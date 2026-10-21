U.S. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report 2026-2034: Technology, End Use, State, And Company Analysis AI-Enabled IVF And Fertility Preservation Fuel 4.98% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ART ROI through multi-cycle packages, ancillary PGT and storage revenue, regional pricing, insured/self-pay optimization, and AI-driven clinic automation

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report by Technology, End Use, States and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects that the United States Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market will increase from US$ 6.01 Billion in 2025 to US$ 9.31 Billion by 2034, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.98% from 2026 to 2034. Rising infertility rates, delayed parenthood, greater awareness of fertility treatments and continued investment in reproductive healthcare are supporting market expansion. Improved access to fertility clinics, employer-sponsored benefits and broader acceptance among couples, single parents and same-sex couples are also strengthening demand.

The United States remains one of the world's leading assisted reproductive technology markets due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, established fertility clinic networks and strong research environment. Growing adoption of in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), frozen embryo transfer (FET), fertility preservation, donor programs and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) is expected to sustain market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key United States ART Market Growth Drivers

Preimplantation genetic testing is becoming increasingly important in fertility treatment planning. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and PGT-A support more accurate embryo assessment, particularly for older patients, individuals experiencing recurrent pregnancy loss and those with previous unsuccessful IVF cycles. These technologies can improve embryo selection, implantation potential and clinical decision-making while supporting personalized reproductive care.

Artificial intelligence and laboratory automation are also transforming IVF workflows. AI-powered embryo monitoring, time-lapse imaging, automated specimen management and data-driven clinical decision support can improve consistency, reduce manual handling and help fertility specialists personalize treatment protocols. These capabilities are increasingly valuable as clinics seek to manage higher procedure volumes while maintaining laboratory quality and operational efficiency.

Demand for fertility preservation and egg freezing continues to rise as more individuals delay parenthood for career, education, financial or personal reasons. Improvements in vitrification have strengthened egg and embryo survival during freezing and thawing. Employer-sponsored fertility benefits and greater awareness of age-related fertility decline are making preservation services more visible and accessible.

Technology Launches and Industry Developments



In Jul-24, Hamilton Thorne introduced EmbryoView Pro, an AI-powered embryo monitoring and assessment system developed to support embryo selection and IVF outcomes.

On 19-Mar-24, TMRW Life Sciences launched CryoLink, a digital specimen management platform for frozen egg and embryo storage workflows.

In Oct-24, Alife Health and Hamilton Thorne integrated Embryo Assist software with Hamilton Thorne laser systems for IVF laboratories.

On 21-Oct-24, TMRW Life Sciences and Cryoport Systems launched an integrated platform for the transport, storage and management of frozen eggs, embryos and sperm.

During 2024, TMRW Life Sciences expanded its FDA-cleared cryo management technology and state-of-the-art cryostorage network.

Alife Health, Hamilton Thorne and AIVF advanced AI-based decision support, laboratory automation and embryo evaluation technologies during 2024. The 2023-2024 U.S. rollout of CryoRobot Select increased access to automated robotic storage for fertility specimens.

Maternal and Family Health Resources

In May 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched Moms.gov as a centralized source of maternal, infant and family health information. The platform connects users with pregnancy-related resources, nutrition guidance, support services and healthcare directories. It also provides access to information about Pregnancy Centers and Federally Qualified Health Centers offering prenatal, maternity, primary and preventive care. While the initiative is broader than fertility treatment, it reflects increased federal attention to maternal and family health resources.

Market Challenges

High treatment costs remain a major constraint on the United States assisted reproductive technology market. IVF expenses can reach thousands or tens of thousands of dollars per cycle, and many patients require multiple cycles. Fertility medications, genetic testing, embryo storage and specialized laboratory services add to the total cost. Limited insurance coverage frequently leaves patients responsible for substantial out-of-pocket expenses, contributing to unequal access among middle-income and lower-income populations.

Regulatory complexity creates additional challenges. The market operates under federal guidance, professional standards and differing state-level requirements. Variations involving insurance mandates, donor programs, embryo handling, reproductive rights, reporting and patient protections can increase compliance costs and produce inconsistent operating conditions. Fertility providers must also respond to evolving legal, ethical and clinical standards while maintaining transparent reporting and quality controls.

IVF, Frozen Embryo Transfer and Fertility Preservation

IVF remains the largest and most established segment of the United States ART market. Advances in embryo culture, genetic testing, cryopreservation, laboratory automation and personalized treatment planning are improving patient management and clinical outcomes. Expanding clinic networks and employer-sponsored benefits are also supporting adoption among a wider range of patients.

Frozen embryo transfer is gaining momentum due to improved vitrification, greater scheduling flexibility and increased use of PGT. The ability to preserve embryos for later transfer supports personalized treatment timing and fertility planning. Egg freezing, embryo freezing and sperm preservation are likewise becoming more prominent for elective and medical applications, including fertility preservation before treatments that may affect reproductive health.

Regional Market Opportunities

California leads the regional market with its concentration of fertility clinics, biotechnology companies, research institutions and advanced reproductive medicine capabilities. Employer-sponsored fertility benefits from major technology and healthcare organizations further support access.

Texas is expanding rapidly due to population growth, rising infertility awareness and investment in fertility clinics across urban and suburban areas. New York benefits from academic medical centers, specialized reproductive health providers, advanced genetic testing and expanding fertility coverage within selected health plans. Florida is also recording steady growth as healthcare infrastructure expands and the state attracts patients seeking IVF, ICSI, fertility preservation and genetic testing services.

The report additionally evaluates Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Virginia, Michigan, Maryland, Colorado, Tennessee, Indiana, Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, South Carolina, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky and the Rest of United States.

Market Segmentation



Technology: In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET) and Others

End Use: Hospitals, Fertility Clinics and Other end users/providers Revenue Categories: IVF, FET, donor egg services, cryopreservation, storage, PGT, fertility preservation and other procedures

Research Methodology

The report estimates the market through procedure volumes, average revenue per procedure, clinic activity and patient expenditure. CDC and SART information is used to assess ART cycles, clinic profiles, patient characteristics and success rates. Procedure-level estimates cover own-egg IVF, donor-egg IVF, frozen embryo transfers, egg freezing, embryo banking and other treatments.

Revenue calculations incorporate clinic pricing, regional adjustments, insurance reimbursement, self-pay expenditure, financing programs, discount packages and treatment add-ons. State estimates are based on ART cycle volumes and average revenue per cycle. The findings are cross-checked against fertility clinic revenue, patient spending, live birth outcomes and the operating profiles of large fertility groups, hospital-affiliated centers, independent clinics and academic centers.

Competitive Landscape

Company analysis covers business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue analysis. Key participants include Cosmos Biomedical Ltd., Microm U.K. Ltd., CooperSurgical, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., Cryolab Ltd., Vitrolife AB, Merck KGaA and Ferring B.V. Continued investment in AI-powered IVF tools, cryostorage, specimen management, genetic testing and laboratory automation is expected to shape competition in the United States assisted reproductive technology market through 2034.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Technology

6.2 By End Use

6.3 By States

7. Technology - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

7.1 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

7.2 Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI)

7.3 Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

7.4 Others

8. End Use - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Fertility Clinics

8.3 Other End Users/Providers

9. States - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

9.1 California

9.2 Texas

9.3 New York

9.4 Florida

9.5 Illinois

9.6 Pennsylvania

9.7 Ohio

9.8 Georgia

9.9 New Jersey

9.10 Washington

9.11 North Carolina

9.12 Massachusetts

9.13 Virginia

9.14 Michigan

9.15 Maryland

9.16 Colorado

9.17 Tennessee

9.18 Indiana

9.19 Arizona

9.20 Minnesota

9.21 Wisconsin

9.22 Missouri

9.23 Connecticut

9.24 South Carolina

9.25 Oregon

9.26 Louisiana

9.27 Alabama

9.28 Kentucky

9.29 Rest of the United States

10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes

11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat

12. Merger and Acquisition

13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Companies Analyzed

13.1.1 Cosmos Biomedical Ltd.

13.1.2 Microm U.K. Ltd.

13.1.3 CooperSurgical, Inc.

13.1.4 FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

13.1.5 Cryolab Ltd.

13.1.6 Vitrolife AB

13.1.7 Merck KGaA

13.1.8 Ferring B.V.

13.2 Company Profile Coverage

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Key Person

13.2.3 Recent Developments

13.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.2.5 Revenue Analysis

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