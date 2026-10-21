HSBC Appoints Sami Abouzahr As Head Of International Wealth And Premier Banking, UAE And Middle East

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HSBC yesterday announced the appointment of Sami Abouzahr as Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB), UAE and Middle East, effective immediately.

Sami relocates to the UAE from Hong Kong, where he has served as Head of Investments and Managed Solutions, Wealth and Premier Solutions, since July 2025. He has been with HSBC for over 20 years in senior wealth roles across the Group's two home markets and brings 20 years of international leadership experience across wealth management, asset management and banking.

Selim Kervancı, CEO, HSBC Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye, said:“Sami's deep wealth management expertise and his understanding of the needs of affluent and high-net worth clients – built across Asia and our international network – make him the right leader to capture the significant opportunity in the region as we continue to invest in our people, products and infrastructure.”

In 2026, the bank opened Qatar's first Wealth Centre in Msheireb Downtown Doha. It also launched an enhanced Premier Wealth services and significantly increased the number of frontline colleagues dedicated to serving affluent customers.

Sami Abouzahr said:“HSBC's international network gives us an unrivalled ability to connect clients here to global opportunities. I look forward to building on the strong momentum in the business as we reposition the Middle East as a leading wealth hub for the Group.”

Omar Al-Ansari, Head of International Wealth & Premier Banking, HSBC in Qatar, added:” With Qatar's wealth landscape continuing to evolve, Sami's appointment demonstrates HSBC's continued investment in the region, reinforcing our commitment to bringing our global wealth capabilities closer to clients. Alongside the opening of our new Wealth Centre in Msheireb Downtown Doha and the launch of WorldTrader, this appointment enhances our ability to deliver innovative wealth solutions and connect customers with international opportunities”