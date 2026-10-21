Global Fraud Detection And Prevention (FDP) Market Intelligence Report, 2026-2031 Market To Reach US$80B As AI/ML, Real-Time Payments, And Regulation Drive 17.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI/ML-based adaptive fraud analytics leads growth as real-time payments, generative-AI-driven fraud, tighter regulation and vendor consolidation reshape the market

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fraud detection and prevention market is projected to increase from US$32.00B in 2025 to US$80.01B by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 17.5%, according to the report. Growth is being driven by the expansion of real-time payments, rising generative-AI-driven fraud and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements across financial services and digital commerce.

The market is also benefiting from its position within the broader US$57.9B financial-crime and compliance sector. As payment volumes, digital transactions and online account activity increase, organizations are prioritizing fraud prevention technology that can support faster risk assessment, improve detection accuracy and respond to evolving threats. Regulatory scrutiny and expanding fraud reimbursement obligations are further encouraging financial institutions and enterprises to modernize their risk management infrastructure.

North America remains the largest regional fraud detection and prevention market, accounting for 39.0% of global demand in 2025. The region's leadership is supported by mature banking infrastructure, extensive digital payment adoption and significant card-not-present exposure. These conditions continue to generate demand for advanced fraud analytics, identity verification and financial-crime management platforms.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest growth through 2031. China leads the region by market size, while India is expected to be the fastest-growing country. Accelerating digital payment adoption, expanding financial access and increasing transaction volumes are creating substantial opportunities for fraud detection and prevention vendors throughout the region.

Fraud analytics and AI/ML-based platforms lead market growth

By solution type, fraud analytics & detection is both the largest and fastest-growing category by value. Organizations are increasingly adopting platforms capable of analyzing transaction, identity and behavioral data across multiple channels. Demand is shifting toward AI/ML-based adaptive technology as businesses seek stronger protection against rapidly changing fraud patterns.

AI/ML-based platforms continue to gain market share over rules-based, traditional engines. Adaptive technology is becoming increasingly important as fraud methods evolve faster and become more difficult to identify through static controls. The escalation of generative-AI-driven fraud is expected to reinforce investment in behavioral analysis, identity intelligence and automated decisioning through 2031.

Competitive landscape continues to consolidate

The fraud detection and prevention technology supply base is moderately concentrated and undergoing continued consolidation. FICO and NICE Actimize maintain prominent positions in fraud analytics and financial-crime management. LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Experian lead in identity data, while Feedzai, BioCatch and SEON are expanding through AI-native, behavioral-biometric platforms.

Competitive positioning will increasingly depend on the ability to combine fraud analytics, identity data, behavioral intelligence and automated risk decisioning. Vendors capable of addressing multiple fraud vectors while supporting regulatory compliance are expected to be well placed as customers consolidate technology partnerships and modernize legacy systems.

Generative-AI-driven fraud escalation, scam/APP-fraud reimbursement mandates and vendor consolidation will remain major market influences through 2031. Regulatory harmonization concerning AI-based decisioning will also shape product development, governance requirements and deployment strategies. Together, these factors are expected to sustain strong global demand for advanced fraud detection and prevention solutions across banking, payments, digital commerce and other transaction-intensive industries.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Report Scope & Definitions

1.2 Industry Value Chain

1.3 Research Methodology & Timeline

2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis

2.1 Market Snapshot - 2025

2.2 Current Market Trend, 2021-2025

2.3 Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix (2025)

2.4 Market Value Reconciliation

2.5 Predicted Market, 2026-2031

2.6 Growth Drivers

2.7 Market Challenges

2.8 Market Trends

3. Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

3.1 Market Segmentation - Overview

3.2 Solution Type - Value & Growth

3.3 Component Segmentation by Value

3.4 End-Use Segmentation

4 Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Regional Overview

4.2 North America - Market

4.3 North America - Countries & Major Players

4.4 United States

4.5 Canada

4.6 Mexico

4.7 Europe - Market

4.8 Europe - Countries & Major Players

4.9 Germany

4.10 United Kingdom

4.11 France

4.12 Italy

4.13 Spain

4.14 Asia-Pacific - Market

4.15 Asia-Pacific - Countries & Major Players

4.16 China

4.17 Japan

4.18 South Korea

4.19 India

4.20 Australia

4.21 Latin America & Middle East/Africa - Market

4.22 Rest of World - Countries & Major Players

4.23 Brazil

4.24 United Arab Emirates

4.25 Saudi Arabia

4.26 South Africa

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape - Introduction

5.2 Recent Developments

5.3 Global Market Leader - FICO

5.4 Leading Companies - Revenue Scale

6 Company Profiles

6.1 FICO

6.2 NICE Actimize

6.3 LexisNexis Risk Solutions

6.4 SAS Institute

6.5 ACI Worldwide

6.6 BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

6.7 Experian

6.8 TransUnion

6.9 Fiserv

6.10 Feedzai

6.11 BioCatch

6.12 SEON

6.13 Value-Chain Participants - B2B Layer

7 Strategy & Consolidation

7.1 Consolidation, 2020-2026

8 Strategy & Technology

8.1 Technology - AI/ML, Behavioral Biometrics & GenAI

8.2 Regulation & Risk

9 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Forecast

9.1 Outlook, 2026-2031

10 Conclusion

List of Figures [29]

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