Mohammed Bin Nasser Al Hajri Leads Honourees At 2026 Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Managing Director and CEO of Nebras Energy Mohammed bin Nasser Al Hajri was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Advancement of Qatar's Energy Industry at the 2026 Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards, held yesterday at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel.

More than 300 dignitaries, CEOs, policymakers, diplomats and industry experts attended the ceremony and gala dinner, which celebrated eight individuals for their outstanding contributions to energy and sustainable development. Six received Lifetime Achievement Awards, while two received the inaugural Young Energy Leader Awards.

Sir Frank Chapman received the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Advancement of Natural Gas, while Professor Andrew Blakers was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Advancement of Renewables.

Professor Meghan L O'Sullivan received the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Advancement of Education for Future Energy Leaders, and Professor Nick Butler was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Advancement of Energy Journalism. Ryan Lance received the Lifetime Achievement Award for International Energy Policy and Diplomacy.

The ceremony also introduced the Young Energy Leader Awards, recognising emerging leaders whose achievements, vision and influence are already making an impact. Boyan Slat, the CEO of the Ocean Cleanup, received the International Young Energy Leader Award, while renowned Qatari academic Dr Manal Al Shafi received the National Young Energy Leader Award.

The new category extended the Awards' recognition to a younger generation, reflecting the Foundation's commitment to celebrating achievement at different stages of a career and encouraging future leadership in energy and sustainability.

The Lifetime Achievement recipients were selected through an international selection process in which committee members assessed and scored candidates for their sustained contributions and exceptional personal achievements.

This year's ceremony was the first held under the chairmanship of H E Dr Saud bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Al-Attiyah Foundation's Board of Trustees.

“It is an honour to recognise eight outstanding individuals whose achievements reflect the breadth of talent across energy and sustainable development,” said Dr Daud.“Their contributions span generations, from decades of distinguished service to the ideas and ambition of emerging leaders.“As we celebrate their achievements, we also carry forward my late father's vision of bringing people together to share knowledge, strengthen cooperation and inspire progress.”

The Awards preserve the vision and legacy of the late H E Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Industry of the State of Qatar, whose leadership played a central role in establishing Qatar as a global energy producer.

ExxonMobil sponsored the 2026 Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards. The Foundation's work and continued growth are supported by its member organisations: QatarEnergy, QNB, Shell, ConocoPhillips, Marubeni, Sasol, JTA Holding, Qatar Cool and Qatar Free Zones Authority.