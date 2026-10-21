Global Bioprocessing Reagent Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 12.3% CAGR As Thermo Fisher, Danaher, Merck Kgaa And Sartorius Accelerate AI And Single-Use Systems

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bioprocessing Reagent Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioprocessing reagent market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by rising biologics production, increased vaccine manufacturing, and continued investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. The market is projected to grow from $9.03 billion in 2025 to $10.11 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%.

Historic market growth has been supported by the increasing adoption of cell culture techniques in biologics production, the expansion of monoclonal antibody manufacturing, and the development of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research infrastructure. Demand for vaccines has also encouraged large-scale bioprocessing activity, while the early adoption of fermentation-based industrial biotechnology processes has created additional opportunities for bioprocessing reagent suppliers.

The bioprocessing reagent market is forecast to reach $16.06 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.3%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by rising demand for biosimilars and advanced biologics, increased use of automated and continuous bioprocessing systems, and growing investment in cell and gene therapy manufacturing. The expansion of personalized medicine is also increasing demand for specialized bioprocessing workflows, scalable manufacturing platforms, and cost-efficient production processes.

Key bioprocessing reagent market trends include artificial intelligence-driven process optimization, single-use bioprocessing systems, continuous manufacturing technologies, advanced chromatography resins, and sustainable bio-based reagents. AI-enabled optimization is expected to help manufacturers improve production yields and reduce process variability. Meanwhile, single-use systems are supporting flexible manufacturing and contamination control, and continuous bioprocessing technologies are improving efficiency and scalability across production environments.

Biologics and Monoclonal Antibody Production Supports Market Growth

Rising demand for monoclonal antibodies and biologics is a major factor supporting bioprocessing reagent market growth. An increasing number of therapeutic approvals, combined with a strong late-stage clinical pipeline, is encouraging manufacturers to expand production capacity and strengthen supply chains. Bioprocessing reagents support cell culture, protein synthesis, separation, and purification workflows required for commercial-scale biologics manufacturing.

In December 2024, data published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information showed that 21 antibody therapeutics received first approvals during 2024, compared with 16 in 2023. This year-over-year increase highlights the growing pace of biologics commercialization and the corresponding need for reliable, high-performance reagents across upstream and downstream bioprocessing operations.

Single-Use Technologies Drive Bioprocessing Innovation

Market participants are advancing pre-sterilized and disposable bioprocessing products to improve manufacturing flexibility, reduce contamination risks, shorten processing turnaround times, and lower capital expenditure. These technologies are becoming increasingly important in cell therapy, gene therapy, vaccine, and biologics manufacturing, where closed-system processing and production scalability are critical.

In October 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads platform for cell therapy manufacturing. The platform supports gentle bead detachment to help improve cell viability, enables closed-system processing to reduce contamination risk, and provides scalability for commercial production. The launch reflects a broader industry focus on improving biomanufacturing efficiency, regulatory compliance, and operational performance.

Strategic Investment Expands Bioprocessing Capabilities

Investment and acquisition activity is also shaping the competitive outlook for the bioprocessing reagent market. In March 2024, Ampersand Capital Partners acquired Biologos LLC for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to broaden product offerings, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and support international expansion. Biologos specializes in standard and custom sterile-filtered biological solutions for bioprocessing applications.

Regional Bioprocessing Reagent Market Outlook

North America was the largest bioprocessing reagent market in 2025, supported by its established biopharmaceutical manufacturing base, strong research ecosystem, and sustained investment in advanced therapies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as biologics production capacity, pharmaceutical research, and healthcare investment continue to expand. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Cell Culture Media; Buffer Solutions; Enzymes; Growth Factors; Chromatography Resins; Filtration Reagents; Antifoaming Agents; Purification Reagents; Other Bioprocessing Reagents

2) By Technology: Upstream Bioprocessing Reagents; Downstream Bioprocessing Reagents; Single-Use Bioprocessing Solutions; Continuous Bioprocessing Systems; Chromatography-Based Purification Reagents; Filtration And Separation Reagents

3) By Grade: Research Grade Bioprocessing Reagents; Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Grade And Clinical Grade Reagents; Animal Component-Free Certified Reagents; Chemically Defined Formulations; Xeno-Free Bioprocessing Reagents

4) By Process Stage: Upstream Processing Reagents; Cell Culture And Fermentation Reagents; Downstream Processing Reagents; Purification And Chromatography Reagents; Formulation And Fill-Finish Reagents

5) By End-User: Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers; Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations; Contract Research Organizations; Academic And Research Institutions; Vaccine Production Facilities; Cell And Gene Therapy Companies; Diagnostic Manufacturers; Industrial Biotechnology Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Cell Culture Media: Basal Media; Serum Free Media; Protein Free Media; Chemically Defined Media

2) By Buffer Solutions: Phosphate Buffers; Acetate Buffers; Tris Buffers; Citrate Buffers

3) By Enzymes: Proteases; Nucleases; Ligases; Polymerases

4) By Growth Factors: Epidermal Growth Factors; Fibroblast Growth Factors; Insulin Like Growth Factors; Transforming Growth Factors

5) By Chromatography Resins: Ion Exchange Resins; Affinity Resins; Size Exclusion Resins; Hydrophobic Interaction Resins

6) By Filtration Reagents: Membrane Filters; Depth Filters; Filter Aids; Microfiltration Reagents

7) By Antifoaming Agents: Silicone Based Antifoaming Agents; Oil Based Antifoaming Agents; Water Based Antifoaming Agents

8) By Purification Reagents: Precipitation Reagents; Extraction Reagents; Clarification Reagents; Concentration Reagents

9) By Other Bioprocessing Reagents: Cryoprotectants; Stabilizers; Detergents; Process Additives

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

