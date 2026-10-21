'Milipol Qatar Is A Global Platform For Security And Technology Innovation'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber is participating in the 16th edition of Milipol Qatar 2026, held under the gracious patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and organised by the Ministry of Interior at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from October 20 to 22.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber, expressed his sincere gratitude and deep appreciation to Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior, for his continued efforts to enhance security and safety in Qatar. He also commended the Ministry of Interior's efforts in organising Milipol Qatar, which reflects the country's prominent position as a host of specialised international exhibitions and conferences and keeps pace with rapid developments in the security and technology sectors.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, attended the opening ceremony alongside senior security officials, industry experts, and representatives of leading international companies specialising in homeland security.

During his tour of the exhibition, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim visited several pavilions, where he was briefed on the products and innovations showcased in the fields of homeland security and civil defence.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim was accompanied on the tour by Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Secretary-General of the Federation of GCC Chambers.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim also highlighted the significant progress Milipol Qatar has made over successive editions, noting that it has established itself as one of the world's leading exhibitions for homeland security technologies.

He said the event provides an important international platform for showcasing cutting-edge security technologies and innovations, further reinforcing Qatar's position as a regional and international hub for specialised security exhibitions.

Furthermore, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim emphasised that Milipol Qatar offers promising economic and investment opportunities by fostering partnerships between Qatari privatesector companies and leading international firms, facilitating technology transfer, and developing national expertise.

He also highlighted the strategic importance of holding the exhibition alongside the Doha International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Security, noting the growing role of AI in strengthening security systems, analysing data, and anticipating risks.

He reaffirmed Qatar Chamber's commitment to encouraging private-sector companies to benefit from such events, build strategic partnerships, and contribute to economic diversification in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

For his part, Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Secretary-General of the Federation of GCC Chambers, praised the exhibition's organisation and the number of participating exhibitors, commending its role in strengthening cooperation between GCC companies and participating businesses, while opening new avenues for knowledge and expertise exchange and exploring trade and investment partnerships.