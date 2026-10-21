Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation To Q3 2026 Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway, 21 October 2026

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) will release its third quarter and YTD 2026 results on Thursday 29th of October 2026. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on the same day at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The third quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Telephone conference (online registration):

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For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97053621

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About Vistin Pharma |

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.



