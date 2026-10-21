Global Laboratory Animal Diets Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2021-2034 Precision Nutrition And Reference Diets Unlock Premium Growth To US$ 2.98 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Laboratory Animal Diets Market Size and Forecast (2021-2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added tooffering.

According to the report, the global laboratory animal diets market is expected to grow from US$ 2.30 billion in 2025 to US$ 2.98 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 2.0% during 2026-2034. Customized laboratory animal diets are emerging as a high-growth category as precision medicine, advanced disease models, and application-specific research protocols increase demand for tailored nutritional formulations.

Nutritional factors are increasingly being incorporated into the early stages of research project development. This shift is elevating laboratory animal diets from a procurement consideration to a critical experimental variable. Pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and contract research organizations are recognizing the impact of diet on biological outcomes, data consistency, and research reproducibility.

Guidance from organizations such as NC3Rs and the UK Reproducibility Network has reinforced the importance of controlling experimental conditions, including nutritional factors. As a result, collaboration between researchers and laboratory animal diet suppliers is beginning earlier in the study design process. This approach allows nutritional requirements to be aligned with specific disease models, metabolic states, and research objectives.

The integration of diet selection into experimental planning is supporting demand for custom-formulated and premium laboratory animal diets. Adoption is particularly strong in complex research areas such as microbiome studies, oncology, gene therapy, immunology, rare diseases, and translational medicine. These applications require greater consistency in nutritional composition to support comparable and regulation-compliant research data.

Industry-academic collaborations are also contributing to laboratory animal diets market growth. Translational research partnerships increasingly prioritize aligned preclinical methodologies to accelerate outcomes and improve reproducibility. In November 2025, Heriot-Watt University and Charles River Laboratories Edinburgh Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen their long-standing relationship through a strategic academic alliance. Such collaborations highlight the growing importance of standardized research conditions across participating institutions.

As biomedical studies become more complex, variation in laboratory animal diets is receiving greater attention as a potential source of inconsistent experimental results. Pharmaceutical companies, CROs, research organizations, and university consortia are consequently introducing unified diet protocols and reference diet systems. These measures are designed to improve data comparability, support regulatory acceptance, and reduce variability across research locations.

The transition from conventional laboratory animal feed to standardized reference diet systems is creating new commercial opportunities for suppliers. Manufacturers can expand beyond routine products by providing specialized formulations that meet defined nutritional and quality requirements. This development may also support long-term supply agreements with international research consortia focused on consistency, standardization, and reproducible outcomes.

Market development is shaped by a broad ecosystem of biomedical research authorities, animal welfare governance bodies, and life sciences organizations. Regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, influence quality and compliance expectations for research-linked consumables. Institutional and national frameworks governing animal research further affect diet selection, sourcing, documentation, and experimental protocols.

Reasons to Buy



Assess the growth outlook, market size, competitive environment, leading companies, and key segments within the global laboratory animal diets market.

Identify strategic business priorities and support the realignment of market development plans.

Evaluate emerging laboratory animal diets market trends and recommendations to inform effective long-term strategies.

Develop or modify business expansion plans based on opportunities in mature and emerging markets.

Analyze market drivers, constraints, competitive dynamics, and evolving demand for customized and standardized diet formulations. Strengthen decision-making related to product strategy, market segmentation, pricing, distribution, and commercial investment.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. Laboratory Animal Diets Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.2.1 Raw Material Suppliers / Components

2.2.2 Manufacturers/ Process / Technology

2.2.3 Distribution Landscape

2.2.4 End User

2.2.5 Level of Integration

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers (Upto 50)

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High

2.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers: High

2.4.3 Threat of New Entrants: Moderate

2.4.4 Threat of Substitutes: Low

2.4.5 Competitive Rivalry: High

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Import-Export Analysis for Key Countries (As per the nearest HS Code)

2.6.1 Import Analysis by HS Code 230990 Preparations of a kind used in animal feeding (excl. dog or cat food put up for retail sale), 2024

2.6.2 Export Analysis by HS Code 230990 Preparations of a kind used in animal feeding (excl. dog or cat food put up for retail sale), 2024

2.7 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.8 Product or Technology Roadmap

2.9 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.9.1 Environmental Trends

2.9.2 Sustainability Trends

2.9.3 Social Trends

2.9.4 Governance Trends

2.10 Patent Analysis

2.11 Regulatory Framework

2.12 Regional Analysis of Regulatory and Quality Standards

2.12.1 Standard Quality Programs

2.12.2 Research Specific Compliance

2.12.3 Animal Welfare Compliance

2.12.4 Biosecurity Standards

2.13 Customer Behaviour Analysis

2.13.1 Purchasing Criteria Analysis

2.13.2 Customer Switching Cost

2.14 Comprehensive Analysis on Barriers to Entry

2.14.1 Regulatory & Quality Barriers

2.14.2 Scientific Validation Barrier

2.14.3 Manufacturing Barrier

2.14.4 Customer Qualification Barrier

2.14.5 Distribution Barrier

2.15 Pricing Structure Analysis

2.16 Profitability Drivers Analysis

2.16.1 Product Mix

2.16.2 Manufacturing Scale

2.16.3 Custom Formulation Capability

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Share Analysis, 2025 - By Key Players

3.3 Market Concentration

3.4 Geographic Footprint Assessment

3.5 Manufacturing Capability Benchmarking

3.6 Distribution Model Analysis

3.7 Customer Base Benchmarking

4. Laboratory Animal Diets Market -Strategic Assessment

4.1 Industry Structure & Consolidation

4.1.1 Laboratory Animal Diet Manufacturers

4.1.2 Evolution of Market Structure Over the Last 5-10 Years

4.1.2.1 Phase 1: Standard Laboratory Diets

4.1.2.2 Phase 2: Purified and Semi-Purified Diets

4.1.2.3 Phase 3: Disease Model Diets

4.1.2.4 Phase 4: Research-Specific Specialty Diets

4.1.2.5 Phase 5: Precision Nutrition and Personalized Research Diets

4.1.2.6 Phase 6: AI-Enabled and Next-Generation Speciality Diets

4.1.3 Barriers to Entry and Factors Protecting Incumbent Positions

4.2 M&A Activity & Transaction Landscape

4.2.1 Market Consolidation Activities

4.2.2 Acquisitions Involving Adjacent Sectors

4.2.3 Transaction Values and Disclosed Purchase Price Multiples

4.2.4 Cross-border Transaction Activity and Strategic Expansion Patterns

4.3 Potential Strategic Buyers

4.3.1 Global Animal Nutrition Companies with Exposure to Research and Specialty Nutrition

4.3.2 Laboratory Research Supply Companies Seeking Vertical Integration

4.3.3 Buyers Seeking Access to Regulated Research End-Markets

4.4 Competitive Positioning of Key Players

4.4.1 Relative Positioning of Each Major Competitor

4.4.2 Competitive Advantages

4.4.3 Manufacturing Footprint and Production Capacity

4.4.4 Global vs. Regional Competitive Strengths

4.4.5 Pricing Position and Premium Vs. Value-Market Positioning

4.4.6 Key Vulnerabilities and Competitive Threats

4.5 Valuation Benchmarks & Transaction Multiples

4.5.1 Comparable Transaction Multiples From Specialty Animal Nutrition Businesses

4.5.2 Public Market Trading Multiples of Relevant Comparable Companies

4.5.3 Strategic Buyer Premiums Versus Financial Sponsor Valuations

4.5.4 Recent Trends in Sector Valuation Levels

4.6 Attractiveness of a Potential Acquisition Target

4.6.1 Strategic Importance Within the Laboratory Animal Research Value Chain

4.6.2 Potential Acquisition Rational for Strategic Buyer

4.6.3 Scalability of Operations and Growth Opportunities

4.6.4 Customer Retention Characteristics and Recurring Revenue Profile

4.6.5 Factors Likely to Influence Valuation and Buyer Interest

5. Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Genetically Engineered and Humanized Animal Models

5.1.2 Expansion of Advanced Preclinical Research Programs

5.1.3 Growing Microbiome-Focused Research Programs

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Regulatory Push Toward Animal Use Reduction

5.2.2 High Validation Requirements for Specialized Diets

5.2.3 Research Budget Constraints at Academic Institutions

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Development of Next-Generation Reference Diet Platforms

5.3.2 Digital Traceability and Quality Documentation Services

5.3.3 Growth of Academic Industry Collaborative Research Programs

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Shift from Commodity Chow to Defined Diets

5.4.2 Integration of Nutrition into Experimental Design Planning

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

6. Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Region Market Analysis

6.1 Laboratory Animal Diets Market Overview

6.2 Laboratory Animal Diets Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034

6.3 Laboratory Animal Diets Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Laboratory Animal Diets Market Revenue Analysis - Animal Type

7.1 Laboratory Animal Diets Market Forecasts and Analysis by Animal Type

7.1.1 Rodents: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.2 Rabbits: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.3 Non-Human Primates (NHPs): Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.4 Canines: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.5 Swine: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.6 Other Laboratory Animal Species: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8. Laboratory Animal Diets Market Revenue Analysis - Diet Type

8.1 Laboratory Animal Diets Market Forecasts and Analysis by Diet Type

8.1.1 Standard Laboratory Diets: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.2 Purified and Semi-Purified Diets: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.3 Specialty Laboratory Animal Diets: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.4 Sterile Diets: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.5 Nutritional Supplements and Enrichment Products: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9. Laboratory Animal Diets Market Revenue Analysis - Form

9.1 Laboratory Animal Diets Market Forecasts and Analysis by Form

9.1.1 Pellets: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.2 Powder: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.3 Liquid: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.4 Others: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10. Laboratory Animal Diets Market Revenue Analysis - Application

10.1 Laboratory Animal Diets Market Forecasts and Analysis by Application

10.1.1 Oncology Research: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10.1.2 Immunology and Autoimmune Research: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10.1.3 Microbiome Research: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10.1.4 Metabolic Disease Research: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10.1.5 Gene Therapy and Cell Therapy: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10.1.6 Personalized Medicine: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10.1.7 Neuroscience Research: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10.1.8 Infectious Disease Research: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10.1.9 Others: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

11. Laboratory Animal Diets Market Revenue Analysis - End User

11.1 Laboratory Animal Diets Market Forecasts and Analysis by End User

11.1.1 Academic and Research Institutions: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

11.1.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

11.1.3 CROs (Contract Research Organizations): Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

11.1.4 Others: Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

12. Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Geography Analysis

12.1 Geographic Analysis Framework

12.1.1 Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

12.1.2 Market Breakdown by Key Countries, 2025 and 2034

12.1.3 Segmentation by Animal Type, Diet Type, Form, Application, and End User

12.2 North America

12.2.1 North America Market

12.2.2 United States Market

12.2.3 Canada Market

12.2.4 Mexico Market

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Europe Market

12.3.2 Germany Market

12.3.3 United Kingdom Market

12.3.4 France Market

12.3.5 Italy Market

12.3.6 Spain Market

12.3.7 Rest of Europe Market

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Asia Pacific Market

12.4.2 China Market

12.4.3 Japan Market

12.4.4 India Market

12.4.5 Australia Market

12.4.6 South Korea Market

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Market

13. Laboratory Animal Diets Market Industry Landscape

14. Laboratory Animal Diets Market - Key Company Profiles

14.1 Company Profile Framework

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Inotiv Inc

14.3 Altromin Spezialfutter GmbH & Co. KG

14.4 LabDiet

14.5 SAFE

14.6 Dyets, Inc.

14.7 Special Diet Services

14.8 Specialty Feeds

14.9 Research Diets Inc.

14.10 Mucedola S.r.l.

14.11 ssniff Spezialdiaten GmbH

15. Appendix

15.1 Glossary

15.2 Research Methodology and Approach

15.2.1 Secondary Research

15.2.2 Primary Research

15.2.3 Market Estimation Approach

15.2.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

15.2.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

15.2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

15.2.5 Currency Conversion

15.3 About the Analyst

15.4 Market Intelligence Cloud

List of Tables [268]



List of Figures [62]

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