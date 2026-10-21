Chile Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share And Forecast 2021-2030: 100+ Kpis Market To Hit US$6.45 Billion By 2030 As Charging Networks Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Chile Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

Chile's electric vehicles market is projected to grow by 8.8% annually to reach US$4.64 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2025, the market is forecast to record a CAGR of 8.6% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is expected to increase from US$4.27 billion in 2025 to approximately US$6.45 billion by the end of 2030.

The report provides a data-driven assessment of Chile's electric vehicle industry, including market value, transaction value, vehicle sales volume, EV penetration, charging infrastructure, technology adoption, and competitive positioning. More than 100 KPIs support analysis of historical performance and market forecasts through 2030, providing decision-makers with actionable insight into the country's evolving electric mobility ecosystem.

Comprehensive Chile Electric Vehicle Market Analysis

The research evaluates electric vehicle adoption across passenger and commercial transportation. Vehicle coverage includes two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, electric buses, passenger electric vehicles, and commercial electric vehicles. Passenger vehicle analysis covers small, medium, crossover, large, and SUV electric vehicles, while commercial vehicle coverage includes light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty electric vehicles.

Market segmentation also addresses low-priced, mid-priced, and luxury electric vehicles, enabling analysis of demand across pricing categories. Additional coverage examines front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, and all wheel drive models, along with parallel hybrid, series hybrid, and combined hybrid powertrains.

Propulsion analysis includes battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and other electric vehicle propulsion types. The report also evaluates vehicles by distance range, including up to 150 miles, 151-300 miles, and above 300 miles, as well as normal charging and super charging capabilities.

Connected mobility trends are assessed across Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home, Vehicle-to-Grid, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, and Vehicle-to-Everything applications. Geographic adoption is examined across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities, supporting comparisons of demand, infrastructure availability, and market readiness across urban areas.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Outlook

The report analyzes Chile's electric vehicle charging infrastructure market by value, number of charging stations, and number of charging points. It reviews AC and DC charging infrastructure, fixed and portable installations, and network deployment across residential, retail and destination, on-street, workplace, and fleet depot locations.

Charging speed coverage includes slow, fast, rapid, and ultra-rapid infrastructure. The analysis also examines charging requirements for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. Connector coverage includes Level 1 AC, Level 2 AC, CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, and other charging infrastructure, alongside non-connected and smart charging systems.

This infrastructure assessment enables benchmarking of charging network capacity, deployment models, connector availability, and readiness to support rising electric vehicle sales. It also highlights opportunities for charging operators, energy companies, automakers, fleet owners, property operators, and technology providers.

Competitive Intelligence and Strategic Value

The competitive landscape includes key player market share analysis for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Historical data and forecasts provide visibility into segment performance, infrastructure scalability, technology transition, and emerging investment opportunities in Chile's electric vehicles market.

Key benefits of the report include:



Market intelligence: Assess electric vehicle market size, transaction value, sales volume, penetration, and charging infrastructure readiness in relation to Chile's broader vehicle market.

Detailed segmentation: Compare performance by vehicle type, vehicle class, drive type, powertrain, propulsion type, distance range, charging type, connectivity, and city tier.

Infrastructure benchmarking: Evaluate charging stations and points by charging technology, installation type, speed, location, vehicle category, connector standard, and connectivity.

Adoption analysis: Examine the influence of government incentives, fuel economy regulations, charging accessibility, battery affordability, urban mobility requirements, and fleet electrification.

Forecast planning: Use historical and forecast data through 2030 to identify growth segments, infrastructure requirements, and market entry opportunities. Decision-ready insights: Support market sizing, financial modeling, product development, partnership strategies, charging deployment, and investment planning.

The research applies industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform to deliver an unbiased view of Chile's electric mobility market. The structured findings are designed for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers, investors, and other organizations evaluating opportunities across the electric vehicle value chain.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Chile Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Chile Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Chile Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Chile Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Chile Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Chile Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Chile Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Chile Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Chile Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 Chile All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Chile Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Chile Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Chile Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Chile Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Chile Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Chile Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Chile Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Chile Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 Chile SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Chile Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Chile Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Chile Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Chile Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Chile Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Chile Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Chile Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Chile Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Chile Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Chile Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Chile Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Chile Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Chile Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Chile Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Chile Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Chile Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Chile Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Chile Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Chile Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Chile Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Chile Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Chile Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Chile Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Chile Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Chile Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Chile Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Chile Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Chile Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Chile Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Chile Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Chile Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Chile Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Chile Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Chile Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Chile Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Chile Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Chile Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Chile Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Chile Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Chile Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Chile Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Chile Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Chile Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Chile Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 Chile On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Chile Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Chile Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Chile Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Chile Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Chile Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Chile Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Chile Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Chile Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Chile Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Chile Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Chile Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Chile Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Chile Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Chile Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Chile Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Chile Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Chile Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Chile Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Chile Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Chile Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Chile Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Chile Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Chile Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Chile Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Chile Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Chile Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Chile Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Chile Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Chile Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Chile Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Chile Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Chile Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Chile Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Chile Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Chile Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Chile Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]

List of Tables [70]

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