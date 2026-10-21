Qatar Records 77.512 Million Payment Transactions In September

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's payment systems processed transactions worth QR100.429bn in September 2026, marking a 19% increase compared with the same month last year, as transaction volumes rose by 25%, according to statistics released by the Qatar Central Bank (QCB).

The total number of transactions reached 77.512 million, up from 62.238 million in September 2025, reflecting increased activity across the country's payment infrastructure, including card payments, electronic transfers and instant mobile payment services.

Transfer payment systems continued to dominate overall activity, accounting for 89% of transaction volume and 77% of total value in September 2026. Card payment systems represented 11% of volume and 23% of value, according to the QCB figures.

The card payments recorded significant growth in transaction numbers, reaching 68.673 million in September 2026, with a combined value of QR23.079bn. The number of card transactions increased by 19% year on year, while their total value rose by 2%.

Point-of-sale (POS) transactions accounted for the largest share of card payment volumes, reaching 50.290 million, compared with 42.425 million in September 2025. Their total value increased to QR8.935bn from QR8.464bn over the same period.

Online commerce recorded the strongest growth in card transaction volumes among the three categories. E-commerce transactions rose to 13.184 million in September 2026, up from 10.088 million a year earlier. Their value also increased, reaching QR4.361bn compared with QR4.228bn.

Meanwhile, ATM transactions declined slightly in both volume and value. The number of transactions fell to 5.198 million from 5.355 million, while their value decreased to QR9.782bn from QR9.883bn.

Qatar's instant payment service, Qatar Mobile Payment (QMP), also registered substantial year-on-year growth. The value of transactions processed through the service increased by 48% to QR436.5m in September 2026, compared with QR294.6m in the same month last year.

The QCB infographic reported instant payment transaction volume of 913,241, up 154% from 359,452 in September 2025. The service had 1.521 million registered wallets.

The data also revealed that the instant payment system – Fawran service saw 4.035 million total registered accounts with the total value of QR7.102bn and volume of 4.243 million transactions in September this year.

It further indicated growth in Tahweel system (transfer between bank accounts) which witnessed a 20% and 104% surge in value and volume respectively reaching total value of QR69.812bn with volume of 3.684 million transactions in September this

year.

The data show that transaction volumes grew faster than their monetary value across several payment channels, particularly instant payments and online commerce. Transfer systems nevertheless remained the dominant component of Qatar's overall payment activity.

The figures provide a snapshot of the country's expanding payment activity, with growth across overall transactions, card usage and mobile transfers. It highlight the scale of transactions being processed through Qatar's financial infrastructure