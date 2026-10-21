Global Bioprocessing Support Services Market Report 2026 Capitalize On $4.13B By 2030 As Thermo Fisher, Merck, Sartorius And Samsung Biologics Scale Single-Use Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bioprocessing Support Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioprocessing support services market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by increasing biopharmaceutical production, greater outsourcing of development and manufacturing activities, and continued investment in advanced biologics. The market is projected to grow from $2.1 billion in 2025 to $2.4 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising demand for monoclonal antibody production, the expansion of contract research and manufacturing partnerships, and tighter regulatory requirements for biologics. Increased funding for biotechnology startups and broader adoption of single-use bioprocessing technologies have also strengthened demand for specialized services across process development, analytical testing, validation, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance.

Looking ahead, the bioprocessing support services market is forecast to reach $4.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6%. This expansion will be fueled by increasingly complex and diverse biologics pipelines, pressure to shorten drug development timelines, and growing production of advanced therapy medicinal products. Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are also prioritizing resilient global supply chains, cost optimization, scalable production, and greater process efficiency.

Key bioprocessing support services market trends include increased outsourcing of process development and analytical services to specialist providers. Demand is also rising for single-use support solutions, end-to-end regulatory documentation, technology transfer, scale-up assistance, process standardization, and quality assurance. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as manufacturers seek to move complex biologics from development to commercial production while maintaining consistency, compliance, and product quality.

The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals remains a major market growth driver. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advances in biotechnology, and the shift toward targeted and personalized treatments are expanding development pipelines and creating additional manufacturing requirements. Bioprocessing support services help companies accelerate production schedules, improve manufacturing performance, maintain consistent quality, and reduce operational complexity through specialized process development, scale-up, testing, and compliance capabilities.

Industry research and development spending further highlights the strength of the biopharmaceutical sector. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, biopharmaceutical companies in the United States spent approximately $96 billion on research and development in 2023, equivalent to more than 20% of total industry sales. Majority foreign-owned companies operating in the United States also generated more than $25 billion in biopharmaceutical exports in 2022. Sustained investment at this level is expected to create continued demand for outsourced technical expertise and production support.

Innovation in integrated bioprocessing platforms is also shaping market competition. Companies are introducing technologies designed to improve purification efficiency, manufacturing consistency, and antibody production economics. In June 2025, Ecolab Life Sciences launched Purolite AP+50, an affinity chromatography resin developed to improve antibody manufacturing efficiency. The product features a 50-micron bead size, high dynamic binding capacity, strong durability for monoclonal antibody capture, and technology intended to support lot-to-lot consistency and shorter lead times. These capabilities can help manufacturers streamline operations while achieving cost-effective, high-purity antibody production.

Strategic acquisitions are further expanding global cell and gene therapy manufacturing capacity. In December 2024, Altaris acquired the U.S. and U.K. operations of WuXi AppTec's Advanced Therapies unit, including OXGENE. The transaction is intended to broaden cell therapy contract development and manufacturing capabilities and establish a larger international footprint. Altaris plans to combine the acquired operations with Minaris Regenerative Medicine to create Minaris Advanced Therapies, strengthening support for gene therapy discovery, viral-vector production, and advanced therapy manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the bioprocessing support services market in 2025, while North America is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Type: Process Development And Optimization; Analytical And Quality Control Services; Regulatory Support And Compliance Services; Manufacturing Support Services; Validation And Qualification Services; Supply Chain And Logistics Support; Training And Consultancy Services

2) By Product Type: Single-Use Systems; Bioreactors And Fermenters; Filtration And Purification; Bags And Containers; Media And Buffers

3) By Scale: Small Scale; Large Scale

4) By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies; Contract Manufacturing Organizations; Contract Research Organizations; Academic And Research Institutes; Biotechnology Startups

Subsegments:

1) By Process Development And Optimization: Upstream Process Development; Downstream Process Development; Process Scale Up And Scale Down Studies; Process Optimization And Improvement; Cell Line Development Support; Formulation Development Assistance

2) By Analytical And Quality Control Services: Bioanalytical Testing; Microbiological Testing; Physicochemical Testing; Stability Studies And Shelf Life Analysis; Method Development And Validation; Quality Assurance And Quality Control Support

3) By Regulatory Support And Compliance Services: Regulatory Submission Preparation; Regulatory Strategy And Consulting; Good Manufacturing Practice Compliance Support; Documentation And Dossier Preparation; Inspection Readiness And Audits Support; Product Registration And Licensing Assistance

4) By Manufacturing Support Services: Contract Manufacturing Assistance; Technology Transfer Support; Pilot Scale Manufacturing; Commercial Scale Manufacturing; Process Monitoring And Troubleshooting; Equipment And Facility Support

5) By Validation And Qualification Services: Equipment Qualification; Process Validation; Cleaning Validation; Analytical Method Validation; Computer System Validation; Facility Qualification

6) By Supply Chain And Logistics Support: Cold Chain Management; Inventory Management; Transportation And Distribution Support; Vendor Management; Supply Chain Planning And Optimization; Import Export Compliance Assistance

7) By Training And Consultancy Services: Workforce Training Programs; Technical Workshops And Seminars; Process Improvement Consultancy; Regulatory And Compliance Training; Quality Management System Consultancy; Custom Advisory Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

