Kharge Questions PM Modi, Shah On 'Monumental Failure' In Manipur

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the continuing violence in Manipur, asking, "Who will take responsibility for this monumental failure of governance?" He also condemned the killing of four civilians in the latest violence and sought answers from the Centre on the restoration of peace and rehabilitation of displaced people in the state.

In a post on X, Kharge said that over 300 people had lost their lives since May 2023, while 24,530 people continued to live in relief camps under "pathetic conditions". Manipur is bleeding again because of BJP's incompetence! The horrific killing of four innocent civilians in the latest spate of violence is deeply condemnable. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Since May 2023, over 300 precious lives have been lost, while 24,530 are forced to be in relief camps in pathetic conditions. Women, children and vulnerable families continue to bear the brunt of this prolonged tragedy. The BJP's political machinations, from imposing President's Rule to replacing the Chief Minister and reinstalling its own government, have yielded no peace. PM Modi, who did not even set foot in Manipur for nearly 29 months after violence erupted, has abysmally failed on his so-called assurance in Parliament. The continuing bloodshed in this strategically vital border state is a grave indictment of the BJP's failure to ensure law and order, protect constitutional rights and safeguard national security. PM Modi and HM Amit Shah must answer three questions: 1️⃣ What happened to the Peace Committee constituted by Amit Shah in June 2023? What concrete measures have been taken to restore peace, protect citizens and address the continuing security challenges in this sensitive border state? 2️⃣ What action has been taken on the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Gita Mittal Committee's recommendations? Why are thousands of people still displaced, even as the Supreme Court has flagged 31 unnatural deaths in relief camps? What has been done to ensure the safety, dignity and rehabilitation of women, children and displaced families? 3️⃣After more than three years, over 300 deaths, President's Rule and a change of Chief Minister, who will take responsibility for this monumental failure of governance? How many more innocent lives must be lost before the Prime Minister and Home Minister act? Manipur deserves justice, dignity, constitutional rights and lasting peace. As a strategically important border state, its security and stability cannot be held hostage to the BJP's political expediency. - Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 21, 2026

Kharge questions Peace Committee, rehabilitation efforts

Kharge questioned the status of the Peace Committee constituted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in June 2023 and sought details of the action taken on the recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Gita Mittal Committee. He also raised concerns over the continued displacement of people and the safety, dignity and rehabilitation of women, children and displaced families.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kharge questioned who would take responsibility for the situation in Manipur despite President's Rule and a change of Chief Minister. "After more than three years, over 300 deaths, President's Rule and a change of Chief Minister, who will take responsibility for this monumental failure of governance?" Kharge said.

He further accused the BJP of failing to ensure law and order, protect constitutional rights and safeguard national security in the strategically important border state. "Manipur deserves justice, dignity, constitutional rights and lasting peace," Kharge said, adding that the state's security and stability could not be held hostage to political expediency.

Shutdown cripples normal life in Manipur

Earlier in the day, a total shutdown called by the Native People's Committee Manipur (NPCM) for 48 hours statewide from Monday midnight, demanding decisive security action against armed groups responsible for the attack in the Khongbal Tangkhul area that killed three Meitei people and injured several others, crippled normal life. The shutdown covered both hill and valley districts, and protests are also continuing until the government demonstrates credible action towards meeting the committee's demands.

Health services, religious activities and institutions, and essential services will be exempted. Shops, markets, business establishments, banks, private offices and educational institutions-including schools, colleges and universities remained closed. Public and private transport vehicles were suspended except for police and government vehicles.

The shutdown, which began at midnight on October 19, led to the closure of educational institutions, banks, business establishments and private offices. Public transport services were also limited while attendance at government offices remained low. Inter-state road transport was suspended, affecting road connectivity between Manipur and other parts of the country. Airline services, however, continued to operate normally.

Essential services, including healthcare, fire services, water supply, media activities and ritual-related functions, were exempted from the shutdown. The impact of the bandh was reported to be greater in the valley areas than in the hill districts. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)