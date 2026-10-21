Celebrate Halloween In Dubai With DJ Bliss, DJ Bader And Plenty Of Scares
DJ Bliss and DJ Bader will headline the celebrations, bringing their music to the event. The evening will kick off with a live dance performance by IMG performers in the lobby at 8 PM, followed by DJ performances and additional live entertainment throughout the night.Recommended For You
Guests can encounter the mysterious Nightwatcher and Um Al Duwaish, alongside Halloween-costumed characters roaming selected areas of the park.
With spooky encounters and live performances, every corner promises a new Halloween surprise. For thrill-seekers looking for an extra scare, the Haunted Hotel returns with refreshed scenes, enhanced scare moments and unexpected encounters.
The Halloween atmosphere extends to the Haunted Café, featuring Halloween-themed food and drinks.
Tickets are priced at AED 220. Visit for ticket information and other details about the event.ALSO READ
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