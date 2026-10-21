19,000 Queen Bees: Abu Dhabi To Turn 10 Years Of Quiet Science Into Honey Exporting

The UAE is not where you would expect to find a thriving honey industry. Scorching summers, scarce water, limited vegetation, the conditions that make the Emirates one of the world's most dynamic economies, are precisely what make it hostile territory for bees.

And yet, since 2015, Abu Dhabi's Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) has been quietly doing something remarkable: breeding a local honeybee strain built to survive it all. Ten generations across ten years. Nearly 19,000 queen bees distributed to 613 beekeepers across the emirate. A research facility in Al Kuwaitat, Al Ain, where scientists confirmed the Emirati bee can live year-round, including through the summer.

The desert, it turns out, was not the obstacle everyone assumed.

The results arrived before the official fanfare. Earlier this year, Adafsa walked away from the Paris International Honey Awards 2026 with two gold medals, for Sidr and Samar honey, and a silver for crystallised Ghaf honey. UAE beekeepers collectively won 29 awards at the same competition.

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Abu Dhabi had not yet launched a national honey programme. It had simply produced honey good enough to beat the world.

That changed in October, when Adafsa used the final day of Global Food Week 2026 to announce the Abu Dhabi Honey Programme, 17 initiatives designed to turn a decade of quiet science into a fully functioning export industry.

The programme covers the entire value chain: beekeeper and hive licensing, the establishment of an Abu Dhabi Beekeepers Association, designated bee forage areas, a quality certification system, university-linked research, a dedicated study of Abu Dhabi's distinctive honey varieties, an export strategy, and an annual Abu Dhabi Honey Awards.

The science behind the programme carries global implications. Speaking at a symposium on sustainable beekeeping held alongside Global Food Week, Irfan Kandemir of Ankara University, who has spent more than 25 years conserving bee species adapted to arid climates, said genetic diversity is a bee population's primary defence against climate stress. "Without bees, there is no floral diversity and no food security," he said. "If we want resilient food systems, we first need to keep our bees diverse, adapted and alive."

Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of Adafsa said the ambition is clear: "Abu Dhabi Honey to become synonymous with quality, authenticity and excellence."

The programme brings together the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council. Adafsa has already begun production of an eleventh generation of Emirati queen bees.

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