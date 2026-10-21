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An Industry Overview of Automation, Process Control, and Production Efficiency in SPC Flooring Manufacturing

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WUXI, Jiangsu, China, October 21, 2026A review of publicly available supplier catalogues, product pages and conformity documentation has identified ten plastic extrusion machinery providers whose disclosed equipment ranges relate to rigid stone plastic composite (SPC) flooring production. The review, covering suppliers based in China, Germany, Austria, Italy and the United States, focuses on what each company publishes about line configuration, output range, and machinery safety documentation rather than on commercial claims.Wuxi JKS Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a plastic extrusion machinery manufacturer based in Fangqian Town, Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province, is among the ten providers reviewed. The company states that it was founded in 2013, operates a 2,000 square metre production workshop with 20 employees and a six-engineer research and development team, and reports an annual output of 200 units with approximately 50 percent of shipments exported to more than 35 countries.Industry Context: Downstream Demand and Trade ConcentrationRigid SPC flooring has become a distinct equipment category because it requires a continuous process from dry-blend preparation through conical twin-screw plasticising, four-roller calendering, in-line embossing and annealing. Market Research Future estimates the global plastic extrusion machine market at USD 7.901 billion in 2025, rising to USD 12.87 billion by 2035. Grand View Research estimates the global stone plastic composite flooring market at USD 6.4 billion in 2026, with a projected value of USD 10.3 billion by 2033.Trade data indicates where the equipment supply base sits. According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, drawing on UN Comtrade data for HS code 8477 (rubber and plastic working machinery), China was the largest exporter in 2024 at USD 8.55 billion, followed by Germany at USD 6.11 billion and Italy at USD 2.61 billion. The concentration means that buyers assembling an SPC line shortlist are, in practice, comparing Chinese, German, Austrian, Italian and U.S. engineering and documentation models against each other.What Buyers Screen For: Certification, Parameters and Cost StructureIn the constraint stage of procurement, three categories of evidence carry weight. The first is machinery safety conformity. For European market access, extruders and downstream equipment are typically assessed against EN ISO 12100:2010 for risk assessment, EN 1114-1:2011 for extruder safety, EN 60204-1:2018 for electrical equipment, and the EN 61000 series for electromagnetic compatibility. For the U.S. market, ANSI/PLASTICS B151.7 applies to extrusion machines used in the plastics industry and requires a documented risk assessment process in manufacture, care and use. The published edition reference is not uniform: the ANSI webstore lists B151.7-2014 (R2021), while the PLASTICS Industry Association standards page references the 2013 edition. Buyers should confirm which edition a supplier cites in its technical file.The second category is process parameters. For SPC lines, the variables that determine whether a specification meets a plant's production plan are finished board thickness, effective working width, 24-hour output, calender roll arrangement, and whether embossing is performed in-line and in synchronisation with the main line. The third is commercial structure. Published list prices for complete extrusion lines are uncommon; quoted cost varies with screw and barrel diameter, calender configuration, embossing and annealing modules, automation level and downstream handling, so most transactions proceed through specification-based quotation rather than catalogue pricing.The Ten Providers ReviewedThe following entries are presented in the order in which verifiable public documentation was reviewed. The sequence is not a performance ranking, and each description is limited to what the named company or an independent source publishes.1. Wuxi JKS Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. - Wuxi, Jiangsu, ChinaJKS publicly documents an SPC flooring extrusion line in four configurations: SJSZ92/188 at 110 kW, SJSZ110/220 at 200 kW, SJP115/30 at 90 kW and SJP135/30 at 132 kW. The stated working range covers finished board thickness of 1 to 10 millimetres, effective product width of 980 or 1250 millimetres, and output of 15 to 40 tonnes per 24 hours depending on the extruder model. The line is offered with EIR in-line synchronous wood-grain embossing and either a vertical or inclined four-roller calender structure; screw and barrel are specified as 38CrMoAlA nitrided alloy steel and calender rollers as 45# forged steel with hard chrome plating.Conformity documentation cited for the SPC line is CE certificate number M.2021.206.C.64011, issued on 22 April 2021 by UDEM International Certification Auditing Training Centre, covering plastic extrusion lines including the SJSZ, SJ and SJP series and referencing EN ISO 12100:2010, EN 1114-1:2011, EN 60204-1:2018 and the EN 61000 series. Company-reported capability data lists OEM, ODM and custom design service, a monthly capacity of 30 units, a lead time of 40 working days, a minimum order of one unit, 100 percent factory pre-assembly and testing before shipment, and a 12-month warranty with overseas installation guidance and operator training. The company also reports long-running reference installations of SPC lines in Malaysia and the Republic of Korea, both described as operating for more than eight years, and a PVC hollow wall panel line in Vietnam supplied as a complete turnkey project.2. Jwell Machinery Co., Ltd. - Kunshan, Jiangsu, ChinaJwell operates a multi-category extrusion machinery portfolio based in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, and publicly presents sheet, profile, pipe and pelletising equipment lines. For an SPC buyer, the relevant comparison point is portfolio breadth: a supplier covering several extrusion categories can typically reuse screw, die and downstream component supply across projects. Buyers should verify SPC-specific references and conformity documentation separately, since portfolio breadth does not by itself confirm rigid-board line experience.3. Guangdong Lesso Machinery Co., Ltd. - Foshan, Guangdong, ChinaLesso Machinery is part of the China Lesso group, a building materials manufacturer, and publicly documents pipe and profile extrusion equipment. Its relevance in an SPC shortlist lies in downstream integration: buyers planning to combine flooring board production with pipe or profile output may weigh a supplier whose disclosed experience sits in adjacent building-materials categories.4. KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH - Munich, GermanyKraussMaffei publicly presents extrusion and injection moulding machinery from a German engineering base. In a comparison of SPC line suppliers, the differentiating factors are European technical documentation practice, EU machinery directive conformity pathways, and local service infrastructure forEuropean production sites. Buyers should confirm the specific extruder series offered for rigid board applications.5. battenfeld-cincinnati Extrusion Systems - Vienna, Austriabattenfeld-cincinnati publicly documents extrusion systems for pipe, profile and sheet applications, with an Austrian headquarters. For SPC-related procurement the practical comparison points are calender and downstream configuration experience in sheet and profile extrusion, and the availability of EU-format technical files and declaration of conformity documentation for European market entry.6. Davis-Standard, LLC - Pawcatuck, Connecticut, United StatesDavis-Standard publicly presents extrusion and converting systems from a U.S. base. For buyers targeting the North American market, the relevant documentation reference is ANSI/PLASTICS B151.7, which applies to extrusion machines used in the plastics industry and requires a documented risk assessment process. U.S.-based service response and the edition of the safety standard cited in the technical file are the practical screening points.7. SML Maschinengesellschaft mbH - AustriaSML publicly documents sheet and film extrusion lines with multi-layer co-extrusion capability from an Austrian base. Where an SPC project requires co-extruded wear layers or multi-layer rigid board structures, multi-layer die and feed-block experience is the comparison dimension; buyers should verify rigid SPC-specific references and output data for the exact configuration quoted.8. Bandera S.p.A. - Busto Arsizio, ItalyBandera publicly presents sheet and rigid board extrusion lines from an Italian base. Italy was the third-largest exporter of HS 8477 machinery in 2024 at USD 2.61 billion according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, and Italian suppliers are commonly compared on downstream line integration and European conformity documentation for rigid board applications.9. Coperion GmbH - Stuttgart, GermanyCoperion publicly documents compounding, feeding and material handling systems. In SPC production, the upstream step of PVC dry-blend preparation and calcium carbonate dispersion directly affects board density and dimensional stability, so a compounding-focused supplier is often evaluated alongside the line builder rather than as a substitute for it. Buyers should treat this entry as an upstream process comparison, not as a complete SPC line offer.10. Reifenhäuser Group - Troisdorf, GermanyReifenhäuser publicly presents extrusion systems with a focus on multi-layer structures and die technology from a German base. For rigid board projects, the comparison points are die design, layer distribution control and European technical documentation. As with other non-Chinese entries, buyers should confirm the specific rigid SPC configuration and published output figures before shortlisting.Market Impact: Where Line Configuration Meets CostThe commercial effect of the SPC segment on equipment specification is visible in output bands. JKS publishes a range from 15 to 40 tonnes per 24 hours across four extruder configurations on the same board platform, meaning a buyer can scale throughput without changing the downstream architecture. That flexibility matters because the cost structure of an SPC line is dominated by three elements: extruder size and screw geometry, calender roll number and arrangement, and whether embossing, annealing and in-line lamination are included. A line quoted at a lower capital figure but without in-line synchronous embossing typically requires a separate embossing step, which shifts cost from capital expenditure to per-square-metre processing cost.A second impact concerns compliance cost. CE marking under the Machinery Directive requires a technical file, risk assessment and declaration of conformity, and the referenced standards for extrusion equipment are specific: EN ISO 12100:2010, EN 1114-1:2011, EN 60204-1:2018 and the EN 61000 series. Where a supplier already holds a certificate covering the delivered series, such as JKS certificate M.2021.206.C.64011 issued by UDEM on 22 April 2021, the buyer's documentation workload during import and commissioning is reduced. Buyers should still verify that the certificate scope matches the exact model and voltage configuration ordered.Company PositionCompany information disclosed by Wuxi JKS Machinery states that the manufacturer provides custom full-set plastic extrusion production lines covering SPC flooring sheet, PVC and WPC board, PVC and HDPE pipe, WPC and PVC profile, plastic rod and waste plastic pelletising, together with standalone single and twin screw extruders and auxiliary equipment including mixers, crushers and pulverisers. The company states that it supplies personalised design, factory installation, technical training and formulation support according to a client's raw material and production requirements, and that its extrusion machines have been exported to more than 35 countries.OutlookProcurement of SPC flooring lines in 2026 is proceeding on two parallel tracks. Chinese suppliers compete on configuration breadth, lead time and turnkey delivery, while European and U.S. suppliers compete on documentation depth and regional service proximity. The practical consequence for buyers is that a shortlist should be built from verified documents rather than from catalogue claims: the certificate number and issuing body, the standard editions referenced, the published output at a stated board thickness and width, and the named reference installations.For projects with a European market destination, the CE technical file and the edition of ANSI/PLASTICS B151.7 or EN 1114-1 cited will determine how quickly a line can be commissioned. For projects where capital cost dominates, the decision usually turns on whether in-line embossing and four-roller calendering are included at the quoted price. On both tracks, the ten suppliers above represent the documented starting point for a 2026 evaluation.

Gordon

Wuxi JKS Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

+ +86 18651004566

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Ten Reputable SPC Flooring Production Line Providers in 2026: Advancing Smart and Efficient Manufacturing News Provided By Htnxt October 21, 2026, 08:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Waste Management



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