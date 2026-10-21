Mahesh Thakur Stresses Need For Stronger Security Measures After Shots Fired At Tiger Shroff's Car

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Mahesh Thakur has stressed the need for stronger security measures and stricter law enforcement following the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

He said that providing security to one individual is not enough to ensure the safety of others and called for efforts to eliminate such threats across Mumbai and the country. Speaking to IANS, Mahesh said the Home Ministry and the police needed to take strict action to address the law-and-order situation.

“When we had a law-and-order situation way before this problem, the Home Ministry and the police have to start getting strict about it. You know, if you only give Z security to someone, the other person won't be safe. You can save one person, but the rest of Mumbai is not safe,” he said.

The 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' actor emphasized that the issue needed to be addressed beyond Mumbai, adding that people should be able to go about their daily lives without fear.

“You have to eradicate this problem completely from Bombay. Not only from Bombay, from all the states in India. Because this is a genuine problem. There should be no hooliganism,” he added.

Mahesh also spoke about the freedom of artists to move around without constantly worrying about their safety. He said that being a public figure should not deprive anyone of the freedom to live their life normally.

“See, what happens is, everyone wants to live their life in their own way. If he wants to roam freely, he should be allowed to. Why not? You know, why should he always be private and not move? He should have the freedom. After all, he is a human being. You know, people watch his films. He is somebody with talent. But at the end of it, he is a citizen of India,” he said.

The actor further pointed out that security should not be limited to celebrities or wealthy individuals but should be a concern for every citizen.“If something happens to me or to you, everyone will suffer. We all are equal as citizens of India. And as security, we all need security. Not only the artists, not only the people who are wealthy. But everybody needs security. It's a security issue,” Mahesh added.

Tiger Shroff was reportedly targeted in a firing incident on October 18 outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai's Juhu area. While the 'Baaghi' actor escaped unharmed, his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries. According to reports, three suspects were later arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the attack.