Azerbaijan's Press Council Warns Of Fake Journalist Whatsapp Accounts

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The creation of fake WhatsApp accounts in the names of journalists and the subsequent sending of messages in Azerbaijan are matters of concern.

This was reflected in a report published by the Press Council of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, in recent days, information has been received regarding the creation of fake WhatsApp accounts in the names of well-known journalists, which are then used to send messages containing various types of content.

"Statements from law enforcement agencies indicate that such activities are carried out by organized cybercriminal networks operating from outside Azerbaijan. By utilizing artificial intelligence algorithms and specialized software, these groups target civil servants, employees of various enterprises and organizations, as well as journalists and other citizens. Despite numerous awareness-raising initiatives, some citizens still fall victim to such fraudulent schemes," the council emphasized.

Noting that these occurrences are not limited to isolated incidents and could potentially evolve into a concerning trend, the Press Council has urged journalists and media professionals in general to exercise caution.

"It's crucial not to trust, respond to, or share the content of suspicious messages, even if they appear to come from people they know, without first verifying their authenticity. It's especially important to check the source and veracity of information concerning socio-political matters. It should be remembered that messages sent via fake accounts are intended to create false impressions about individuals, damage their reputations, and mislead public opinion," the statement noted.

The Press Council recommended those who encounter such situations take the following steps:

“- Call the Ministry of Internal Affairs' '102' service to notify law enforcement authorities. You may also contact the police station in your local area.

- Reach out to the National Cybersecurity Agency. Report the incident via email at [email protected] or contact the Agency's hotline at 1654.

- Inform the public. Use your own social media accounts to make it publicly known that a fake account is operating in your name. People should know that the messages sent from that account do not come from you, and they shouldn't accept their content as the truth.

- Report the fake account to the WhatsApp platform. To do this, use the available complaint function by logging into the account profile. Keep screenshots of messages sent from the fake account, phone number, and other relevant information as evidence. In order to block the fake account, other victims can be called to file a complaint accordingly. Complaining by a minimum of 15 people is more effective.

- Verify the authenticity of messages by alternative means. If you receive a suspicious message from someone you know, verify the authenticity of the information by contacting them via phone call or other known means of communication,” the report said.

The report added that when journalists and other media representatives encounter such situations, they can also inform the Azerbaijan Press Council and apply to the Council for appropriate support.

The Press Council called on journalists and the public to be vigilant in the digital environment, to check information sources, and not to create conditions for the spread of possible provocations carried out through fake accounts.