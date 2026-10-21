Global Lawn Mowers Market: Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Robotic And Electric Mowers Drive 6.03% CAGR, Reaching US$ 57.67 Billion By 2034
Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lawn Mowers Market - Product Trends and Forecast 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global lawn mowers market is projected to reach US$ 57.67 Billion by 2034, up from US$ 34.05 Billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.03% from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for automated, energy-efficient, and low-emission lawn maintenance equipment across residential, commercial, and public landscaping applications.
Investments in residential gardens, commercial green infrastructure, sports facilities, golf courses, and public parks are supporting sustained demand for advanced lawn mowers. Electric, battery-powered, and robotic models are gaining market share as consumers and landscaping companies seek lower operating costs, reduced noise, improved cutting precision, and greater convenience. Rising disposable incomes, labour shortages in landscaping services, urban green space development, and smart gardening trends are also strengthening the global lawn mowers market outlook.
Technology and Product Innovation
Artificial intelligence, GPS navigation, computer vision, obstacle detection, smartphone connectivity, and intelligent mapping are reshaping lawn maintenance. Robotic lawn mowers can optimise cutting patterns, navigate complex areas, return automatically for charging, and support remote monitoring. Boundary wire-free systems are also becoming increasingly important because they simplify installation and enable mowing zones to be adjusted digitally.
In January 2025, John Deere introduced a fully electric, battery-powered autonomous zero-turn stand-on mower for commercial landscaping. Featuring a 60-inch rear-discharge deck, integrated batteries, cameras, GPS antennas, wheel odometry, and manual or autonomous operation, the mower is designed to improve productivity while reducing emissions and noise.
Husqvarna expanded its commercial autonomous mowing portfolio in January 2025 with the Automower 535 AWD EPOS and Automower 580L EPOS. In February 2025, the company also launched the Automower 305E NERA, 405XE NERA, and upgraded 435X AWD NERA, offering boundary wire-free operation for smaller lawns and challenging terrain.
Residential safety and connectivity are becoming key purchasing considerations. In February 2025, eufy launched the Robot Lawn Mower E15 and E18 with pet recognition, GPS+4G connectivity, anti-theft protection, remote visual cameras, and intelligent obstacle avoidance. These developments are widening the appeal of smart lawn care equipment among households.
Market Growth Opportunities
The electric lawn mowers market is benefiting from advances in lithium-ion batteries, faster charging, extended runtime, brushless motors, and cordless product designs. Government support for cleaner technologies and sustainable landscaping practices is further encouraging adoption. Compact electric and battery-powered products are especially attractive for small residential gardens because of their quiet operation, manoeuvrability, and limited storage requirements.
Autonomous lawn mowers represent another high-growth segment. Labour shortages, rising landscaping costs, and demand for smart home technology are accelerating adoption in residential and commercial settings. Improvements in weather monitoring, terrain recognition, theft protection, and remote mobile applications are expected to strengthen product reliability and user confidence.
E-commerce is also expanding access to lawn care equipment. Online marketplaces and direct-to-consumer websites allow buyers to compare products, pricing, features, and customer reviews. Virtual demonstrations, personalised recommendations, secure payments, and improved delivery networks are making online channels increasingly important for global lawn mower sales.
Key Market Challenges
High upfront costs remain a significant barrier to robotic and autonomous lawn mower adoption, particularly in price-sensitive markets. AI-powered navigation, cameras, sensors, GPS systems, and wireless connectivity increase product prices compared with conventional petrol or electric push mowers. Manufacturers are addressing affordability through entry-level products, financing options, and scalable technology packages.
Performance across steep slopes, uneven terrain, dense vegetation, heavy rainfall, and areas with poor satellite connectivity also presents challenges. Battery-powered models may provide shorter operating times on large or demanding properties, while autonomous products require software updates, sensor calibration, and periodic maintenance. Continued investment in battery capacity, terrain recognition, and navigation systems will be essential to improve performance.
Regional Lawn Mowers Market Outlook
The United States remains a major market due to its extensive residential lawns, landscaping services, golf courses, and sports facilities. In January 2025, MAMMOTION presented robotic mowers featuring UltraSense AI Vision, virtual fencing, auto-mapping, real-time obstacle detection, and zero-distance edge cutting at CES 2025.
Germany is experiencing strong demand for battery-powered and robotic lawn mowers that support low-noise and low-emission landscaping. Its focus on sustainability, precision engineering, and automation continues to reinforce its position in the European smart lawn care market.
India offers long-term opportunities as residential developments, educational campuses, hospitality projects, commercial complexes, and public parks increase demand for professional landscaping equipment. Wider online availability and rising disposable incomes are improving access to electric and technologically advanced products.
Saudi Arabia is benefiting from investments in smart cities, resorts, premium residential developments, recreational infrastructure, and landscaped public areas. Commercial contractors are increasingly adopting high-performance ride-on and robotic lawn mowers to reduce manual labour and improve operational efficiency.
Market Segmentation
- Offering: Hardware and software Propulsion Type: Electric and ICE Type: Riding lawn mowers, walk-behind lawn mowers, and robotic lawn mowers Lawn Size: Small, medium, and large Level of Autonomy: Autonomous and non-autonomous Distribution Channel: Online and retail End Use: Residential and commercial
The report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with country-level analysis of major markets including the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa.
Competitive Landscape
Leading companies are investing in autonomous navigation, durable hardware, advanced sensors, lithium-ion batteries, precision cutting systems, and connected software. Key players analysed include American Honda Motor Co., Inc., Ariens Company, Briggs Stratton, Deere & Company, Falcon Garden Tools, Fiskars, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Robomow Friendly House. The report evaluates company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue performance.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Lawn Mowers Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Offering
6.2 By Propulsion Type
6.3 By Type
6.4 By Lawn Size
6.5 By Level of Autonomy
6.6 By Distribution Channel
6.7 By End Use
6.8 By Countries
7. Offering
7.1 Hardware
7.1.1 Market Analysis
7.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
7.2 Software
7.2.1 Market Analysis
7.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
8. Propulsion Type
8.1 Electric
8.1.1 Market Analysis
8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
8.2 ICE
8.2.1 Market Analysis
8.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
9. Type Estimates
9.1 Riding Lawn Movers
9.1.1 Market Analysis
9.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.2 Walk-behind Lawn Movers
9.2.1 Market Analysis
9.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.3 Robotic Lawn Movers
9.3.1 Market Analysis
9.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
10. Lawn Size
10.1 Small
10.1.1 Market Analysis
10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.2 Medium
10.2.1 Market Analysis
10.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3 Large
10.3.1 Market Analysis
10.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
11. Level of Autonomy
11.1 Autonomous
11.1.1 Market Analysis
11.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Non-autonomous
11.2.1 Market Analysis
11.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
12. Distribution Channel
12.1 Online
12.1.1 Market Analysis
12.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.2 Retail
12.2.1 Market Analysis
12.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
13. End Use
13.1 Residential
13.1.1 Market Analysis
13.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.2 Commercial
13.2.1 Market Analysis
13.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
14. Countries
14.1 North America
14.1.1 United States
14.1.1.1 Market Analysis
14.1.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.1.2 Canada
14.1.2.1 Market Analysis
14.1.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.2 Europe
14.2.1 France
14.2.1.1 Market Analysis
14.2.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.2.2 Germany
14.2.2.1 Market Analysis
14.2.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.2.3 Italy
14.2.3.1 Market Analysis
14.2.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.2.4 Spain
14.2.4.1 Market Analysis
14.2.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.2.5 United Kingdom
14.2.5.1 Market Analysis
14.2.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.2.6 Belgium
14.2.6.1 Market Analysis
14.2.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.2.7 Netherlands
14.2.7.1 Market Analysis
14.2.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.2.8 Turkey
14.2.8.1 Market Analysis
14.2.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Asia Pacific
14.3.1 China
14.3.1.1 Market Analysis
14.3.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.2 Japan
14.3.2.1 Market Analysis
14.3.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 India
14.3.3.1 Market Analysis
14.3.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.4 South Korea
14.3.4.1 Market Analysis
14.3.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.5 Thailand
14.3.5.1 Market Analysis
14.3.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.6 Malaysia
14.3.6.1 Market Analysis
14.3.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.7 Indonesia
14.3.7.1 Market Analysis
14.3.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.8 Australia
14.3.8.1 Market Analysis
14.3.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.9 New Zealand
14.3.9.1 Market Analysis
14.3.9.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4 Latin America
14.4.1 Brazil
14.4.1.1 Market Analysis
14.4.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.2 Mexico
14.4.2.1 Market Analysis
14.4.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Argentina
14.4.3.1 Market Analysis
14.4.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5 Middle East & Africa
14.5.1 Saudi Arabia
14.5.1.1 Market Analysis
14.5.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.2 UAE
14.5.2.1 Market Analysis
14.5.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 South Africa
14.5.3.1 Market Analysis
14.5.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15. Value Chain Analysis
16. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
16.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
16.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
16.3 Degree of Competition
16.4 Threat of New Entrants
16.5 Threat of Substitutes
17. SWOT Analysis
17.1 Strength
17.2 Weakness
17.3 Opportunity
17.4 Threats
18. Merger and Acquisition
19. Key Players Analysis
19.1 American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
19.1.1 Overviews
19.1.2 Key Person
19.1.3 Recent Developments
19.1.4 SWOT Analysis
19.1.5 Revenue Analysis
19.2 Ariens Company
19.2.1 Overviews
19.2.2 Key Person
19.2.3 Recent Developments
19.2.4 SWOT Analysis
19.2.5 Revenue Analysis
19.3 Briggs Stratton
19.3.1 Overviews
19.3.2 Key Person
19.3.3 Recent Developments
19.3.4 SWOT Analysis
19.3.5 Revenue Analysis
19.4 Deere & Company
19.4.1 Overviews
19.4.2 Key Person
19.4.3 Recent Developments
19.4.4 SWOT Analysis
19.4.5 Revenue Analysis
19.5 Falcon Garden Tools
19.5.1 Overviews
19.5.2 Key Person
19.5.3 Recent Developments
19.5.4 SWOT Analysis
19.5.5 Revenue Analysis
19.6 Fiskars
19.6.1 Overviews
19.6.2 Key Person
19.6.3 Recent Developments
19.6.4 SWOT Analysis
19.6.5 Revenue Analysis
19.7 Husqvarna Group
19.7.1 Overviews
19.7.2 Key Person
19.7.3 Recent Developments
19.7.4 SWOT Analysis
19.7.5 Revenue Analysis
19.8 MTD Products
19.8.1 Overviews
19.8.2 Key Person
19.8.3 Recent Developments
19.8.4 SWOT Analysis
19.8.5 Revenue Analysis
19.9 Robert Bosch GmbH
19.9.1 Overviews
19.9.2 Key Person
19.9.3 Recent Developments
19.9.4 SWOT Analysis
19.9.5 Revenue Analysis
19.10 Robomow Friendly House
19.10.1 Overviews
19.10.2 Key Person
19.10.3 Recent Developments
19.10.4 SWOT Analysis
19.10.5 Revenue Analysis
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