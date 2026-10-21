Global Lawn Mowers Market: Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Robotic And Electric Mowers Drive 6.03% CAGR, Reaching US$ 57.67 Billion By 2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cut labor and operating costs with autonomous, electric and boundary wire-free mowers, while online channels, smart features and flexible financing broaden adoption

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lawn Mowers Market - Product Trends and Forecast 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global lawn mowers market is projected to reach US$ 57.67 Billion by 2034, up from US$ 34.05 Billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.03% from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for automated, energy-efficient, and low-emission lawn maintenance equipment across residential, commercial, and public landscaping applications.

Investments in residential gardens, commercial green infrastructure, sports facilities, golf courses, and public parks are supporting sustained demand for advanced lawn mowers. Electric, battery-powered, and robotic models are gaining market share as consumers and landscaping companies seek lower operating costs, reduced noise, improved cutting precision, and greater convenience. Rising disposable incomes, labour shortages in landscaping services, urban green space development, and smart gardening trends are also strengthening the global lawn mowers market outlook.

Technology and Product Innovation

Artificial intelligence, GPS navigation, computer vision, obstacle detection, smartphone connectivity, and intelligent mapping are reshaping lawn maintenance. Robotic lawn mowers can optimise cutting patterns, navigate complex areas, return automatically for charging, and support remote monitoring. Boundary wire-free systems are also becoming increasingly important because they simplify installation and enable mowing zones to be adjusted digitally.

In January 2025, John Deere introduced a fully electric, battery-powered autonomous zero-turn stand-on mower for commercial landscaping. Featuring a 60-inch rear-discharge deck, integrated batteries, cameras, GPS antennas, wheel odometry, and manual or autonomous operation, the mower is designed to improve productivity while reducing emissions and noise.

Husqvarna expanded its commercial autonomous mowing portfolio in January 2025 with the Automower 535 AWD EPOS and Automower 580L EPOS. In February 2025, the company also launched the Automower 305E NERA, 405XE NERA, and upgraded 435X AWD NERA, offering boundary wire-free operation for smaller lawns and challenging terrain.

Residential safety and connectivity are becoming key purchasing considerations. In February 2025, eufy launched the Robot Lawn Mower E15 and E18 with pet recognition, GPS+4G connectivity, anti-theft protection, remote visual cameras, and intelligent obstacle avoidance. These developments are widening the appeal of smart lawn care equipment among households.

Market Growth Opportunities

The electric lawn mowers market is benefiting from advances in lithium-ion batteries, faster charging, extended runtime, brushless motors, and cordless product designs. Government support for cleaner technologies and sustainable landscaping practices is further encouraging adoption. Compact electric and battery-powered products are especially attractive for small residential gardens because of their quiet operation, manoeuvrability, and limited storage requirements.

Autonomous lawn mowers represent another high-growth segment. Labour shortages, rising landscaping costs, and demand for smart home technology are accelerating adoption in residential and commercial settings. Improvements in weather monitoring, terrain recognition, theft protection, and remote mobile applications are expected to strengthen product reliability and user confidence.

E-commerce is also expanding access to lawn care equipment. Online marketplaces and direct-to-consumer websites allow buyers to compare products, pricing, features, and customer reviews. Virtual demonstrations, personalised recommendations, secure payments, and improved delivery networks are making online channels increasingly important for global lawn mower sales.

Key Market Challenges

High upfront costs remain a significant barrier to robotic and autonomous lawn mower adoption, particularly in price-sensitive markets. AI-powered navigation, cameras, sensors, GPS systems, and wireless connectivity increase product prices compared with conventional petrol or electric push mowers. Manufacturers are addressing affordability through entry-level products, financing options, and scalable technology packages.

Performance across steep slopes, uneven terrain, dense vegetation, heavy rainfall, and areas with poor satellite connectivity also presents challenges. Battery-powered models may provide shorter operating times on large or demanding properties, while autonomous products require software updates, sensor calibration, and periodic maintenance. Continued investment in battery capacity, terrain recognition, and navigation systems will be essential to improve performance.

Regional Lawn Mowers Market Outlook

The United States remains a major market due to its extensive residential lawns, landscaping services, golf courses, and sports facilities. In January 2025, MAMMOTION presented robotic mowers featuring UltraSense AI Vision, virtual fencing, auto-mapping, real-time obstacle detection, and zero-distance edge cutting at CES 2025.

Germany is experiencing strong demand for battery-powered and robotic lawn mowers that support low-noise and low-emission landscaping. Its focus on sustainability, precision engineering, and automation continues to reinforce its position in the European smart lawn care market.

India offers long-term opportunities as residential developments, educational campuses, hospitality projects, commercial complexes, and public parks increase demand for professional landscaping equipment. Wider online availability and rising disposable incomes are improving access to electric and technologically advanced products.

Saudi Arabia is benefiting from investments in smart cities, resorts, premium residential developments, recreational infrastructure, and landscaped public areas. Commercial contractors are increasingly adopting high-performance ride-on and robotic lawn mowers to reduce manual labour and improve operational efficiency.

Market Segmentation



Offering: Hardware and software

Propulsion Type: Electric and ICE

Type: Riding lawn mowers, walk-behind lawn mowers, and robotic lawn mowers

Lawn Size: Small, medium, and large

Level of Autonomy: Autonomous and non-autonomous

Distribution Channel: Online and retail End Use: Residential and commercial

The report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with country-level analysis of major markets including the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are investing in autonomous navigation, durable hardware, advanced sensors, lithium-ion batteries, precision cutting systems, and connected software. Key players analysed include American Honda Motor Co., Inc., Ariens Company, Briggs Stratton, Deere & Company, Falcon Garden Tools, Fiskars, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Robomow Friendly House. The report evaluates company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue performance.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Global Lawn Mowers Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Offering

6.2 By Propulsion Type

6.3 By Type

6.4 By Lawn Size

6.5 By Level of Autonomy

6.6 By Distribution Channel

6.7 By End Use

6.8 By Countries

7. Offering

7.1 Hardware

7.1.1 Market Analysis

7.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Market Analysis

7.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

8. Propulsion Type

8.1 Electric

8.1.1 Market Analysis

8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.2 ICE

8.2.1 Market Analysis

8.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

9. Type Estimates

9.1 Riding Lawn Movers

9.1.1 Market Analysis

9.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Walk-behind Lawn Movers

9.2.1 Market Analysis

9.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Robotic Lawn Movers

9.3.1 Market Analysis

9.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

10. Lawn Size

10.1 Small

10.1.1 Market Analysis

10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.2 Medium

10.2.1 Market Analysis

10.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.3 Large

10.3.1 Market Analysis

10.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

11. Level of Autonomy

11.1 Autonomous

11.1.1 Market Analysis

11.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Non-autonomous

11.2.1 Market Analysis

11.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

12. Distribution Channel

12.1 Online

12.1.1 Market Analysis

12.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.2 Retail

12.2.1 Market Analysis

12.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

13. End Use

13.1 Residential

13.1.1 Market Analysis

13.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.2 Commercial

13.2.1 Market Analysis

13.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

14. Countries

14.1 North America

14.1.1 United States

14.1.1.1 Market Analysis

14.1.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.1.2 Canada

14.1.2.1 Market Analysis

14.1.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.2 Europe

14.2.1 France

14.2.1.1 Market Analysis

14.2.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.2.2 Germany

14.2.2.1 Market Analysis

14.2.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.2.3 Italy

14.2.3.1 Market Analysis

14.2.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.2.4 Spain

14.2.4.1 Market Analysis

14.2.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.2.5 United Kingdom

14.2.5.1 Market Analysis

14.2.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.2.6 Belgium

14.2.6.1 Market Analysis

14.2.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.2.7 Netherlands

14.2.7.1 Market Analysis

14.2.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.2.8 Turkey

14.2.8.1 Market Analysis

14.2.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 Asia Pacific

14.3.1 China

14.3.1.1 Market Analysis

14.3.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.2 Japan

14.3.2.1 Market Analysis

14.3.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 India

14.3.3.1 Market Analysis

14.3.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.4 South Korea

14.3.4.1 Market Analysis

14.3.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.5 Thailand

14.3.5.1 Market Analysis

14.3.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.6 Malaysia

14.3.6.1 Market Analysis

14.3.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.7 Indonesia

14.3.7.1 Market Analysis

14.3.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.8 Australia

14.3.8.1 Market Analysis

14.3.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.9 New Zealand

14.3.9.1 Market Analysis

14.3.9.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4 Latin America

14.4.1 Brazil

14.4.1.1 Market Analysis

14.4.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.2 Mexico

14.4.2.1 Market Analysis

14.4.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Argentina

14.4.3.1 Market Analysis

14.4.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5 Middle East & Africa

14.5.1 Saudi Arabia

14.5.1.1 Market Analysis

14.5.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.2 UAE

14.5.2.1 Market Analysis

14.5.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 South Africa

14.5.3.1 Market Analysis

14.5.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15. Value Chain Analysis

16. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

16.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

16.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

16.3 Degree of Competition

16.4 Threat of New Entrants

16.5 Threat of Substitutes

17. SWOT Analysis

17.1 Strength

17.2 Weakness

17.3 Opportunity

17.4 Threats

18. Merger and Acquisition

19. Key Players Analysis

19.1 American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

19.1.1 Overviews

19.1.2 Key Person

19.1.3 Recent Developments

19.1.4 SWOT Analysis

19.1.5 Revenue Analysis

19.2 Ariens Company

19.2.1 Overviews

19.2.2 Key Person

19.2.3 Recent Developments

19.2.4 SWOT Analysis

19.2.5 Revenue Analysis

19.3 Briggs Stratton

19.3.1 Overviews

19.3.2 Key Person

19.3.3 Recent Developments

19.3.4 SWOT Analysis

19.3.5 Revenue Analysis

19.4 Deere & Company

19.4.1 Overviews

19.4.2 Key Person

19.4.3 Recent Developments

19.4.4 SWOT Analysis

19.4.5 Revenue Analysis

19.5 Falcon Garden Tools

19.5.1 Overviews

19.5.2 Key Person

19.5.3 Recent Developments

19.5.4 SWOT Analysis

19.5.5 Revenue Analysis

19.6 Fiskars

19.6.1 Overviews

19.6.2 Key Person

19.6.3 Recent Developments

19.6.4 SWOT Analysis

19.6.5 Revenue Analysis

19.7 Husqvarna Group

19.7.1 Overviews

19.7.2 Key Person

19.7.3 Recent Developments

19.7.4 SWOT Analysis

19.7.5 Revenue Analysis

19.8 MTD Products

19.8.1 Overviews

19.8.2 Key Person

19.8.3 Recent Developments

19.8.4 SWOT Analysis

19.8.5 Revenue Analysis

19.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

19.9.1 Overviews

19.9.2 Key Person

19.9.3 Recent Developments

19.9.4 SWOT Analysis

19.9.5 Revenue Analysis

19.10 Robomow Friendly House

19.10.1 Overviews

19.10.2 Key Person

19.10.3 Recent Developments

19.10.4 SWOT Analysis

19.10.5 Revenue Analysis



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