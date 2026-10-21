China’s Li Urges SCO to Anchor Stability Amid Global Uncertainty
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang pressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Tuesday to take a leading role in securing regional stability and prosperity and in advancing global development.
Addressing the SCO Council of Heads of Government, Li warned that forces fueling instability and uncertainty worldwide are growing. That, he said, makes it essential to build broader consensus on core principles, from vision and strategic thinking to concrete measures and their execution.
He acknowledged that rival schools of thought are competing for influence internationally, but said multipolarity and economic globalization are still the “prevailing trends.”
Li urged member states to adopt a global outlook and a strong sense of responsibility, and to keep championing the “Shanghai Spirit.”
He called on the bloc to deepen trade ties, accelerate regional economic integration, develop a stable and resilient network of international transport corridors, and protect global industrial and supply chains.
China is prepared to sponsor 1,000 medical professionals from SCO countries for further training on its soil, Li said.
The organization, he added, should work to bring more international partners into its fold and take an active part in global affairs.
“It is particularly important to seek common ground while reserving differences and to build consensus while resolving differences,” he said.
When the meeting concluded, participating leaders signed and released a joint communique. They also approved cooperation documents on trade and investment, industry and connectivity, along with resolutions on the SCO’s development.
Founded in 2001, the SCO has 10 members: China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus.
Addressing the SCO Council of Heads of Government, Li warned that forces fueling instability and uncertainty worldwide are growing. That, he said, makes it essential to build broader consensus on core principles, from vision and strategic thinking to concrete measures and their execution.
He acknowledged that rival schools of thought are competing for influence internationally, but said multipolarity and economic globalization are still the “prevailing trends.”
Li urged member states to adopt a global outlook and a strong sense of responsibility, and to keep championing the “Shanghai Spirit.”
He called on the bloc to deepen trade ties, accelerate regional economic integration, develop a stable and resilient network of international transport corridors, and protect global industrial and supply chains.
China is prepared to sponsor 1,000 medical professionals from SCO countries for further training on its soil, Li said.
The organization, he added, should work to bring more international partners into its fold and take an active part in global affairs.
“It is particularly important to seek common ground while reserving differences and to build consensus while resolving differences,” he said.
When the meeting concluded, participating leaders signed and released a joint communique. They also approved cooperation documents on trade and investment, industry and connectivity, along with resolutions on the SCO’s development.
Founded in 2001, the SCO has 10 members: China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus.
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