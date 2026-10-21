19-Year-Old Engineering Student Commits Suicide At ICT College Hostel In Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) A 19-year-old second-year Chemical Engineering student at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai, has committed suicide in his hostel room in Matunga.

The student, identified as Siddhesh Patil, was a native of Nashik and resided at the ICT College hostel. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. when he hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his room.

Mumbai Police have registered an Accidental Death (AD) report and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to information received in connection with the case, Patil had reportedly been experiencing mental health difficulties over the past few days and was undergoing treatment.

On the day of the incident (Tuesday), he reportedly sent a message to his doctor expressing emotional distress. The doctor promptly informed the student's family after receiving the message.

Following this communication, the family contacted Patil's friends at the hostel and asked them to reach his room immediately to check on him.

However, the friends reportedly arrived after the suicide had taken place.

The Matunga Police are investigating the case and gathering information to establish the sequence of events. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

The incident has drawn attention to the mental well-being of students pursuing higher education away from their families. It also underscores the importance of accessible mental health support and timely intervention when students experience emotional distress.

Earlier in September, a second-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay died by suicide after he was found using a mobile phone during an examination, triggering protests by students on the institute's Powai campus.

The incident marked the third reported suicide at the IIT-Powai campus in the past six months.

The deceased student was identified as Sahil Wakode, who was pursuing his second year in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering. According to the institute, Wakode had uploaded an examination question paper to ChatGPT in an attempt to obtain answers while the test was underway.

IIT-Bombay said no disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against him following the incident. The matter was discussed with the student by the examination instructor and the Head of the Department. They counselled him and assured him that the incident would not have an adverse impact on his academic career, the institute said.