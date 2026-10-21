North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Size And Forecast (2021-2034) Market To Reach US$ 948.48 Million As Smart HVAC And Data Center Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added tooffering.

The North America electronically commutated (EC) fan market was valued at US$ 575.06 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 948.48 million by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% during 2026-2034, supported by energy-efficiency initiatives, HVAC modernization, smart building adoption, and growing demand for connected ventilation technologies.

The market analysis covers the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the North America electronically commutated (EC) fan market in 2025, followed by Mexico and Canada. In Canada, growth is being driven by investments in energy-efficient building upgrades, the modernization of aging HVAC infrastructure, and national efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through sustainable technologies.

Commercial buildings, hospitals, educational institutions, office complexes, industrial facilities, and multi-residential developments are replacing conventional fan systems with EC fans to reduce electricity consumption, improve airflow control, lower noise levels, and minimize maintenance costs. Canada's cold climate also increases the need for efficient ventilation and air-handling systems that maintain indoor air quality while limiting heating and cooling demand throughout the year.

The adoption of smart building automation systems and variable air volume (VAV) technologies is creating further opportunities for EC fan manufacturers. EC fans support precise speed modulation and integration with intelligent building management systems, allowing operators to improve HVAC energy performance. Retrofit activity across commercial and institutional properties is also increasing as facility owners pursue operational improvements without replacing complete HVAC systems.

Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd. supports this retrofit trend through its ECFanGrid and Unobox systems, which are designed to upgrade existing HVAC installations with energy-efficient technology. As part of the Germany-based Rosenberg Group, the company applies established engineering expertise to develop durable fans and blowers for commercial and industrial applications. Such retrofit-focused solutions are helping Canadian organizations improve energy savings, meet regulatory requirements, and advance long-term sustainability objectives.

North America EC fan market trends

A major market trend identified in the report is the transition toward fully digital EC fans with embedded sensors and real-time performance analytics. New systems can continuously monitor motor speed, airflow, temperature, vibration, humidity, pressure, and energy consumption. Operational data can then be transmitted to Building Automation Systems (BAS), cloud-based monitoring platforms, and industrial IoT networks.

This digitalization gives facility managers greater visibility into HVAC performance, supports energy optimization, and enables earlier detection of operating anomalies. Predictive maintenance capabilities can reduce unplanned downtime and help prevent costly equipment failures. Demand for connected EC fans is expected to rise as commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, manufacturing plants, and data centers expand their use of smart infrastructure across North America.

Competitive landscape

Key companies profiled in the market study include ebm-papst, ZIEHL-ABEGG SE, Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co KG, Systemair AB, Delta Electronics Inc, Twin City Fan & Blower, Multi-Wing Group A/S, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Continental Fan, and Regal Rexnord Corporation. Additional participants were evaluated to provide a comprehensive view of the electronically commutated (EC) fan market, its competitive environment, and the wider industry ecosystem.

Research methodology

The market size and forecast were developed using primary and secondary research. Internal and external sources provided qualitative and quantitative market information, while interviews with industry participants validated the findings and supported the analysis. Contributors included VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation experts, research analysts, external consultants, and key opinion leaders specializing in the electronically commutated (EC) fan market.

Reasons to buy the report



Identify the market size, growth outlook, leading companies, and principal segments.

Assess business priorities and support the realignment of corporate strategies.

Evaluate emerging North America electronically commutated (EC) fan market trends and develop effective long-term plans.

Analyze expansion opportunities across mature and emerging markets.

Understand the factors driving or constraining market growth. Improve decision-making related to products, segmentation, pricing, distribution, and commercial strategy.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.2.1 Raw Materials/Components

2.2.2 Manufacturing Process/Technology

2.2.3 Distribution Landscape

2.2.4 End-User

2.2.5 Level of Integration

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Import-Export Analysis for Key Countries (As per the HS Code: 841459)

2.6.1 Import-Export Analysis for Key Countries

2.7 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.8 Product or Technology Roadmap

2.9 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.10 Regulatory Framework

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Share Analysis, 2025 - By Key Players

3.3 Market Concentration

4. North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Adoption of Energy-efficient HVAC Systems

4.1.2 Increasing Penetration of Smart Building Automation Systems (BAS)

4.1.3 Expansion of Data Centers Across North America

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Higher Initial Capital Cost Compared to Conventional AC Fans

4.2.2 Complex Integration Requirements with Existing HVAC Infrastructure

4.2.3 Limited Awareness Among Small and Medium Facility Operators

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Utility Incentives Accelerating EC Fan Retrofits

4.3.2 Rising Replacement of Traditional AC Motors with EC Motors

4.3.3 Partnership Opportunities with HVAC OEMs for Factory-Integrated EC Fan Systems

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Shift toward Fully Digital EC Fans

4.4.2 Growing AI-Based HVAC Control

4.4.3 Rise of Noise-Optimized EC Fan Designs

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Region Market Analysis

5.1 North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Overview

5.2 North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Volume (Thousand Units), 2021-2034

5.3 North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Volume Forecast and Analysis (Thousand Units)

5.4 North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Revenue and Forecast (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.5 North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6. North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Volume and Revenue Analysis - Product Type

6.1 North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Forecasts and Analysis by Product Type

6.1.1 EC Centrifugal Fans

6.1.1.1 Overview

6.1.1.2 EC Centrifugal Fans: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2034 (Thousand Units)

6.1.1.3 EC Centrifugal Fans: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.2 EC Axial Fans

6.1.2.1 Overview

6.1.2.2 EC Axial Fans: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2034 (Thousand Units)

6.1.2.3 EC Axial Fans: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7. North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Revenue Analysis - EC Centrifugal Fan Size

7.1 North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Forecasts and Analysis by EC Centrifugal Fan Size

7.1.1 451 to 560 mm

7.1.1.1 Overview

7.1.1.2 451 to 560 mm: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.2 356 to 450 mm

7.1.2.1 Overview

7.1.2.2 356 to 450 mm: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.3 561 to 710 mm

7.1.3.1 Overview

7.1.3.2 561 to 710 mm: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.4 280 to 355 mm

7.1.4.1 Overview

7.1.4.2 280 to 355 mm: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8. North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Revenue Analysis - EC Axial Fan Size

8.1 North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Forecasts and Analysis by EC Axial Fan Size

8.1.1 801 to 1000 mm

8.1.1.1 Overview

8.1.1.2 801 to 1000 mm: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.2 631 to 800 mm

8.1.2.1 Overview

8.1.2.2 631 to 800 mm: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.3 400 to 630 mm

8.1.3.1 Overview

8.1.3.2 400 to 630 mm: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.4 1001 to 1250 mm

8.1.4.1 Overview

8.1.4.2 1001 to 1250 mm: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.5 1251 to 1500 mm

8.1.5.1 Overview

8.1.5.2 1251 to 1500 mm: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9. North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Revenue Analysis - End User Industry

9.1 North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Forecasts and Analysis by End User Industry

9.1.1 HVAC and Commercial Buildings

9.1.1.1 Overview

9.1.1.2 HVAC and Commercial Buildings: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.2 Data Centers

9.1.2.1 Overview

9.1.2.2 Data Centers: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.3 Industrial Manufacturing

9.1.3.1 Overview

9.1.3.2 Industrial Manufacturing: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.4 Refrigeration and Cold Chain

9.1.4.1 Overview

9.1.4.2 Refrigeration and Cold Chain: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.5 Energy and Utilities

9.1.5.1 Overview

9.1.5.2 Energy and Utilities: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.6 Transportation

9.1.6.1 Overview

9.1.6.2 Transportation: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.7 Agriculture and Controlled Environment Agriculture

9.1.7.1 Overview

9.1.7.2 Agriculture and Controlled Environment Agriculture: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.8 Others

9.1.8.1 Overview

9.1.8.2 Others: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10. North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Country Analysis

10.1 North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Breakdown by Countries

10.1.1 United States Market

10.1.1.1 United States: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.2 United States: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - By Segmentation

10.1.1.2.1 Product Type

10.1.1.2.2 EC Centrifugal Fan Size

10.1.1.2.3 EC Axial Fan Size

10.1.1.2.4 End User Industry

10.1.2 Canada Market

10.1.2.1 Canada: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.2 Canada: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - By Segmentation

10.1.2.2.1 Product Type

10.1.2.2.2 EC Centrifugal Fan Size

10.1.2.2.3 EC Axial Fan Size

10.1.2.2.4 End User Industry

10.1.3 Mexico Market

10.1.3.1 Mexico: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

10.1.3.2 Mexico: North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - By Segmentation

10.1.3.2.1 Product Type

10.1.3.2.2 EC Centrifugal Fan Size

10.1.3.2.3 EC Axial Fan Size

10.1.3.2.4 End User Industry

11. North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market Industry Landscape

12. North America Electronically Commutated (EC) Fan Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 ebm-papst

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 ZIEHL-ABEGG SE

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co KG

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Systemair AB

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Delta Electronics Inc

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Twin City Fan & Blower

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Multi-Wing Group A/S

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 FlaktGroup Holding GmbH

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Continental Fan

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Regal Rexnord Corp

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

13.1 Glossary

13.2 Research Methodology and Approach

13.2.1 Secondary Research

13.2.2 Primary Research

13.2.3 Market Estimation Approach

13.2.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

13.2.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

13.2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

13.2.5 Currency Conversion

13.3 About the Analyst

13.4 Market Intelligence Cloud

List of Tables [52]



List of Figures [38]

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