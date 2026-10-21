Ariana Grande Pays Emotional Tribute To Beloved Dog Coco After 17 Years

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ariana Grande has paid an emotional tribute to her beloved dog Coco, who passed away after spending more than 17 years by the singer's side.

The 33-year-old singer and actress shared the news on Instagram on October 19, posting a collection of photos and videos of Coco throughout the years.

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"Sweetest, most amazing and most beautiful Coco," Ariana wrote. "I am so proud of you. Thank you for your love, and for blessing this planet with your physical presence for over seventeen wonderful years."

She continued, "You make everywhere you go a more beautiful place. I will miss you every day and hold you in my heart always. I love you so, sweet girl."

The post included 17 photos and videos, showing Coco at different stages of her life. Among them were pictures of Ariana holding her dog, Coco standing on her ballet slippers and a celebration of her 17th birthday with a bone-shaped cake.

According to People, Coco was a dachshund and German shepherd mix who had been part of Ariana's life since before she became an international pop star.

Ariana first introduced Coco to fans in 2010, when she was starring in the Nickelodeon series Victorious. The dog later appeared in her music videos for Put Your Hearts Up in 2011 and Positions in 2020.

Coco also appeared in Ariana's early YouTube videos and had her own social media account, where fans could follow updates about her life.

Ariana has spoken publicly about her love for animals and has adopted several rescue dogs over the years, including Toulouse, Myron and Lafayette. In 2020, she also co-founded Orange Twins Rescue, a Los Angeles-based organisation that helps homeless dogs find families.

Ariana did not disclose Coco's cause of death.

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