France Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2030 Market To Reach US$1.27 Billion As Affordable Evs, Fleet Demand, And Charging Investment Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "France Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

The electric vehicles market in France is forecast to grow by 6.9% annually to reach US$983.9 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is projected to increase from US$920.1 million in 2025 to approximately US$1.27 billion by 2030.

The report identifies affordability, targeted incentives, compact electric vehicle development, charging network performance, fleet electrification, and used EV availability as major factors shaping the France electric vehicles market. Government policy is shifting away from broad purchase subsidies toward support focused on eligible households and vehicles that meet environmental-score requirements.

Targeted EV incentives support affordability and European production

France is placing greater emphasis on targeted affordability programs, including leasing social and the revised "Coup de pouce vehicules particuliers electriques." These measures support eligible electric cars while connecting consumer incentives with environmental performance and industrial policy. Additional assistance for electric vehicles assembled in Europe with European batteries is expected to influence purchasing decisions, model availability, and automotive investment.

Demand will increasingly depend on vehicle eligibility, monthly ownership costs, and domestic or European production credentials. Renault, Citroen, Peugeot, and Dacia are positioned to benefit by offering lower-cost electric vehicles that align with French incentive criteria and household budgets.

Compact electric vehicles become central to market competition

Competition in the France EV market is moving toward compact hatchbacks, urban vehicles, and affordable family models. Renault 5 E-Tech, manufactured at the Ampere ElectriCity site in Douai, reflects the growing importance of locally anchored production. Renault reported that the Douai facility achieved a Renault 5 E-Tech production milestone within 15 months of launch.

France's established small-car market, household purchasing constraints, EU CO? requirements, and competition from Chinese manufacturers are encouraging automakers to improve pricing, battery sourcing, and production efficiency. Renault, Stellantis, and Dacia are expected to focus on practical range, competitive monthly costs, and eligibility for national incentives.

Charging infrastructure shifts toward reliability and convenience

Public EV charging infrastructure in France continues to expand across motorways, retail destinations, workplaces, public parking areas, and municipal networks. Market development is increasingly focused on charger availability, payment interoperability, charging speed, and network reliability.

Improved charging performance will be particularly important for apartment residents, fleet operators, business users, and intercity drivers. Retailers, motorway operators, municipalities, employers, and energy companies are becoming more influential within the electric mobility ecosystem as charging quality affects route planning, vehicle selection, and customer confidence.

Fleet electrification strengthens the used EV market

France's electric vehicle transition is expanding beyond new private purchases into corporate fleets and second-hand vehicles. The 2025 Finance Law introduced an annual incentive tax mechanism for larger company fleets, while Avere-France and Mobilians reported growth in used-EV transactions in early 2026.

Fleet electrification is expected to increase new EV registrations and create a broader supply of 3-4-year-old electric vehicles for private buyers. Continued growth will depend on total cost of ownership, workplace charging access, battery-health transparency, residual values, and confidence in second-hand vehicle performance.

Competitive landscape

Over the next 2-4 years, the France electric vehicles market is expected to be shaped by lower-cost European models, Chinese brand localization, and corporate fleet demand. Renault and Stellantis are likely to defend market share through compact EVs and European manufacturing, while Tesla, BYD, MG, and other Chinese-linked brands will continue to influence pricing, battery technology, and consumer expectations.

Renault is using Ampere and its Douai production base to manufacture electric vehicles for Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi, and Alpine. The company has also partnered with Ford on future affordable electric cars for Europe and revived the Twingo as a lower-cost electric city car. Stellantis is strengthening its position through Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, and Fiat, while expanding its relationship with Leapmotor from distribution toward European production.

Key models shaping competition include Renault 5 E-Tech, Renault Scenic E-Tech, Citroen e-C3, Peugeot e-208, and Tesla Model Y. Competitive intensity is strongest across compact passenger cars, lower-cost urban vehicles, family SUVs, and fleet models.

Report coverage

The report provides data-driven analysis of the electric vehicle industry in France, supported by more than 100 KPIs covering market value, transaction value, vehicle sales, EV penetration, charging infrastructure, charging points, and adoption indicators. Historical analysis and forecasts through 2030 assess market development, infrastructure scalability, technology transition, and competitive opportunities.



Vehicle segmentation by passenger and commercial vehicle type, drive type, vehicle class, powertrain, propulsion, distance range, charging type, connectivity, and city tier

Passenger vehicle analysis covering small, medium, crossover, large, and SUV electric vehicles

Commercial vehicle analysis across light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty electric vehicles

Market coverage for two wheelers, three wheelers, four wheelers, electric buses, passenger vehicles, and commercial fleets

Charging infrastructure analysis by market value, charging stations, charging points, AC and DC systems, installation type, location, speed, connector, vehicle category, and connectivity Competitive analysis and key player market share across major electric vehicle segments

The research uses established industry practices and a proprietary analytics platform to identify emerging business and investment opportunities. Its structured, analytics-ready format supports market sizing, financial modeling, competitive benchmarking, product planning, infrastructure deployment, partnership development, and market entry strategies.

Automakers, battery manufacturers, charging network operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers, and investors can use the report to evaluate France EV market growth, consumer adoption, regulatory developments, charging readiness, and segment-level opportunities through 2030.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. France Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 France Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 France Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. France Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 France Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 France Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. France Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 France Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 France Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 France Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 France All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. France Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 France Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 France Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 France Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. France Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 France Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 France Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 France Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 France Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 France Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 France SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. France Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 France Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 France Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 France Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 France Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. France Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 France Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 France Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 France Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 France Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. France Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 France Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 France Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 France Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 France Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. France Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 France Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 France Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 France Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 France Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. France Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 France Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 France Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 France Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. France Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 France Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 France Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 France Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 France Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. France Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 France Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 France Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 France Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 France Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 France Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. France Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 France Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 France Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 France Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 France Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. France Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 France Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 France Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 France Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. France Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 France Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 France Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 France Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. France Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 France Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 France Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 France Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. France Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 France Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 France Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 France Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 France On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 France Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 France Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. France Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 France Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 France Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 France Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 France Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 France Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. France Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 France Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 France Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 France Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 France Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 France Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. France Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 France Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 France Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 France Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. France Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 France Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 France Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 France Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 France Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 France Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. France Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 France Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 France Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 France Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. France Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 France Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 France Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 France Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 France Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 France Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. France Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 France Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 France Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]



List of Tables [70]

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