Global Press-Pack IGBT Market Enters New Expansion Cycle As HVDC And Flexible-Grid Infrastructure Drive Demand

Press-Pack IGBT Market

Press-Pack IGBT market is projected to expand from US$141.3 million in 2026 to US$321.1 million by 2032, supported primarily by HVDC & FACTS infrastructure.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pune, India: October 21, 2026: The global Press-Pack IGBT market is moving into a new phase of expansion as investment in high-voltage direct-current transmission, offshore-wind connections, flexible AC transmission systems, grid modernization, and high-power industrial conversion increases demand for specialized high-voltage power semiconductor devices. According to QYResearch, global Press-Pack IGBT revenue increased from US$52.1 million in 2022 to US$117.6 million in 2025 and is expected to reach US$141.3 million in 2026 before rising to approximately US$321.1 million by 2032. This represents an estimated 2026–2032 compound annual growth rate of approximately 14.66%.The market is distinctive because Press-Pack IGBTs are not primarily general-purpose semiconductor components sold in very high unit volumes. They are high-value devices used in specialized infrastructure such as HVDC converter valves, offshore transmission systems, STATCOM installations, industrial converters, and other applications where high voltage, high current, reliability, compact converter design, and system-level performance are important. As a result, annual revenue can vary substantially according to the timing of major projects. Procurement may occur in concentrated batches, while semiconductor deliveries can precede the commissioning of a transmission or converter project. Customer qualification schedules, converter-valve production, project acceptance, and spare-device purchasing can therefore produce significant year-to-year changes in reported market revenue.Download Exclusive Research Report PDF Sample: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @Market Revenue Recovery Highlights a New Growth CycleThe Press-Pack IGBT market demonstrates how individual infrastructure projects can significantly influence annual market results. According to QYResearch, global revenue reached an exceptionally high US$149.1 million in 2021, before declining by 65.1% in 2022. This movement should not necessarily be interpreted as a comparable collapse in underlying end-market demand. Instead, the supplied research attributes the decline primarily to the project-driven nature of the industry and the timing of deliveries associated with major HVDC, FACTS, offshore transmission, and industrial projects.Following the 2022 trough, the market returned to growth. Revenue increased by approximately 49.2% in 2023, followed by growth of 26.6% in 2024 and 19.6% in 2025. QYResearch expects market expansion to remain above 19% during 2026–2028, before moderating as the revenue base becomes larger. The resulting outlook points to a market increasing from US$117.6 million in 2025 to US$141.3 million in 2026 and ultimately US$321.1 million in 2032. The increase from the 2026 forecast to the 2032 projection represents more than a doubling of global market revenue over the forecast period. For manufacturers, converter-system suppliers, procurement teams, investors, and companies evaluating entry into high-power semiconductor markets, this project-oriented structure makes detailed market intelligence particularly relevant. Annual revenue alone may not fully describe underlying demand; understanding project pipelines, application mix, customer qualification, geographic concentration, and supplier positioning is also important when evaluating commercial opportunities.HVDC and FACTS Account for the Overwhelming Majority of DemandHVDC & FACTS is the dominant application for Press-Pack IGBTs, representing an estimated 92.59% of global market revenue in 2025. Its share is forecast to increase further to approximately 94.94% by 2032, reinforcing the market's growing dependence on high-voltage grid infrastructure. Applications within this segment include voltage-source-converter HVDC, modular multilevel converter valves, offshore-wind transmission, cross-border interconnectors, city-centre infeeds, back-to-back frequency conversion systems, STATCOM installations, and selected high-voltage DC circuit-breaker applications.The supplied market material identifies Press-Pack IGBT technology as particularly relevant to high-power converter architectures. Hitachi Energy's HVDC Light platform is cited as using IGBT/BiGT press-pack StakPak modules, including a 5.2 kV/2.0 kA reverse-conducting device developed for the Dogger Bank offshore-wind transmission system. The research material also identifies Infineon's Press-Pack IGBT platform in connection with high-power VSC-HVDC systems based on MMC topologies and notes Toshiba's positioning of Press-Pack IEGTs for HVDC, active reactive-power compensation, and medium-voltage inverter applications.These applications help explain why the Press-Pack IGBT market can remain relatively small in unit terms while supporting substantial revenue. Individual devices carry comparatively high value and are deployed in specialized, infrastructure-scale power-electronics systems rather than predominantly in mass-market electronics. Industrial & Medium Voltage Drives remain a secondary application. Their share of global Press-Pack IGBT revenue is projected to decrease from approximately 4.07% in 2025 to 2.73% in 2032, even while the segment continues to expand in absolute terms. Applications identified in the supplied research include mining hoists, compressors, pumps, rolling mills, marine propulsion, and other multi-megawatt drive systems.Traction & Electric Vehicles and Other Applications are projected to represent a declining proportion of market revenue, moving from approximately 3.34% in 2025 to 2.33% in 2032. Within this category, the research indicates that rail traction, railway power conversion, replacement devices, and specialized heavy-duty systems are more commercially relevant to Press-Pack IGBTs than mainstream passenger electric vehicles, where automotive-qualified isolated IGBT or silicon-carbide modules are the more prevalent device architecture. The application mix therefore points toward an increasingly specialized market in which future revenue is concentrated around high-power grid infrastructure rather than broadly distributed among multiple power-electronics sectors.China Leads Global Press-Pack IGBT DemandChina represented an estimated 62.58% of global Press-Pack IGBT revenue in 2025 and is projected to account for approximately 63.41% by 2032, making it the world's largest Press-Pack IGBT demand market by a substantial margin supplied research attributes China's leading position to several factors, including large-scale flexible-HVDC investment, offshore-wind transmission development, domestic converter-valve manufacturing, and increasing localization of high-voltage power-semiconductor supply. This level of regional concentration has significant commercial implications. Companies assessing the Press-Pack IGBT market may need to understand not only overall global demand but also the structure of the Chinese HVDC supply chain, local semiconductor qualification requirements, converter-valve manufacturing relationships, and the increasing role of domestic semiconductor suppliers.Europe is expected to remain the second-largest regional market, reaching a projected 15.26% share in 2032. Demand is associated with North Sea offshore-wind connections, German transmission corridors, United Kingdom offshore projects, and cross-border interconnector development.North America is expected to maintain approximately 9% of global market revenue, while Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia remain comparatively smaller and more project-specific markets.For businesses evaluating geographic expansion, these regional differences indicate that opportunity assessment should go beyond national electricity demand. The relevant addressable market is closely connected to the timing and scale of HVDC, FACTS, offshore transmission, and other high-power converter projects.Competitive Landscape Is Concentrated but ChangingThe Press-Pack IGBT competitive landscape remains highly concentrated because suppliers face demanding reliability requirements, proprietary packaging technologies, lengthy customer qualification processes, and the need for close integration with converter-valve manufacturers. QYResearch estimates that Zhuzhou CRRC Times Semiconductor became the global market leader in 2025 with a 27.39% revenue share. Littelfuse followed with approximately 22.64%, while Hitachi Energy accounted for around 19.22% and Toshiba for approximately 11.94%.NARI Technology and Infineon increased their estimated positions to 8.77% and 8.18%, respectively. The supplied research interprets these developments as reflecting both the continued rise of Chinese domestic substitution and the emergence of another significant European supplier in the market. The combined estimated market share of CRRC Times Semiconductor, NARI Technology, and Beijing Xinchuang Chunshu Rectifier reached approximately 36.65% in 2025, illustrating the growing commercial presence of Chinese Press-Pack IGBT suppliers. At the same time, the market's Other category declined to approximately 0.45%, highlighting the unusually concentrated nature of the supplier base.The companies covered in the QYResearch market segmentation include: Zhuzhou CRRC Times Semiconductor, Littelfuse, Hitachi Energy, Toshiba, NARI Technology, Infineon, Poseico S.p.A., and Beijing Xinchuang Chunshu Rectifier.This market structure can create both opportunities and challenges for buyers. Concentration around a relatively small group of qualified suppliers may make product reliability, qualification history, second-source strategies, production capability, converter compatibility, and long-term supply security important considerations in procurement decisions. At the same time, the expansion of Chinese suppliers from engineering validation toward project-scale deployment is expected to increase both pricing competition and second-source availability, potentially changing competitive dynamics during the forecast period.Higher-Voltage Devices and Flexible Grids Shape Technology DemandOne of the most important trends identified in the QYResearch material is the growing concentration of Press-Pack IGBT demand in high-voltage grid infrastructure. Offshore-wind HVDC, long-distance voltage-source-converter transmission, STATCOM systems, and other flexible-grid applications are expected to form the core demand environment for Press-Pack IGBTs through 2032. Product development is moving toward higher blocking voltages, higher current ratings, reverse-conducting chip structures, reduced losses, and more compact converter-valve designs. These improvements are intended to enhance performance at both the semiconductor and overall converter-system levels. The 4.5 kV platform is expected to remain the principal commercial standard, while higher-voltage 5.2 kV and 6.5 kV devices are expected to gain share in applications where increasing the voltage rating can reduce the number of series-connected semiconductor devices, gate drivers, and cooling positions required by the converter architecture.QYResearch's segmentation by maximum collector-emitter voltage, or VCES (Max), covers: 4.5 kV Press-Pack IGBTs and other voltage categories including 6.5 kV, 3.3 kV, and 2.5 kV Press-Pack IGBTs. The commercial importance of these developments extends beyond the device itself. In large HVDC converter valves, component count, thermal performance, switching losses, mechanical design, fault tolerance, and the number of required cooling and gate-drive positions can affect overall project economics. Higher-voltage and higher-current device platforms therefore have potential value where they simplify converter architecture or increase power density.Market Research Supports Suppliers, Buyers, and Strategic Decision-MakersThe specialized structure of the Press-Pack IGBT market makes detailed industry research relevant to a wide range of organizations. Semiconductor manufacturers may use market intelligence to evaluate application demand, product-voltage requirements, regional expansion, competitive positioning, and potential customer opportunities. HVDC and FACTS equipment suppliers may require information about semiconductor suppliers, technology platforms, market concentration, regional availability, and long-term supply conditions. Industrial power-electronics companies may use application-level analysis to assess opportunities in mining, marine propulsion, medium-voltage drives, compressors, pumps, rolling mills, railway systems, and other multi-megawatt applications. Procurement and supply-chain teams may focus on supplier concentration, second-source availability, localization trends, product qualifications, and strategic semiconductor security.Investors and strategy teams may instead examine forecast market size, growth rates, manufacturer shares, regional demand, application concentration, technology transitions, and the potential influence of major infrastructure programs. The QYResearch study addresses these requirements by providing a comprehensive view of the global Press Pack IGBTs market, including total sales volume, sales revenue, pricing, company market share and ranking, regional and country analysis, VCES segmentation, and application analysis estimates and forecasts are presented in terms of sales volume in units and revenue in US$ millions, using 2025 as the base year and providing historical and forecast data for 2021 through 2032 report combines quantitative and qualitative analysis intended to help organizations assess the competitive landscape, examine market positioning, identify potential growth opportunities, and support business decisions related to Press-Pack IGBTs.QYResearch Market SegmentationThe report evaluates the market across three principal dimensions.By Company: Zhuzhou CRRC Times Semiconductor, Littelfuse, Hitachi Energy, Toshiba, NARI Technology, Infineon, Poseico S.p.A., and Beijing Xinchuang Chunshu Rectifier.By VCES (Max): 4.5 kV Press-Pack IGBTs and other voltage classes, including 6.5 kV, 3.3 kV, and 2.5 kV Press-Pack IGBTs.By Application: HVDC & FACTS; Industrial & Medium Voltage Drives; and Traction & Electric Vehicles and Others.This segmentation is particularly important because the market is not evenly distributed among applications or regions. HVDC & FACTS already represents more than nine-tenths of estimated global revenue, China accounts for more than three-fifths of demand, and a relatively small group of manufacturers controls nearly the entire supplier landscape.ConclusionThe global Press-Pack IGBT market is entering an important expansion period driven principally by the increasing semiconductor requirements of HVDC transmission, FACTS systems, offshore-wind grid connections, long-distance power transmission, STATCOM installations, and other high-voltage converter infrastructure. According to the QYResearch figures supplied for this article, global revenue is projected to increase from US$141.3 million in 2026 to US$321.1 million in 2032, representing a 2026–2032 CAGR of approximately 14.66%.The market's most important structural characteristic is the dominance of HVDC & FACTS, whose revenue share is projected to rise from 92.59% in 2025 to 94.94% in 2032. China is expected to remain the largest regional market, increasing from 62.58% of global revenue in 2025 to approximately 63.41% by 2032, while Europe remains the second-largest market and North America retains an approximately 9% share.Competition is similarly concentrated. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Semiconductor held an estimated 27.39% market share in 2025, followed by Littelfuse at 22.64%, Hitachi Energy at 19.22%, Toshiba at 11.94%, NARI Technology at 8.77%, and Infineon at 8.18%. Looking toward 2032, commercial opportunities are expected to be influenced by the continued development of grid infrastructure, renewable-energy integration, offshore-wind transmission, higher-voltage converter architectures, semiconductor localization, second-source strategies, and demand for reliable high-power components. The industry's project-driven structure nevertheless means that annual revenue may remain volatile. Qualification schedules, converter-valve manufacturing, infrastructure-project acceptance, spare-device purchases, and broader transmission-equipment constraints can shift orders and deliveries between years.For semiconductor manufacturers, HVDC equipment companies, industrial power-electronics suppliers, procurement organizations, investors, and market-entry teams, understanding these dynamics can support more informed evaluation of global Press-Pack IGBT opportunities during the 2026–2032 forecast period.For Further insights and Detailed Reports, Visit:About QYResearchQYResearch provides market research reports and industry analysis intended to support organizations evaluating market size, competitive conditions, regional opportunities, application demand, product segmentation, and business strategy. The referenced Press Pack IGBTs study covers global sales volume, revenue, pricing, company rankings and market share, regional and country-level analysis, VCES categories, and applications, with 2025 as the base year and historical and forecast analysis spanning 2021–2032.Contact USAnkit Jain - Director, Global Digital MarketingQY Research, INC.India Office -315Work Avenue, Raheja Woods, Kalyani Nagar,Pune, Maharashtra 411006, IndiaWeb –Email-...

Ankit Jain

QY Research India

+ +91 8149736330

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Global Press-Pack IGBT Market Enters New Expansion Cycle as HVDC and Flexible-Grid Infrastructure Drive Demand News Provided By QY Research October 21, 2026, 08:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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