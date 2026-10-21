Blind Flanges Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast, 2021-2034 Pipeline Modernization And Hydrogen Investment Drive 6.4% CAGR Toward US$1.5 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Blind Flanges Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added tooffering.

The global blind flanges market was valued at US$ 857.22 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 1500.23 million by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during 2026-2034, supported by pipeline infrastructure development, energy security initiatives, industrial modernization, and rising investment in hydrogen and carbon capture networks.

Demand for blind flanges is increasing across oil & gas, petrochemical, power generation, and other process industries. These components support the safe isolation of pipelines, valves, and pressure vessel openings during maintenance, inspection, pressure testing, and network expansion. Large-scale pipeline projects require reliable flange systems capable of maintaining leakproof performance and operational integrity under high-pressure conditions. New pipeline construction also generates demand through temporary closures, phased commissioning, testing, and preparation for future connections.

Global investment in energy transportation infrastructure remains a key blind flanges market growth driver. Governments and energy companies are expanding natural gas distribution systems, hydrogen transport networks, cross-border pipelines, and carbon capture infrastructure. These applications require durable and corrosion-resistant components that can meet demanding safety and performance standards. At the same time, aging pipeline networks in several countries are being repaired, upgraded, or replaced, creating sustained opportunities for blind flange manufacturers and suppliers.

Offshore oil and gas development is also strengthening market demand. Offshore platforms, subsea systems, and associated processing facilities depend on high-performance flange solutions that can withstand harsh operating environments. In April 2026, US government authorities, including the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, announced an investment of US$ 11 billion to support the development of domestic energy resources. The initiative followed record US energy production in 2025, when offshore oil output exceeded 714 million barrels, representing the highest annual total recorded.

Hydrogen infrastructure investment offers another significant growth opportunity. In October 2024, French gas grid operator GRTgaz, a subsidiary of Engie, announced plans to invest US$ 43.4 million in a 90-kilometer hydrogen pipeline connecting France's Greater Eastern region with Germany's Saarland and the Luxembourg border. Projects of this scale are expected to increase demand for certified flange products throughout construction, testing, commissioning, and long-term operation.

North America represents an important regional market due to its extensive oil & gas pipeline networks, refinery operations, petrochemical facilities, shale gas production, and power generation infrastructure. Frequent inspection, maintenance, and system isolation requirements support recurring demand across the US and Canada. Compliance with ASME and API standards further encourages the adoption of high-quality blind flanges designed to enhance safety and reduce leak risks.

Modernization of aging industrial assets is contributing to replacement and retrofit demand across North America. Additional market opportunities are emerging from LNG export terminal development, offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, refinery expansion, and hydrogen energy pilot projects. Industrial operators' focus on reducing downtime, improving pressure system control, and maintaining operational safety is expected to support steady adoption across multiple end-use sectors.

Key companies profiled in the report include AFG Holdings Inc, General Flange & Forge LLC, FLANGE WORKS BEBITZ GMBH, Armetal Stainless Pipe, Metalfar Prodotti Industriali S.p.A., Coastal Flange, Inc., London Fittings & Flanges Ltd, Kerkau Manufacturing Inc, KME Germany GmbH, and Texas Flange. The competitive assessment provides insights into established manufacturers and suppliers operating across the global blind flanges market.

The market analysis is based on primary and secondary research. Internal and external secondary sources were reviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative market information, assess industry segments, and develop forecasts. The findings were validated through interviews with industry participants, including vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers. External input was also obtained from valuation experts, research analysts, consultants, and key opinion leaders specializing in the blind flanges industry.

Reasons to Buy



Reduce the time required to identify market size, growth prospects, leading companies, and key segments.

Evaluate business priorities and support the realignment of corporate and market-entry strategies.

Identify emerging blind flanges market trends and recommendations for effective long-term planning.

Develop or modify expansion plans based on opportunities in mature and emerging markets.

Assess market drivers, industry challenges, competitive conditions, and infrastructure investment trends. Strengthen decisions related to product strategy, segmentation, pricing, distribution, and commercial positioning.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. Blind Flanges Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers (Upto 50)

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.7 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.8 Regulatory Framework

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Share Analysis, 2025 - By Key Players

3.3 Market Concentration

4. Blind Flanges Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Investment in Oil and Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Development

4.1.2 Capital Allocation to Water and Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure

4.1.3 Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Worldwide

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Raw Material Price Fluctuations

4.2.2 Longer Time Required for Installing Flanges

4.2.3 Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Rapid Growth of Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

4.3.2 Manufacturers' Focus on Developing Custom Products

4.3.3 Use of Advanced Corrosion-Resistant Materials

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Adoption of Automation and Precision Manufacturing

4.4.2 Integration of Smart Inspection Technologies

4.4.3 Focus on Sustainability and Lightweight Solutions

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. Blind Flanges Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Blind Flanges Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.2 Blind Flanges Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Blind Flanges Market Revenue Analysis - Material

6.1 Blind Flanges Market Forecasts and Analysis by Material

6.1.1 Stainless Steel

6.1.1.1 Overview

6.1.1.2 Stainless Steel: Blind Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.2 Carbon Steel

6.1.2.1 Overview

6.1.2.2 Carbon Steel: Blind Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.3 Alloy Steel

6.1.3.1 Overview

6.1.3.2 Alloy Steel: Blind Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.4 Others

6.1.4.1 Overview

6.1.4.2 Others: Blind Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7. Blind Flanges Market Revenue Analysis - Application

7.1 Blind Flanges Market Forecasts and Analysis by Application

7.1.1 Oil and Gas

7.1.1.1 Overview

7.1.1.2 Oil and Gas: Blind Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.2 Chemical and Petrochemical

7.1.2.1 Overview

7.1.2.2 Chemical and Petrochemical: Blind Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.3 Power Generation

7.1.3.1 Overview

7.1.3.2 Power Generation: Blind Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.4 Manufacturing

7.1.4.1 Overview

7.1.4.2 Manufacturing: Blind Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.5 Water Management

7.1.5.1 Overview

7.1.5.2 Water Management: Blind Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.6 Food and Beverages

7.1.6.1 Overview

7.1.6.2 Food and Beverages: Blind Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.7 Others

7.1.7.1 Overview

7.1.7.2 Others: Blind Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8. Blind Flanges Market - Geographical Analysis

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Blind Flanges Market Overview

8.1.2 North America: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.3 North America: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.1.3.1 Material

8.1.3.2 Application

8.1.4 North America: Blind Flanges Market Breakdown by Countries

8.1.4.1 United States Market

8.1.4.1.1 United States: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.4.1.2 United States: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.1.4.1.2.1 Material

8.1.4.1.2.2 Application

8.1.4.2 Canada Market

8.1.4.2.1 Canada: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.4.2.2 Canada: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.1.4.2.2.1 Material

8.1.4.2.2.2 Application

8.1.4.3 Mexico Market

8.1.4.3.1 Mexico: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.4.3.2 Mexico: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.1.4.3.2.1 Material

8.1.4.3.2.2 Application

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Blind Flanges Market Overview

8.2.2 Europe: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.2.3 Europe: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.2.3.1 Material

8.2.3.2 Application

8.2.4 Europe: Blind Flanges Market Breakdown by Countries

8.2.4.1 Germany Market

8.2.4.1.1 Germany: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.2.4.1.2 Germany: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.2.4.1.2.1 Material

8.2.4.1.2.2 Application

8.2.4.2 France Market

8.2.4.2.1 France: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.2.4.2.2 France: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.2.4.2.2.1 Material

8.2.4.2.2.2 Application

8.2.4.3 Italy Market

8.2.4.3.1 Italy: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.2.4.3.2 Italy: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.2.4.3.2.1 Material

8.2.4.3.2.2 Application

8.2.4.4 United Kingdom Market

8.2.4.4.1 United Kingdom: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.2.4.4.2 United Kingdom: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.2.4.4.2.1 Material

8.2.4.4.2.2 Application

8.2.4.5 Russia Market

8.2.4.5.1 Russia: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.2.4.5.2 Russia: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.2.4.5.2.1 Material

8.2.4.5.2.2 Application

8.2.4.6 Rest of Europe Market

8.2.4.6.1 Rest of Europe: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.2.4.6.2 Rest of Europe: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.2.4.6.2.1 Material

8.2.4.6.2.2 Application

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Blind Flanges Market Overview

8.3.2 Asia Pacific: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.3.3 Asia Pacific: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.3.3.1 Material

8.3.3.2 Application

8.3.4 Asia Pacific: Blind Flanges Market Breakdown by Countries

8.3.4.1 China Market

8.3.4.1.1 China: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.3.4.1.2 China: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.3.4.1.2.1 Material

8.3.4.1.2.2 Application

8.3.4.2 Japan Market

8.3.4.2.1 Japan: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.3.4.2.2 Japan: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.3.4.2.2.1 Material

8.3.4.2.2.2 Application

8.3.4.3 India Market

8.3.4.3.1 India: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.3.4.3.2 India: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.3.4.3.2.1 Material

8.3.4.3.2.2 Application

8.3.4.4 Australia Market

8.3.4.4.1 Australia: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.3.4.4.2 Australia: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.3.4.4.2.1 Material

8.3.4.4.2.2 Application

8.3.4.5 South Korea Market

8.3.4.5.1 South Korea: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.3.4.5.2 South Korea: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.3.4.5.2.1 Material

8.3.4.5.2.2 Application

8.3.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific Market

8.3.4.6.1 Rest of Asia Pacific: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.3.4.6.2 Rest of Asia Pacific: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.3.4.6.2.1 Material

8.3.4.6.2.2 Application

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Middle East and Africa Blind Flanges Market Overview

8.4.2 Middle East and Africa: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.4.3 Middle East and Africa: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.4.3.1 Material

8.4.3.2 Application

8.4.4 Middle East and Africa: Blind Flanges Market Breakdown by Countries

8.4.4.1 South Africa Market

8.4.4.1.1 South Africa: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.4.4.1.2 South Africa: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.4.4.1.2.1 Material

8.4.4.1.2.2 Application

8.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia Market

8.4.4.2.1 Saudi Arabia: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.4.4.2.2 Saudi Arabia: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.4.4.2.2.1 Material

8.4.4.2.2.2 Application

8.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates Market

8.4.4.3.1 United Arab Emirates: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.4.4.3.2 United Arab Emirates: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.4.4.3.2.1 Material

8.4.4.3.2.2 Application

8.4.4.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa Market

8.4.4.4.1 Rest of Middle East and Africa: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.4.4.4.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.4.4.4.2.1 Material

8.4.4.4.2.2 Application

8.5 South and Central America

8.5.1 South and Central America Blind Flanges Market Overview

8.5.2 South and Central America: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.5.3 South and Central America: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.5.3.1 Material

8.5.3.2 Application

8.5.4 South and Central America: Blind Flanges Market Breakdown by Countries

8.5.4.1 Brazil Market

8.5.4.1.1 Brazil: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.5.4.1.2 Brazil: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.5.4.1.2.1 Material

8.5.4.1.2.2 Application

8.5.4.2 Argentina Market

8.5.4.2.1 Argentina: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.5.4.2.2 Argentina: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.5.4.2.2.1 Material

8.5.4.2.2.2 Application

8.5.4.3 Rest of South and Central America Market

8.5.4.3.1 Rest of South and Central America: Blind Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.5.4.3.2 Rest of South and Central America: Blind Flanges Market - By Segmentation

8.5.4.3.2.1 Material

8.5.4.3.2.2 Application

9. Blind Flanges Market Industry Landscape

10. Blind Flanges Market - Key Company Profiles

10.1 AFG Holdings Inc

10.2 General Flange & Forge LLC

10.3 FLANGE WORKS BEBITZ GMBH

10.4 Armetal Stainless Pipe

10.5 Metalfar Prodotti Industriali S.p.A.

10.6 Coastal Flange, Inc.

10.7 London Fittings & Flanges Ltd

10.8 Kerkau Manufacturing Inc

10.9 Texas Flange

10.10 KME Germany GmbH

11. List of Additional Companies Analyzed

12. Appendix

12.1 Glossary

12.2 Research Methodology and Approach

12.2.1 Secondary Research

12.2.2 Primary Research

12.2.3 Market Estimation Approach

12.2.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

12.2.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

12.2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

12.2.5 Currency Conversion

12.3 About the Analyst

12.4 Market Intelligence Cloud

List of Tables [128]



List of Figures [54]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900