National Unity Day To Host 25,000 'Drug-Free India' A Key Theme

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI) The National Unity Day celebrations at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat will accommodate 25,000 people this year, with around 5,000 participants from 126 Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts expected to attend, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said on Wednesday, adding that a drug-free India will be a key theme of the October 31 event.

Mohan said the celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would focus on strengthening "national unity", highlighting Patel's contribution to the country's unification and the establishment of a strong administrative framework.

Expanded Celebrations and New Initiatives

He said preparations for this year's event began around four months in advance, compared with the usual two to two-and-a-half months, as several new elements have been introduced to broaden its reach and participation.

Addressing a conference in the national capital, Mohan said the initiative to bring 5,000 people from 126 LWE-affected districts is aimed at strengthening the spirit of unity by enabling participants from different parts of the country to travel together, interact and visit places in Gujarat.

The 1989-batch IAS officer said the event had earlier drawn around 1,500 to 2,000 people, partly due to limited seating capacity and a lack of publicity outside Gujarat. "This year, arrangements have been made for 25,000 people, and an online registration facility has been introduced to enable people from across the country to register, book accommodation and attend the celebrations."

"Around 5,000 to 6,000 people have already registered online and made bookings, including many from outside Gujarat," Mohan said, expressing hope that more people would visit Ekta Nagar to participate in the celebrations.

Cultural Programme and Tableaux

He further said that the cultural programme will bring together people who have lived in Gujarat for generations but originally belong to other parts of the country. Artists will present cultural performances, including elements from Keralam, with dance forms such as Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam, as well as participation in other segments, including a play.

A total of 15 tableaux will be showcased during the event, of which five will be based on national themes and 10 on Gujarat. The five tableaux featuring national themes were selected through a national-level competition, Mohan said.

Distinction from Republic Day

Clarifying that "National Unity Day was not intended to compete with Republic Day", the Home Secretary said the two occasions had distinct purposes and significance. "While Republic Day marks the coming into force of the Constitution and showcases India's military capabilities, National Unity Day primarily celebrates the achievements and work of police forces, alongside cultural performances, drills and brass bands."

'Drug-Free India' and Motorcycle Rally

Mohan said this year's celebrations would also mark the end of LWE, while the central theme of national unity would remain constant.

He also highlighted the motorcycle rally being organised as part of this year's initiative, with participation from all 36 states and Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). "Each state, Union Territory and police organisation is launching, or has already launched, a contingent of 45 motorcycle riders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the rally in Delhi on Wednesday. The initiative carries the message of a drug-free India," Mohan said.

He added that the Home Minister, in his address at the National Police Memorial, urged police forces to remain engaged in the initiative over the next three years and work towards making India drug-free by 2029.

History of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

The Home Secretary said the broader objective of the celebrations was to bring people from across the country together and further strengthen the spirit of national unity.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day, is observed annually on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and to honour his pivotal role in fostering national and political integration and unity in India. The day underscores the importance of maintaining the sovereignty, peace and integrity of the nation, encouraging citizens to pledge their commitment to unity in diversity.

The day was first celebrated in 2014, following a declaration by the Central government to honour and celebrate Sardar Patel's remarkable contribution to nation-building.

Following this, during the Rashtriya Ekta Divas held on October 31, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the initiative 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' for sustained and structured connect between people of different regions of the country for an enhanced understanding and bonding between them.

More than ten Central ministries, state governments, schools, colleges and youth organisations have since been celebrating through various activities to promote such bonding between people from different parts of the country. (ANI)

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