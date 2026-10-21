Dubai's Parkin To Provide Parking Services At JLT For 10 Years As It Renews Contract

Parkin has renewed its parking services agreement with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre for another 10 years, to continue to deliver its services in Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Under the agreement, Parkin will assume exclusive responsibility for the management and operation of approximately 2,800 paid parking spaces across JLT. This includes the 250 designated motorcycle parking spaces. Parkin will also install solar power infrastructure, it said.

"As one of Dubai's most dynamic mixed-use communities, JLT remains an important part of our portfolio, and we look forward to building on our established operations to further enhance the parking experience for residents, businesses and visitors,” Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Parkin Company PJSC, said.

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Parkin will oversee day-to-day parking operations, including parking payments through its various digital and physical channels. This move aims to make the parking experience for JLT residents, businesses and visitors more seamless, convenient and efficient.

Speaking to Khaleej Times earlier, Mohamed Al Ali, Parkin's chief executive officer said that Parkin was exploring opportunities outside the UAE.

The Dubai-based parking operator continues to see significant investments in urban development, smart cities, and mobility infrastructure, the executive added.

“We are exploring opportunities outside the UAE through different models, including parking management technology operations, and advisory partnership,” Mohamed Al Ali, Parkin's chief executive officer, told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview.

Al Ali added that the company is currently assessing the geopolitical situation and waiting for the right time to announce their next expansion plan.

“Parkin has been more than three decades of starting in the parking management operation technology, and this capability is highly transferable to other markets across the GCC, (and) the region,” he said.

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