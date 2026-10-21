MP CM Mohan Yadav Lauds Police For Naxal-Free State On Commemoration Day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday attended the Police Commemoration Day program organised at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal and paid tribute to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, along with hailing their contribution to making the state Naxal-free.

CM Yadav said that October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day to honour the personnel who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation in 1959 during ambush by Chinese troops and on this occasion, he remembered and paid tribute to state police personnel as well, who lose their lives in making state Naxal-free.“October 21 marks Police Commemoration Day, honouring the personnel who sacrificed their lives in 1959. Following the incident on the Chinese border, the tradition of observing this day spread across the country to honour police personnel who lose their lives while performing their duties,” he said.

CM Hails Police for Naxal-Free Madhya Pradesh

Highlighting the contribution of the police force in tackling Naxalism in Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister said,“The contribution of our police personnel in making Madhya Pradesh Naxal-free is commendable and deserves appreciation. This day holds particular significance, reminding us that our personnel's sacrifices represent a great achievement.”

Role of Armed Forces in Maintaining Law and Order

He further said that the country's armed and police forces play a crucial role in maintaining law and order and ensuring a conducive environment for the smooth functioning of various activities.“With the support of our armed forces, the country not only maintains law and order but also ensures the successful functioning of various activities. The armed forces and police personnel provide the necessary support for this. On this occasion, I once again pay tribute to all the brave police personnel who sacrifice their lives in the service of the nation,” CM Yadav added.

Police Commemoration Day is observed across the country annually on October 21 to honour the memory of the 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while gallantly defending the nation against an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959. (ANI)

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