certain tracks as unwanted.
To identify questionable content, Spotify relies on listener feedback, upload behavior, track metadata and third-party AI detection tools. The company acknowledged that AI detection technology has limitations.
It also highlighted transparency features introduced during the past year. These include AI Credits, which disclose when artificial intelligence was used to produce a track, and badges identifying AI-generated artist personas.
More than 300,000 artists now hold verification badges. Thousands of AI-generated artist identities have been labeled and are excluded from recommendations by default.
The crackdown also targets spammers’ revenue. Spotify said tracks judged highly likely to be AI-generated were 10 times more likely to fall short of the platform’s annual threshold of 1,000 streams required for royalty payments, which reduces the payoff for large-scale efforts to exploit the payout system.
The company said it will continue to refine its detection systems as generative AI evolves and spammers change their tactics.
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