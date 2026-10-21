GE Stock Rises Premarket: GE Aerospace CEO Assures Demand Remains 'Solid,' Retail Agrees



GE Aerospace generated over $2 billion in free cash flow while investing in production capacity and advanced technologies.

The company expects its LEAP engine fleet to more than double by 2030. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment remained 'extremely bullish'.

GE Aerospace (GE) CEO Larry Culp said demand remains“solid” across the business despite a dynamic operating environment, as the company delivered double-digit revenue growth and stronger profits in the third quarter (Q3). Retail sentiment reflected optimism around engine demand, rising deliveries and efforts to expand production capacity.

GE Aerospace stock edged 1% higher in Wednesday's premarket. The stock fell 3.6% on Tuesday to its worst day in two months.

GE Aerospace CEO Sees Solid Demand

During the Q3 earnings call, Culp said GE Aerospace is expanding production and developing new technologies to meet customer needs.

“Demand continues to be solid across the business even in a dynamic environment,” said Culp.

He added that GE Aerospace's total revenue rose 18% from last year, while operating profit increased 30%. The company recorded an operating margin of 22.5%, an improvement of 220 basis points, and earnings per share climbed 36%. Free cash flow exceeded $2 billion during the quarter.

“These results reflect the impact of FLIGHT DECK fundamentals to drive continued output momentum with year-to-date commercial services revenue and total engine deliveries both up over 20%.”

GE Aerospace's Production Capacity Gets A Boost

Culp said GE Aerospace is using its FLIGHT DECK operating system to improve safety, quality, delivery performance and costs and added that this approach helped its workforce reorganize the LEAP fan assembly production line and establish standardized procedures across workstations. These changes enabled the team to more than double output, expanding capacity to support growth in the LEAP engine fleet.

GE Aerospace expects the number of LEAP engines in service to more than double between 2025 and 2030. Alongside its manufacturing expansion, GE Aerospace is spending more than $3 billion annually on research and development.

What GE Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained 'extremely bullish'. The stock saw a 600% increase in message volume over the last 24 hours.

A user said GE stock often falls after earnings before recovering within two to four weeks.”Based on prior patterns, could pull back more in the near term but will eventually get back to 330-340 level.”

Another user said,“New targets over 400 on top of the good results. makes no sense to sell or short.”

GE stock has declined over 2% year-to-date.

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