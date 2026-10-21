Uzbekistan's Tashkent Region Eyes $1.2B In Investment Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Tashkent region is considering three investment projects worth a combined $1.2 billion in biotechnology education, onion-based sugar production and healthcare, as part of a broader $1.55 billion grant-backed initiative involving the PVBLIC Foundation during a meeting on October 21 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tashkent regional government.

Tashkent Region Governor Zoyir Mirzayev discussed the proposed projects with a delegation from the PVBLIC Foundation led by Kihyun Kuen, a professor of chemical technology and natural biomaterials engineering.

The meeting focused on potential projects aimed at accelerating Uzbekistan's strategic transformation and opportunities to implement them in the Tashkent region.

Five projects are planned across Uzbekistan, with the PVBLIC Foundation allocating grant funding totaling $1.55 billion, according to the statement. Three of the projects are expected to be located in the Tashkent region.

Plans include investing $500 million in a major biotechnology university and developing an onion-processing facility to produce sugar, with a projected cost of $350 million. The initiatives are intended to strengthen scientific and educational capacity and expand the processing of agricultural products.

Additionally, the sides discussed a proposal to build a modern medical center in Nurafshon, the regional administrative center. The statement did not disclose the project's estimated cost.

The proposed initiatives are expected to support education and research, agricultural processing and healthcare services. The meeting concluded with discussions on the projects' implementation prospects and next steps for cooperation.