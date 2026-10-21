Wheat Flour Vs Maida: How Is Refined Flour Made And What Does It Do To Your Health?

Wheat flour and maida differ in their processing, nutritional value and effects on health. Here's how factories produce refined flour and how regular consumption may affect digestion and overall health.

Bakers use maida to make everyday foods like biscuits, bread, cookies, and pizzas. Families often say refined flour ruins health. People still consume it heavily anyway. This gallery explains the exact process factories use to prepare this white flour.

Factories make maida from the same wheat we eat daily. The processing method changes everything. Workers first wash the wheat thoroughly to remove soil and dust. Roller mills then grind these grains to separate the bran, germ, and endosperm. Machines sift the white endosperm multiple times to create ultra-fine maida.

This raw flour looks slightly yellow. Factories bleach it with chemicals like benzoyl peroxide or chlorine dioxide to make it look bright white and attractive.

Doctors always warn people against eating maida. The refining process strips away all the natural fiber. Eating these low-fiber foods triggers constipation, indigestion, and severe bloating. Refined flour also packs a very high glycemic index.

The body converts it into glucose instantly, which spikes blood sugar levels. Diabetic patients must strictly avoid these refined flour products.

The harsh refining process destroys all natural vitamins and minerals. The final white powder contains only empty starch. Your body gets zero actual nutrition from it. You might feel an instant energy rush after eating maida foods, but severe fatigue follows quickly. This triggers intense cravings for more sweets and junk food. This cycle directly causes weight gain. The bleaching chemicals also damage your digestive system and invite multiple health issues.

Eating bakery items rarely or during festivals causes no major harm. Eating maida bread, pizzas, pastas, and biscuits every single day creates the real problem. You can stay much healthier by choosing whole wheat, jowar, bajra, ragi, or gram flour instead.

Refined flour is not pure poison, but it is definitely not healthy food. You do not need to quit it completely, but strict portion control keeps you safe.