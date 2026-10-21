Super Typhoon Champi Spares Taiwan Direct Hit, Brings Heavy Rain To Japan And Philippines

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Super Typhoon Champi, the most powerful storm so far this year, with peak winds of 296 kph (the equivalent of a Category 5 storm) on Wednesday morning, will spare Taiwan before making landfall, Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) announced.

While earlier tracking models predicted this year's fifth super typhoon to hit the island's southernmost tip of Eluanbi on Friday, CWA said the weather system is expected to turn sharply northwards once it hits cooler waters off Taiwan's eastern seaboard.

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Taiwan authorities, however, still warn of strengthening northeast monsoon rains in the island's northern and eastern regions, including the greater Taipei region.

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CWA forecaster Tseng Chao-cheng said extremely heavy rainfall is expected throughout the island until Saturday as the storm departs the island's vicinity.

Offshore, strong winds and large waves of up to six metres are expected off the east coast, Tseng added.

Strong winds in Japan

Champi is expected to severely affect the southern islands of Japan, including Okinawa, albeit in a weakened state, over the weekend.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned residents that Champi may bring strong winds, dangerous waves and disruptions to maritime transport.

Okinawa residents, tourists and people planning ferry or flight travel are advised to monitor official weather updates, as Champi's track and intensity may change.

Signal No. 1 in Philippines

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised in six provinces, including Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and Catanduanes.

The country's weather agency, Pagasa (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), said Champi will bring much-needed rains to the affected areas as super El Niño has started to make its presence felt, with elevated temperatures throughout the archipelago.

Pagasa climate monitoring and prediction section chief Ana Liza Solis noted that typhoons and super typhoons occur more frequently during El Niño.“Historically, there are more typhoons and super typhoons during El Niño, whether it is weak, moderate, strong, or very strong,” she added.

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