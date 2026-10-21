Aamal Subsidiary 'Aamal Energy' Secures Contract With An Initial Value Exceeding Qr100m

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aamal Company (“Aamal”), one of the region's leading diversified companies, announced that its subsidiary, Aamal Energy, has signed a five-year contract with a local company to provide procurement services, with an initial contract value exceeding QR100m.

Under the agreement, Aamal Energy will manage the procurement cycle for the Company's low-risk maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) commodities and consumables. Its responsibilities will span supplier sourcing and bid evaluation through to purchase order placement, delivery coordination and order close-out, including follow-up on claims and warranties.

A dedicated and highly experienced procurement team, supported by integrated systems and regular reporting, will deliver these services to support the client's day-to-day operational requirements. The contract marks an important step in the development of Aamal Energy's business and supports Aamal's strategy to expand into sectors offering long-term growth opportunities. It also strengthens the company's role in providing services that support Qatar's energy and industrial supply chains.

Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori Chief Executive Officer of Aamal Company, commented:“This contract marks an important milestone for Aamal Energy and advances our strategy to build a broader presence in the energy and industrial services sectors. Our priority will be to deliver dependable and efficient procurement services that meet the client's operational requirements and establish a strong foundation for a lasting relationship.

“We see this engagement as an opportunity to develop specialist expertise and demonstrate our capabilities through successful delivery. Building on this experience, we aim to compete for further opportunities and pursue partnerships that strengthen local capabilities, supporting Aamal's continued diversification and long-term shareholder value.”

Looking ahead, the engagement will enable Aamal Energy to broaden its relationships with equipment manufacturers and specialist suppliers while strengthening its track record in industrial and energy procurement. The experience gained will support further opportunities in procurement and related industrial services, as well as collaboration with international companies seeking to develop their presence in Qatar.