Celebrate Halloween In Dubai With DJ Bliss, DJ Bader And Plenty Of Scares

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) This Halloween, IMG Worlds of Adventure in Dubai is turning up the excitement with Haunted Town Night 2026, bringing together music, entertainment and spine-chilling experiences for one unforgettable night on October 31, from 8 PM to 1 AM.

DJ Bliss and DJ Bader will headline the celebrations, bringing their music to the event. The evening will kick off with a live dance performance by IMG performers in the lobby at 8 PM, followed by DJ performances and additional live entertainment throughout the night.

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Guests can encounter the mysterious Nightwatcher and Um Al Duwaish, alongside Halloween-costumed characters roaming selected areas of the park.

With spooky encounters and live performances, every corner promises a new Halloween surprise. For thrill-seekers looking for an extra scare, the Haunted Hotel returns with refreshed scenes, enhanced scare moments and unexpected encounters.

The Halloween atmosphere extends to the Haunted Café, featuring Halloween-themed food and drinks.

Tickets are priced at AED 220. Visit for ticket information and other details about the event.

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