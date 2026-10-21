QSE Index Dains 47.19 Points In Early Wednesday Trading

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index rose 0.55% in early trading Wednesday, gaining 47.19 points from Tuesday's close to reach 8,645 points, supported by gains across all sectors.

QSE data attributed positive performances in Transportation (+1.01%), Telecoms (+0.95%), Consumer Goods and Services (+0.94%), Real Estate (+0.86%), Industrials (+0.62%), Banking and Financial Services (+0.27%), and Insurance (+0.36%).

By 10am, QSE recorded 4,956 transactions of QR 86.857 million, with 45.262 million shares.