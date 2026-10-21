Kim Kardashian Transforms Into Daughter North West For Halloween 2026

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Kim Kardashian has taken Halloween inspiration from her own family, dressing up as her 13-year-old daughter North West for the occasion.

The 45-year-old reality star shared photos of her costume on Instagram on Tuesday, showing off a blue wig, fake facial piercings and long black nails as she recreated her daughter's look.

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Kim also wore black grills, an oversized graphic T-shirt with striped sleeves and silver jewellery, including a skull necklace.

She shared several photos of herself posing in the outfit, captioning the post, "Halloween 2026."

Kim's costume also caught the attention of her mother, Kris Jenner, who commented, "This is so fun!", while model Winnie Harlow wrote, "I thought it was Northie for a split second."

North, Kim's eldest child with her former husband Kanye West, has recently attracted attention for her fashion choices, particularly her blue hair, facial accessories and oversized outfits.

North has also appeared alongside her mother at several fashion events over the years, including Paris Fashion Week.

The teenager has developed an interest in fashion from a young age, often experimenting with different outfits and accessories at public appearances.

According to People, North addressed criticism of her appearance during a TikTok livestream with her mother earlier this month, explaining that her facial piercings were not real.

"Just because I like to dress this way, don't judge a book by its cover," North said while responding to comments about her style.

Kim also defended her daughter's fashion choices during the livestream, speaking about the criticism North has received over her clothing and accessories.

The mother and daughter have previously shared moments together on social media, including making TikTok videos and attending fashion events.

Kim is also known for her Halloween costumes, having previously dressed as Mystique from X-Men in 2022 and an albino alligator in 2024.

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