Deepika Padukone's Postpartum Glow Secret OUT: Actress Swears By THIS 3-Step Skincare Routine

Deepika Padukone's simple 3-step skincare routine, focusing on cleansing, hydrating, and protecting, is reportedly behind her radiant postpartum glow. She also credits a holistic approach including diet and sleep for her healthy skin.

Deepika Padukone has famously radiant skin. The Bollywood actress achieves it with a simple, consistent 3-step routine. She champions this accessible, effective approach.

“Less is more,” Padukone often says about beauty. She believes in routines easy to follow, delivering real results. This consistency and minimalist approach forms the core of her skincare. Daily commitment to basic steps, not many products, makes the true difference, she insists. This belief goes beyond creams. It includes eating right, sleeping well, drinking water, and moving regularly. These elements combine for her holistic view of beauty and skin health.

Padukone's daily regimen has a precise three-step process: Cleanse, Hydrate, Protect. She designed this sequence carefully. It meets the skin's basic needs. It also keeps her 'less is more' philosophy. Few steps, big impact.

First, she uses a gentle cleanser. This key step removes impurities, dirt, makeup, and excess oil. She ensures it won't strip skin's vital natural moisture barrier. This careful cleansing prepares her skin. It absorbs later treatments better. It also prevents irritation, vital for skin health.

Next comes hydration - Padukone finds this step pivotal. It replenishes and locks in essential moisture. She incorporates products designed for deep hydration. They foster a supple, plump look. Many formulations enrich skin with natural ingredients like lotus and rose. These are known for soothing, antioxidant, and moisturizing properties. They boost skin's natural glow and vitality.

The final step is non-negotiable: daily sun protection. Padukone stresses its paramount importance. It guards skin against harmful UV rays. It prevents photoaging. It mitigates environmental damage. She notably uses a turmeric-infused sunscreen from her own beauty brand, 82°E. This shows her commitment to natural ingredients and strong defence. The product provides vital broad-spectrum protection for long-term skin health and resilience.

Deepika Padukone's daytime routine champions simplicity. But at night, she strategically incorporates targeted treatments. They actively aid skin repair and regeneration. She designs this nocturnal regimen to leverage specialized ingredients. It maximizes overnight rejuvenation. It addresses specific skin concerns during the skin's natural repair cycle.