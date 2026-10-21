Police Commemoration Day: Tripura CM Manik Saha Pays Tribute To Heroes

Tripura CM Honours Police Martyrs on Commemoration Day

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha paid tribute to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty during a solemn observance of Police Commemoration Day at the Manoranjan Debbarma Smriti Stadium in A D Nagar, Agartala, on Wednesday, according to the Tripura Chief Minister's Office. (CMO)

Attending the event as the Chief Guest, the Chief Minister laid a wreath at the memorial and expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the state for the supreme sacrifices made by police bravehearts to maintain law, order, and national security.

Commitment to Modernisation and Welfare

Highlighting the pivotal role of security personnel, Saha emphasised that the police force and armed personnel serve as the vital pillars safeguarding the country's sovereignty, integrity, and internal stability. During his address, CM Saha reiterated his government's strong commitment to modernising the state police force, improving infrastructure, and providing comprehensive welfare support and rehabilitation to the families of fallen officers. He underscored that building a transparent, citizen-centric, and technologically equipped police administration remains a top priority for his government.

Solemn Ceremony and Historical Significance

The ceremony featured a parade by police contingents, followed by a solemn roll call of fallen security personnel across the nation. Senior police officials, including Director General of Police GS Rao, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, high-ranking civil officials, and family members of police martyrs were present during the event to pay their respects, the CMO stated.

Police Commemoration Day is observed annually across India on October 21 to honour the memory of ten Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in an ambush by Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh on this day in 1959, and all security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. (ANI)

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