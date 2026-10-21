Mysuru Dasara: DK Shivakumar Highlights Grandeur, Record Drone Show

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has praised the grandeur of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, highlighting the Indian Air Force's air show, the record-setting ground show and the festival's growing reach through live telecasts and social media. Speaking to the media at Mysuru airport, Shivakumar said people from across India and abroad were watching the celebrations and expressed hope that they would receive the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari.“People from all over the country and abroad are watching this grand Dasara celebration. I pray that all of them get the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari. May the Goddess remove everyone's sorrows, may everything be auspicious,” he said.

CM Details Festival Highlights

Speaking to ANI at an event on Wednesday, CM DK Shivakumar highlighted the record-setting drone show, a new elephant for the traditional procession and special celebrations planned for Mysuru Dasara 2026. He also announced that the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Kerala had been invited to participate in the festivities.

Describing the annual festival as a celebration of Karnataka's heritage, Shivakumar said,“Mysore Dasara is an event of history, culture and tradition.” He highlighted the festival's religious significance, explaining the traditional role of the elephant carrying Goddess Chamundeshwari.“Earlier, the Maharaja used to travel on the elephant. But now the Goddess will travel on the elephant,” he said, adding that a new elephant would be part of this year's celebrations.

Spectacular Aerial and Light Displays

Shivakumar also pointed to the large-scale illumination and aerial displays planned for the festival.“A great light show has been arranged throughout the night for 25 days,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the celebrations also feature an elaborate drone show that has set a record for the number of drones flying in the sky. He said the final three days of the festival would feature aerial displays, with the torchlight parade scheduled to be another major highlight.

Shivakumar said he had invited the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Kerala to attend the celebrations. He also confirmed that the new Governor of Karnataka had been invited to participate in the torchlight parade at Bannimantap, describing it as an important moment in the festival's history.

Royal Traditions and Heritage

The annual Mysuru Dasara celebrations at the historic Mysuru Palace in Karnataka feature traditional rituals and ceremonial events that reflect the festival's longstanding royal association.

BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the current head of the Wadiyar royal family of Mysore, participates in the ceremonies, continuing the dynasty's association with the annual festival. Visuals from the celebrations show ornate golden howdahs, ceremonial swords, crowds dressed in traditional attire and processions around the palace.

Yaduveer is also seen in royal regalia performing rituals against the backdrop of the historic palace architecture. The celebrations combine traditional religious observances with public events, drawing attention from visitors and audiences beyond Karnataka. (ANI)

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